Field Trip Health Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) (" Field Trip "), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (" Bloom Burton " or the " Lead Underwriter ") on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriter, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis 7,692,310 common shares (the " Common Shares ") of the Company at a price of $6.50 per Common Share (the " Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000,015 (the " Offering "). Field Trip intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the ongoing development of the “FT-104” novel psychedelic development program, the opening of new Field Trip Health centers, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All dollar amounts referenced are expressed in Canadian Dollars ($).

The offering is scheduled to close on or about March 16, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time on or up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase, up to an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering at the Issue Price to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in its entirety, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $57,500,014.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 - Short Form Prospectus Distributions and by private placement to eligible purchasers resident in jurisdictions other than Canada that are mutually agreed by the Company and Bloom Burton, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises and the Company does not therefore become subject to continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdiction.