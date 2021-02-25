iHeartMedia Announces New Business Operating Structure

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), the leading audio company in America by reach, announced today a new operating structure under which its Digital Audio Group business, which includes its successful iHeartRadio digital service as well as its industry-leading podcasting business, will publicly report its financials separately from its Multiplatform Group business, which includes its broadcast radio assets. Each group will now operate as a separate reportable segment with dedicated management.

As of Q4, the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group encompassed almost 20% of the company’s consolidated revenue and 23% of its earnings, and in Q4 2020 grew revenue by 53% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA by 74% year-over-year i. The company expects the Digital Audio Group will continue to grow as an increasing proportion of its business in the future. Separate reporting of these two operating segments will provide improved visibility into the underlying performances, results and margin profiles of these distinct audio-driven businesses.