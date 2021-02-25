 

Great Ajax Corp. Schedules Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results Release for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX), a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, today announces that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET.

In conjunction with the release, Great Ajax will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021 to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on Great Ajax’s website at www.great-ajax.com and a replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 90 days.

Listeners should login at least 20 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin in order to register, as well as download and install any necessary audio software.

About Great Ajax Corp.

Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and, to a lesser extent, single-family properties themselves. We also invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties, as well as in the properties directly. We are externally managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC. Our mortgage loans and other real estate assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. We have elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Great Ajax, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and in its other filings with the Commission, including, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and when filed, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Great Ajax undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



