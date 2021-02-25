Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Jeff Pyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadmark, commented, “We were pleased to conclude the year with another quarter of accelerating originations and risk reducing amendments, that reached over $190 million in total commitments. Within our current markets and beyond, we see ongoing opportunity to expand our reach and gain market share in the highly fragmented specialty residential lending industry. Our market fundamentals remain highly attractive, with sustained population inflows and present housing deficits leading to significant and growing demand for construction, which in turn drives demand for our loans. With our substantial liquidity and new revolving credit facility for cash management, we are well positioned to deploy our capital to meet that demand.”

“Despite the challenges of 2020, we believe we executed exceptionally well, supported by our best-in-class balance sheet, disciplined underwriting, and, most of all, the hard work and dedication of our team. We look forward to building on our success in 2021 and beyond, growing our reputation as a lender of choice and creating additional value for our stockholders,” Mr. Pyatt concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $32.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $22.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share.

Distributable earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $26.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Loan Portfolio Highlights

New originations and amendments totaling $194.8 million, with a weighted average loan to value of 61.1%.

Interest income of $25.3 million and fee income of $7.2 million.

Total active loan portfolio of $1.2 billion across 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $122.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $90.2, or $0.68 per diluted common share.

Distributable earnings of $99.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share.

Full Year 2020 Loan Portfolio Highlights

New originations and amendments totaling $626.6 million, with a weighted average loan to value of 61.3%.

Interest income of $93.9 million and fee income of $28.5 million.

Balance Sheet Activity and Liquidity

At December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $223.4 million and $356.0 million of unfunded loan commitments. The Company has no debt outstanding.

Revolving Credit Facility

The Company announced that it obtained a new $135 million secured revolving credit facility to optimize its cash management. Additional details are available in a separate press release issued by the Company today.

Dividend

On January 11, 2021, the Company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on February 12, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 29, 2021, and on February 16, 2021, the board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2021.

Loan Portfolio

As of December 31, 2020, a total of 25 loans were in contractual default, totaling $157.9 million in principal balance outstanding, which excludes four loans for which forbearance agreements were executed, totaling $38.5 million in principal outstanding. This represents a 10% decrease from September 30, 2020 as a result of the Company resolving four loans in contractual default and working with borrowers to bring three defaulted loans to current status during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The Company uses its website and social media channels as channels of distribution of Company information. The information that the Company posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor these channels, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section of the Company’s website at http://ir.broadmark.com/resources/email-alerts. The contents of the Company’s website and social media channels are not, however, incorporated by reference into this press release.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,375 $ 238,214 Mortgage notes receivable, net 798,486 821,589 Interest and fees receivable, net 14,357 4,108 Investment in real property, net 8,473 5,837 Intangible assets, net 621 4,970 Goodwill 136,965 131,965 Other assets 5,042 2,046 Total assets $ 1,187,319 $ 1,208,729 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,946 $ 8,415 Dividends payable 7,952 15,842 Total liabilities $ 12,898 $ 24,257 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 132,532,383 and 132,015,635 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 132 132 Additional Paid in Capital 1,213,987 1,209,120 Accumulated deficit (39,698) (24,780) Total equity 1,174,421 1,184,472 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,187,319 $ 1,208,729

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Successor Combined Successor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Year Ended Period from November 15, Period from January 1, Ended December 31, Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 through December 31, 2019 through November 14, 2020 2019 (3) 2020 2019 2019 (2) Revenues Interest income $ 25,292 $ 26,069 $ 93,869 $ 13,207 $ 82,225 Fee income 7,245 3,978 28,489 2,767 32,785 Total Revenue 32,537 30,047 122,358 15,974 115,010 Other Income (Expense): Change in fair value of optional subscription liabilities 398 (4,924) 5,492 (4,924) — Expenses Impairment: Provision for credit losses, net 998 565 6,722 — 3,342 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 6,109 3,434 17,506 2,527 5,554 General and administrative 3,414 1,777 13,391 2,843 10,402 Transaction costs — 26,156 — 367 25,789 Total Expenses 10,521 31,932 37,619 5,737 45,087 Income before income taxes 22,414 (6,809) 90,231 5,313 69,923 Income tax provision — — — — — Net income $ 22,414 $ (6,809) $ 90,231 $ 5,313 $ 69,923 Earnings per common share: (1) Basic $ 0.17 $ $ 0.68 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.17 $ $ 0.68 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted Basic 132,537,228 132,209,495 132,111,329 Diluted 132,667,837 132,261,113 132,499,386

_______________________ (1) The Company determined that earnings per unit in the Predecessor periods would not be meaningful to the users of this filing, given the different unit holders and members’ equity structures of each individual entity in the Predecessor Company Group. (2) Predecessor periods are combined as disclosed in Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Form 10-Q filed on November 9, 2020 with the SEC. (3) Three months ended December 31, 2019 are the combined presentation of the Predecessor Period of October 1 through November 14, 2019 and the Successor Period of the November 15 through December 31, 2019.

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, and for all subsequent reporting periods ending on or after December 31, 2020, to more appropriately reflect the principal purpose of the measure, the Company has elected to present “distributable earnings”, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance. Distributable earnings replaces the Company’s prior presentation of “core earnings”. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income attributable to common stockholders adjusted for: (i) impairment recorded on the Company’s investments; (ii) unrealized gains or losses on the Company’s investments (including provision for credit losses); (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses and first year public company transition expenses; (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation; (v) depreciation and amortization of the Company’s intangible assets; and (vi) deferred taxes, which are subject to variability and generally not indicative of future economic performance or representative of current operations.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a $4.5 million increase in the CECL allowance through provision expense, which has been excluded from distributable earnings consistent with other unrealized gains (losses) pursuant to the Company’s policy for reporting core earnings. Unlike in its historic presentation of core earnings, the Company expects to recognize such potential credit losses in distributable earnings if and when such amounts are deemed nonrecoverable upon a realization event. This is generally at the time a loan is repaid and an amount of principal outstanding is charged-off, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold and the amount of proceeds is less than the principal outstanding at the time of foreclosure.

Management believes that the adjustments to compute “distributable earnings” specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the Company’s assets, assist in comparing the operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company’s current performance using the same measure that management uses to operate the business. Distributable earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as unrealized gains and losses (including provision for credit losses) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company’s primary operations for the reasons described herein. As such, distributable earnings is not intended to reflect all of the Company’s activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company’s performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company’s activities.

As a REIT, the Company is required to distribute at least 90% of its annual REIT taxable income and to pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that it annually distribute less than 100% of such taxable income. Given these requirements and it is believed that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons stockholders invest in its common stock, the Company generally intends to attempt to pay dividends to its stockholders in an amount equal to its net taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by the Company’s board of directors. Distributable earnings is one of many factors considered by the Company’s board of directors in declaring dividends and, while not a direct measure of taxable income, over time, the measure can be considered a useful indicator of the Company’s dividends.

Distributable earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. The table below is a reconciliation of distributable earnings to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,414 $ 90,231 Adjustments for non-distributable earnings: Stock-based compensation expense 1,073 4,867 First year public company transition expenses (1) 1,955 4,705 Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses 181 181 Change in fair value of optional subscription liabilities (398) (5,492) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 124 (558) Provision for credit losses, net 998 6,722 Total adjustments: 3,933 10,425 Distributable earnings prior to realized loss on investments $ 26,347 $ 100,656 Realized credit losses (2) (189) (1,057) Distributable earnings $ 26,158 $ 99,599 Distributable earnings per diluted share of common stock prior to realized loss on investments $ 0.20 $ 0.76 Distributable earnings per diluted share of common stock $ 0.20 $ 0.75 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 132,667,837 132,261,113

_______________________ (1) Expenses directly related to first year of public company reporting and compliance, primarily professional fees in connection with the design and implementation of internal controls and procedures under Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. (2) Represents credit losses recorded in the provision for credit losses and recognized in distributable earnings upon charge-off of principal at the time of loan repayment or upon sale of real property where proceeds received are less than the principal outstanding. This item was not recognized in the Company’s historic presentation of core earnings.

