 

The ExOne Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter, along with its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Friday, March 12, 2021
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (877) 407-9039, Domestic
Phone: (201) 689-8470, International
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.exone.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, March 19, 2021. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (844) 512-2921 and enter the conference ID number 13716146, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ExOne - der neue 3D Drucker Stern am Horizont !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The ExOne Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of financial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Genentech Announces Results From Evrysdi (risdiplam) Study in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
20.02.21
ExOne bringt den weltweit schnellsten bürotauglichen Metall-3D-Drucker in exklusiver Partnerschaft mit Rapidia auf den Markt
16.02.21
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
10.02.21
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
09.02.21
ExOne Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
08.02.21
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with Rapidia
08.02.21
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Outlook
01.02.21
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
29.01.21
Bitcoin, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, Visa, MicroStr., 3D Systems, Exone, Gamestop - Opening Bell

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
115
ExOne - der neue 3D Drucker Stern am Horizont !?