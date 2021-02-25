Kezar Life Sciences to Participate at Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Health Care Conference

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler, will participate in the “Autoimmune/Complement” panel discussion at the Cowen 41 st Annual Virtual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:40am EST. The panel discussion will be available to live conference attendees.

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing novel treatments to patients with rare autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

