 

Skal International Continues to Give back to Communities During Covid 19 Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 21:30  |  27   |   |   

Being the World's largest international association present with over 350 Clubs in 102 countries, Skal International continues to make a difference in the communities.

MALAGA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skal International is the World's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address common interest issues, improve a business network, and promote destinations.

Skal International Director Juan Steta and Skal Club Leaders leading Covid 19 supply donations.

There are over 350 Clubs in 102 countries on eight continents. Each Skal Club within the organization meets monthly to network and do business among members, discuss the industry issues/ trends as well opportunities to contribute to their communities. This has been a traditional way of how Skal Clubs operate globally for the past 89 years of Skal history.

The type of contributions Skal Clubs make to their communities is via scholarship programs offered to travel and tourism students, donations to local charities and educational funds, food banks, children's hospitals, and any other project that is important for their community.

This tradition has not changed during the most devastating pandemic of the century and most specifically for the Travel and Tourism Industry. "The support provided by Skal Clubs to local communities continued during the pandemic effortlessly. We are proud of our Skal Clubs and their leadership during these most difficult times our communities have had to endure," said Bill Rheaume, President, Skal International.

Based on the records that SI HQ has gathered, in 2020 over 100 Skal clubs around the globe; from Paris-France to Mexico City, Mexico; from Kuala Lumpur-Malaysia to Istanbul, Turkey; from Miami, USA to Bombay, India; from Kampala, Uganda to Washington DC- USA; from EdgewaterNew Zealand to Los Cabos, Mexico; from Quebec City, Canada to Tokyo, Japan; from SI Cape Town, South Africa to Boston, USA; from Monaco to Ixtapa; Mexico, from Bangkok, Thailand to Isla Mujeres, Mexico and many more have been involved providing support to their local communities with projects such as: Free face shields and Mask Donations to the public, medical staff, medical institutions and hospitals, local law enforcement,  and municipality staff; Food Supply Donations to Food Banks; campaigns to support medical staff; donations to Child & Adult Protection agencies; scholarships for education; funds for students to have access to the internet in rural sites;  clothing, blankets and toys donation to children's hospitals; national fundraising events to support hospitality staff in need; fundraising events to help Parkinson's and Alzheimer's research institutes, contributions to Wildlife Educational Centers are some mostly commonly support by the Skal Clubs in eight continent.

"Skal international members who are the travel and tourism industry leaders, rose to the occasion and continued to support their communities with various vital projects to provide relief during the pandemic. Skal Club leaders and members worldwide, while connecting tourism globally also connect locally for tourism and its recovery during this pandemic," said Burcin Turkkan, Senior Vice President, Skal International.

Skal International has been recently awarded as World's Leading Tourism Association by Uzakrota Travel Summit. Skal International, Its clubs, and its leadership reported that they plan to continue supporting local communities in 2021. For more information about Skal International and its 350 + clubs in 102 countries, please visit www.skal.org

Press Release Contact: 
General Secretariat - Skal International HQ
communications@skal.org 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445000/Skal_PRoject_photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122360/Skal_International_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skal International Continues to Give back to Communities During Covid 19 Pandemic Being the World's largest international association present with over 350 Clubs in 102 countries, Skal International continues to make a difference in the communities. MALAGA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Skal International is the World's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. - JT
Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules
What do Growing EV Sales Mean for Hydrogen Sensor Manufacturers
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size Worth $7.21 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Kutaisi International University Targeting Region's Brightest Undergraduates for September 2021 ...
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
New Bookmakers - Best New Bookies UK 2021, Latest Report By ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk
Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) Market Becoming the Next Billion Dollar Opportunity ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods