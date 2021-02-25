Fastly to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET.

Webcasts of this presentation will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.