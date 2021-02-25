BELLUS Health Reports Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today reported its financial and operating results for the year ending December 31, 2020.

“Over the past 12 months, we have made significant progress with our corporate strategy, financial position, and clinical development of BLU-5937 – laying the groundwork for what we anticipate will be a transformative year ahead,” commented Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health. “Building off the proof-of-concept RELIEF Phase 2 data announced last summer, we have advanced BLU-5937 into our recently initiated Phase 2b SOOTHE trial in refractory chronic cough, with topline results anticipated to read out in the fourth quarter of this year. We believe BLU-5937 has the potential to treat a wide range of hypersensitization-related conditions and have begun to explore this potential through the initiation of our Phase 2 BLUEPRINT trial in chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis, with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.”