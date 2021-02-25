National Storage Affiliates Trust Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), today announced its Board of Trustees declared regular cash dividends for the first quarter 2021 payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021 on the following securities:

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, March 8 – 11, 2021.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 821 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 52.0 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

