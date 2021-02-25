SO WHAT: If you purchased Velodyne securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) resulting from allegations that Velodyne may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2043.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: Velodyne announced on February 22, 2021, it would be immediately replacing David Hall, the Company's founder and former Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Marta Thoma Hall, the Company's former Chief Marketing Officer. The decision follows an investigation by the Audit Committee that "concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors." The Company's Board of Directors formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall. On this news, shares of Velodyne fell approximately 15% that day.

