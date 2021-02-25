Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

José Neves, Farfetch Founder, Chairman and CEO said: “2020 put the Farfetch platform to the test, but thanks to our robust capabilities, resilient operations and utmost perseverance from our more than 5,000 Farfetchers, we rose to the challenge and enabled our nearly 1,400 Marketplace sellers and Farfetch Platform Solutions clients to continually serve millions of luxury consumers across the globe. We cemented our leadership as the largest global online destination for luxury fashion, accelerated our Chapter 2 initiatives with strategic partnerships advancing our position to be the global platform for the luxury industry, and demonstrated the scale and attractiveness of our business model as we achieved the key milestone of Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter.

“As we enter 2021, I am more energized than ever by the prospects of leveraging our incredible achievements to date and our unique platform capabilities to go after the significant growth opportunities we see in our vision to be a digital enabler connecting the creators, curators and consumers of the global luxury industry, both online and offline – a nearly $300 billion opportunity we remain laser-focused on and plan to continue investing behind to deliver significant value over the long-term.”

Elliot Jordan, CFO of Farfetch, said: “The strong performance of Farfetch in the fourth quarter completes a remarkable year and is the result of our focused execution against the long-term strategy and the leveraging of our investments to date. We exceeded our own initial expectations for the year; accelerating growth in our digital platform, improving margins across all areas of the business and delivering strong operating cash flows. As a result, we delivered our first ever quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Our industry partnerships and strategic alliances, as well as our $1.6 billion of liquidity, position us well to continue investing behind the long-term growth opportunities we see in digitally enabling the luxury industry.”

Consolidated Financial Summary and Key Operating Metrics (in thousands, except per share data, Average Order Value, or otherwise stated):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) $ 739,937 $ 1,056,990 $ 2,139,699 $ 3,187,014 Revenue 382,232 540,105 1,021,037 1,673,922 Adjusted Revenue 337,738 464,887 893,077 1,460,694 Gross profit 176,136 249,148 459,846 770,928 Gross profit margin 46.1% 46.1% 45.0% 46.1% Loss after tax $ (110,126) $ (2,281,035) $ (373,688) $ (3,333,071) Adjusted EBITDA (17,926) 10,376 (121,376) (47,432) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5.3)% 2.2% (13.6)% (3.2)% Earnings per share (“EPS”) $ (0.34) $ (6.53) $ (1.21) $ (9.75) Adjusted EPS (0.08) (0.06) (0.56) (0.66) Digital Platform: Digital Platform GMV $ 628,610 $ 939,444 $ 1,947,868 $ 2,759,476 Digital Platform Services Revenue 226,411 347,341 701,246 1,033,156 Digital Platform Gross Profit 123,572 189,102 371,913 560,206 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 54.6% 54.4% 53.0% 54.2% Digital Platform Order Contribution $ 72,410 $ 121,844 $ 220,563 $ 361,419 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 32.0% 35.1% 31.5% 35.0% Active Consumers 2,068 3,024 2,068 3,024 Average Order Value (“AOV”) - Marketplace $ 636 $ 626 $ 608 $ 568 AOV - Stadium Goods 301 308 315 316 Brand Platform: Brand Platform GMV $ 101,539 $ 103,880 $ 164,210 $ 390,014 Brand Platform Revenue 101,539 103,880 164,210 390,014 Brand Platform Gross Profit 47,543 51,857 75,007 190,804 Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin 46.8% 49.9% 45.7% 48.9%

See “Notes and Disclosures” on page 21 for further explanations. See “Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics” on page 21 for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures. As we acquired New Guards in August 2019, our results for full year 2019 include only five months of New Guards’ performance.

Recent Business Highlights

COVID-19

Maintained continuity of operations with health and wellbeing of Farfetch employees, partners and consumers continuing to be our top priority – rolled out localized initiatives focused on employee wellbeing throughout the pandemic

Continued to collaborate with boutique and brand partners to drive growth of their digital sales via the Marketplace

Continued to work closely with our global logistics partners to preserve continuity of fulfilment and delivery operations, with no material disruptions during fourth quarter 2020

Following new lockdown measures announced by European governments towards the end of the fourth quarter, closed our retail stores in affected locations and postponed the opening of our newly relocated Browns boutique in London; our retail stores in the United States and Japan remained open



Digital Platform

Third-party transactions generated 84% of Digital Platform GMV at a take rate of 28.8% in fourth quarter 2020

Over 1,350 total Farfetch Marketplace (or Marketplace) sellers offered a record number of stock units across more than 3,500 brands Signed new seller, Russian luxury group Bosco di Ciliegi, owner of 40+ mono-brand and four department stores, including historic department store Gum Drove strong momentum in newer categories in 2020 Watches and Jewelry grew nearly three times as fast as the Farfetch Marketplace Became the global destination with the broadest assortment for kids’ luxury fashion

Added new features to enhance customer experience Launched order status push notifications for app, globally, and live customer service chat on our China iOS app Offered Gold and Platinum ACCESS members in the United Kingdom and the United States, a style advisor service in a pilot with Wishi Expanded virtual try-on beyond sneakers and sunglasses, to luxury watches

Partnered with brands to market new collections and increase brand awareness through engaging experiences on the Farfetch Marketplace In January 2021, in our first partnership with a Richemont-backed brand, launched the global digital premier of Alber Elbaz’s AZ Factory , consisting of immersive and interactive experiences with content from the collection In February 2021, exclusively partnered with Dolce & Gabbana to broadcast its men’s Fall-Winter 2021 Digital Show

Furthered Luxury New Retail initiatives: Expanded on the successful Store of the Future roll-out in CHANEL’s Rue Cambon flagship boutique with the implementation of Store of the Future in two additional CHANEL boutiques in Paris In February 2021, soft launched Farfetch’s storefront on Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion, offering Alibaba’s 779 million consumers access to the broad selection of luxury products available on the Farfetch Marketplace

Farfetch Platform Solutions re-platformed e-commerce site for New Guards brand, Ambush

Broadened Fulfilment by Farfetch logistics network with signing of a new third-party warehouse in the Netherlands, expected to become operational in April 2021

New Guards

New Guards’ brand portfolio continued to create culturally relevant collections Off-White launched a capsule collection for the China Region, exclusively available through Off-White ’s WeChat mini program In February 2021, Off-White Revealed its Spring-Summer 2021 Collection via an immersive digital experience labeled ‘Imaginary TV’ Launched its first ever skincare kit ‘The Protection Box’, in collaboration with South Korean brand AMOREPACIFIC Ambush continued its expansion into the fashion category with the unveiling of its first ever campaign for its Spring-Summer 2021 collection



Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Unveiled 2030 Positively Farfetch sustainability goals focused on becoming climate positive, driving revenues from ‘Conscious’ products, selling more circular products, and being a leader in conscious inclusion

Significantly reduced logistics carbon emissions per order from our largest transportation provider through a range of efficiency measures including better sized packaging and, since April 2020, committed to offset the carbon impact of every delivery and return through investments in independently certified and verified environmental projects

Delivered on strong consumer demand for ‘Conscious’ products, which experienced over three times higher GMV growth as compared to the Farfetch Marketplace in 2020

Launched Second Life in the United States, following a successful pilot in the United Kingdom and the European Union

Delivered on our commitment to employees – achieved improved happiness and retention results in our annual company-wide Humu employee survey

Liquidity

Ended year with Cash and Cash Equivalents of $1.6 billion

Completed issuance to Alibaba and Richemont of $600 million aggregate principal amount ($300 million each) of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030

Issued 1.89 million Class A ordinary shares to Artemis for total gross proceeds of approximately $50 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Summary

Gross Merchandise Value (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Digital Platform GMV $ 628,610 $ 939,444 $ 1,947,868 $ 2,759,476 Brand Platform GMV 101,539 103,880 164,210 390,014 In-Store GMV 9,788 13,666 27,621 37,524 GMV $ 739,937 $ 1,056,990 $ 2,139,699 $ 3,187,014

Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) increased by $317.1 million from $739.9 million in fourth quarter 2019 to $1,057.0 million in fourth quarter 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 42.8%. Digital Platform GMV increased by $310.8 million from $628.6 million in fourth quarter 2019 to $939.4 million in fourth quarter 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 49.4%. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Digital Platform GMV would have increased by approximately 48.8%.

The increase in GMV primarily reflects the growth in Digital Platform GMV driven by strong order growth and new consumer acquisition. This was partially offset by a slight decrease in the Marketplace AOV within the Digital Platform from $636 to $626 due to a higher mix of sales with fewer items per basket, partially offset by a higher full price mix. During fourth quarter 2020, we also saw year-over-year growth in transactions through websites managed by Farfetch Platform Solutions, primarily driven from incremental activity from new e-commerce sites launched throughout 2020, including Harrods.com, Off---White.com and Palmangels.com, among others.

Revenue (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Digital Platform Services third-party revenue $ 156,028 $ 209,332 $ 496,040 $ 637,568 Digital Platform Services first-party revenue 70,383 138,009 205,206 395,588 Digital Platform Services Revenue 226,411 347,341 701,246 1,033,156 Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue 44,494 75,218 127,960 213,228 Brand Platform Revenue 101,539 103,880 164,210 390,014 In-Store Revenue 9,788 13,666 27,621 37,524 Revenue $ 382,232 $ 540,105 $ 1,021,037 $ 1,673,922

Revenue increased by $157.9 million year-over-year from $382.2 million in fourth quarter 2019 to $540.1 million in fourth quarter 2020, representing growth of 41.3%. The increase was primarily driven by 56.0% growth in Digital Platform Revenue to $422.6 million. Brand Platform Revenue increased by 2.3%, reflecting a year-over-year shift in timing of Spring-Summer collection shipments.

The increase in Digital Platform Services Revenue of 53.4% was driven by 49.4% overall growth in Digital Platform GMV, which had an increased mix of Digital Platform Services first-party GMV. Digital Platform Services first-party GMV, which is composed of our sales of owned-inventory including First-Party Original, is included in Digital Platform Services Revenue at 100% of the GMV. Digital Platform Services first-party revenue increased 96.1% year-over-year to $138.0 million, primarily driven by a strategic focus on increasing New Guards’ direct-to-consumer distribution since acquiring the business in August 2019. Growth in Browns digital sales, primarily driven by higher sell-through of full-price products also contributed to this increase.

Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue represents the pass-through of delivery and duties charges incurred by our global logistics solutions, net of any Farfetch-funded consumer promotions and incentives. Whilst Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue would be expected to grow in line with the cost of delivery and duties, which increase as Digital Platform GMV and order volumes grow, variations in the level of Farfetch funded promotions and incentives will impact Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. In fourth quarter 2020, Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue increased 69.1% year-over-year, a higher rate as compared to Digital Platform Services cost growth, due to a slower growth in Farfetch funded promotion cost and pass through of a higher cost per order for shipping and duties.

In-Store Revenue increased by 39.6% to $13.7 million and was primarily driven by the opening of New Guards stores throughout the year, partially offset by store closures and reduced foot traffic across our retail store network as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Cost of Revenue (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Digital Platform Services third-party cost of revenue $ 49,486 $ 70,451 $ 169,661 $ 208,518 Digital Platform Services first-party cost of revenue 53,353 87,788 159,672 264,432 Digital Platform Services cost of revenue 102,839 158,239 329,333 472,950 Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue 44,494 75,218 127,960 213,228 Brand Platform cost of revenue 53,996 52,022 89,203 199,208 In-Store cost of goods sold 4,767 5,478 14,695 17,608 Cost of revenue $ 206,096 $ 290,957 $ 561,191 $ 902,994

Cost of revenue increased by $84.9 million, or 41.2%, year-over-year from $206.1 million in fourth quarter 2019 to $291.0 million in fourth quarter 2020 in line with Revenue growth. The increase was driven by 53.9% growth in Digital Platform Services cost of revenue to $158.2 million, and partially offset by a slight reduction in Brand Platform cost of revenue due to a shift in timing of Spring-Summer collection shipments year-over-year and higher margin year-over-year.

Digital Platform Services cost of revenue increased at a higher rate than Digital Platform Services Revenue primarily driven by the increased mix of first-party revenue where the related cost of revenue includes the production and purchase cost of products.

We rely on third-parties to provide shipping services, and changes in their operations due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 as well as the impacts of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union starting in January 2021 may impact our service levels or cost of revenue. There were no such material adverse impacts to our service levels or cost of revenue in fourth quarter 2020, where our increased costs were primarily duty-related, driven by a mix shift in regional sales. However, we may experience an increase in certain unit costs of operating a global e-commerce business as the increasing adoption of e-commerce by the global retail industry creates the potential for cost increases.

Gross profit (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Digital Platform third-party gross profit $ 106,542 $ 138,881 $ 326,379 $ 429,050 Digital Platform first-party gross profit 17,030 50,221 45,534 131,156 Digital Platform Gross Profit 123,572 189,102 371,913 560,206 Brand Platform Gross Profit 47,543 51,858 75,007 190,806 In-Store Gross Profit 5,021 8,188 12,926 19,916 Gross profit $ 176,136 $ 249,148 $ 459,846 $ 770,928

Gross profit increased by $73.0 million, or 41.5% year-over-year in line with Revenue growth, to $249.1 million in fourth quarter 2020. As a result, Gross Profit margin remained stable year-over-year at 46.1%.

Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin declined slightly to 54.4% in fourth quarter 2020, from 54.6% in the fourth quarter 2019 as a result of a decrease in Digital Platform third-party gross profit margin, increase in first-party mix and an increase in unit costs of logistics, which were mostly offset by increased first-party margin.

Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin increased 310bps year-over-year to 49.9%. However, this improvement was more than offset by the increased mix towards Digital Platform Services Revenue over the same period, resulting in total Gross Profit Margin remaining flat at 46.1%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses by type (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Demand generation expense $ 51,162 $ 67,258 $ 151,350 $ 198,787 Technology expense 22,653 29,827 84,207 115,227 Share based payments 42,238 121,118 158,422 291,633 Depreciation and amortization 50,065 60,135 113,591 217,223 General and administrative 120,247 141,687 345,665 504,346 Other items 5,584 17,080 16,374 24,267 Selling, general and administrative expense $ 291,949 $ 437,105 $ 869,609 $ 1,351,483

Demand generation expense increased $16.1 million year-over-year to $67.3 million in fourth quarter 2020. As a percentage of Digital Platform Service Revenue, fourth quarter 2020 demand generation expense improved from 22.6% to 19.4%. The improvement reflects our underlying strategy to gain efficiencies in demand generation spend by leveraging data insights to drive more targeted digital marketing, shifting away from lower performing channels.

Technology expense primarily relates to maintenance and operations of our platform features and services, as well as software, hosting and infrastructure expenses, which includes three globally distributed data centers, including one in Shanghai, which support the processing of our growing base of transactions. Technology expense increased by $7.2 million, or 31.7%, in fourth quarter 2020 year-over-year. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in technology staff headcount. Fourth quarter 2020 technology expense continued to scale as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue, decreasing from 6.7% to 6.4% year-over-year as Adjusted Revenue growth outpaced growth of our underlying technology costs.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $10.1 million, or 20.1%, year-over-year from $50.1 million in fourth quarter 2019 to $60.1 million in fourth quarter 2020. Amortization expense increased principally due to a $5.5 million increase in amortization of our technology investments, where qualifying technology development costs are capitalized and amortized over their useful lives. Depreciation expense primarily increased as a result of new leases entered into during the last 12 months.

Share based payments increased by $78.9 million or 186.8% year-over-year in fourth quarter 2020. The increase was mainly due to the impact of share price changes on our provisions for employment-related taxes and the cost of cash-settled awards. During fourth quarter 2020, our share price increased by $38.65, significantly more than the $1.71 increase in our share price during fourth quarter 2019. This resulted in a year-over-year increase in our provisions, primarily for employment related taxes and also cost of cash-settled awards. Grants of additional equity-settled awards in 2020 also contributed to the year-over-year increase to a lesser extent.

General and administrative expense increased by $21.4 million, or 17.8%, year-over-year in fourth quarter 2020, primarily due to an increase in non-technology headcount and Digital Platform operational costs across a number of areas to support the expansion of our business. General and administrative expense decreased as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue to 30.5% compared to 35.6% in fourth quarter 2019 as we continued to leverage our operations base to efficiently grow Adjusted Revenue.

Other items of $17.1 million in fourth quarter 2020 primarily reflect transaction-related legal and advisory expenses, largely associated with our issuance of the $600 million convertible note to Alibaba and Richemont.

Gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Remeasurement (losses)/gains on put and call option liabilities $ (10,565) $ (166,702) $ 43,247 $ (288,853) Fair value losses on embedded derivative liabilities - (1,890,604) - (2,354,720) Change in fair value of acquisition related consideration - - (21,526) - (Losses)/gains on items held at fair value and remeasurements $ (10,565) $ (2,057,306) $ 21,721 $ (2,643,573)

The $1,890.6 million fair value losses on embedded derivative liabilities in fourth quarter 2020 was primarily driven by the increase in our share price. The fair value losses on embedded derivative liabilities in fourth quarter 2020 is comprised of the following revaluation losses on our convertible senior notes: (i) $749.0 million fair value loss related to $250 million 5.00% notes due 2025; (ii) $869.1 million fair value loss related to $400 million 3.75% notes due 2027; and (iii) $272.5 million fair value loss related to $600 million 0.00% notes due 2030. These notes provide us with strong liquidity to fund ongoing capital need and invest in various growth initiatives. There were no fair value losses on embedded derivatives in fourth quarter 2019. In addition, remeasurement losses on put and call option liabilities in fourth quarter 2020 primarily related to a $165.8 million remeasurement loss in connection with Chalhoub Group’s put option over their non-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited, compared to a $9.0 million remeasurement loss in fourth quarter 2019. The Chalhoub partnership has underpinned our strong growth in the Middle East, which has outpaced the Farfetch Marketplace GMV growth for four consecutive quarters.

Impairment losses on tangible and intangible assets (in thousands):

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Impairment losses on right-of-use asset $ - $ (699) $ - $ (2,234) Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment - - - (757) Impairment losses on tangible assets $ - $ (699) $ - $ (2,991) Impairment losses on intangible assets $ - $ (36,269) $ - (36,269) Impairment losses on intangible assets $ - $ (36,269) $ - $ (36,269)

The impairment charge of $36.3 million on intangible assets and $0.7 million on tangible assets in fourth quarter 2020 is primarily comprised of a $30.5 million charge related to a reduction in the carrying value of one of the smaller intangible brand assets within New Guards portfolio, as well as a $0.7 million reduction in the carrying value of the corporate right-of-use assets associated with that same brand. The remaining $5.8 million impairment charge on intangible assets related to the closure of our direct consumer-facing channels on JD.com and the associated intangible asset held for the Farfetch Level 1 access button. This resulted from our annual considerations of potential impairment of assets, including our intangible assets, whereby indicators of impairment were present. For fourth quarter 2020, our impairment assessment incorporated current and potential ongoing impacts of COVID-19 across the broader economy. There were no impairment losses in fourth quarter 2019.

Loss After Tax

Loss after tax increased by $2,170.9 million year-over-year to $2,281.0 million in fourth quarter 2020, which in addition to losses during the year, drove total equity from $1,337.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $(1,676.1) million as at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements, which increased $2,046.7 million year-over-year, as well as increases in share-based payments, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by an increase in gross profit, as explained above.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $28.3 million, to $10.4 million in fourth quarter 2020 as a result of our growth, improving unit economics and scaling of the fixed cost base. Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved from (5.3)% to 2.2% year-over-year, primarily reflecting lower demand generation expense, lower general and administrative expenses, and the decline in technology expense as percentages of Adjusted Revenue.

Liquidity

At December 31, 2020 cash and cash equivalents were $1,573.4 million, an increase of $1,251.0 million compared to $322.4 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily due to the private placement of convertible senior notes during 2020, as well as a net cash inflow from operating activities, and partially offset by a net cash outflow from investing activities as New Guards continued to invest in its brand portfolio. Unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms, the notes issued in 2020 may be settled, at Farfetch's election and subject to certain exceptions and conditions, in Class A ordinary shares of Farfetch, cash, or a combination of cash and Class A ordinary shares of Farfetch.

Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Farfetch’s expectations as of February 25, 2021.

For Full Year 2021:

Digital Platform GMV of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion, representing growth of 30% to 35% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 1% to 2%

For First Quarter 2021:

Digital Platform GMV of $740 million to $770 million, representing growth of 50% to 55% year-over-year

Brand Platform GMV of $95 million to $105 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(19) million to (21) million

Uncertainties resulting from the spread of COVID-19 and the evolving nature of the situation could have material impacts on our future performance and projections. Factors involving COVID-19 that could potentially impact our future performance include, among others:

disruptions to our operations, fulfilment network, and shipments

reduced or delayed supply from potential factors, including reduced inventory from brands and retailers, as well as additional shutdowns

weakened consumer sentiment and discretionary income potentially arising from a prolonged shutdown and declining macro-economic conditions

incurring additional costs to support our operations

Conference Call Information

Farfetch will host a conference call today, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results as well as expectations about Farfetch’s business. Listeners may access the live conference call via audio webcast at http://farfetchinvestors.com, where listeners can also access Farfetch’s earnings press release and slide presentation. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website for 30 days.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended December 31 (in $ thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2020 Revenue 382,232 540,105 Cost of revenue (206,096) (290,957) Gross profit 176,136 249,148 Selling, general and administrative expenses (291,949) (437,105) Impairment losses on tangible assets - (699) Impairment losses on intangible assets - (36,269) Operating loss (115,813) (224,925) Losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements (10,565) (2,057,306) Share of results of associates (38) 66 Finance income 19,252 20,065 Finance costs (3,070) (34,639) Loss before tax (110,234) (2,296,739) Income tax benefit 108 15,704 Loss after tax (110,126) (2,281,035) (Loss)/profit after tax attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (116,907) (2,284,593) Non-controlling interests 6,781 3,558 (110,126) (2,281,035) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted (0.34) (6.53) Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 339,495,707 349,603,548

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the three months ended December 31 (in $ thousands) 2019 2020 Loss after tax (110,126) (2,281,035) Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the consolidated statement of operations or financial position (net of tax): Exchange differences (loss)/gain on translation of foreign operations (25,838) 1,639 Gain on cash flow hedges recognized in equity 1,249 9,775 Gain on cash flow hedges recognized in equity - time value - 6,145 Less: Loss on cash flow hedges reclassified and reported in net loss 2,912 2,563 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to the consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Remeasurement loss on severance plan (27) (21) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (21,704) 20,101 Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (131,830) (2,260,934) Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (138,611) (2,264,824) Non-controlling interests 6,781 3,890 (131,830) (2,260,934)

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31 (in $ thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2020 Revenue 1,021,037 1,673,922 Cost of revenue (561,191) (902,994) Gross profit 459,846 770,928 Selling, general and administrative expenses (869,609) (1,351,483) Impairment losses on tangible assets - (2,991) Impairment losses on intangible assets - (36,269) Operating loss (409,763) (619,815) Gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements 21,721 (2,643,573) Share of results of associates 366 (74) Finance income 34,382 24,699 Finance costs (19,232) (108,742) Loss before tax (372,526) (3,347,505) Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,162) 14,434 Loss after tax (373,688) (3,333,071) (Loss)/profit after tax attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (385,297) (3,350,619) Non-controlling interests 11,609 17,548 (373,688) (3,333,071) Loss per share attributable to owners of the company Basic and diluted (1.21) (9.75) Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 318,843,239 343,829,481

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31 (in $ thousands) 2019 2020 Loss after tax (373,688) (3,333,071) Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the consolidated statement of operations or financial position (net of tax): Exchange differences (loss)/gain on translation of foreign operations (7,333) 23,903 Loss on cash flow hedges recognized in equity (11,863) (4,227) Gain on cash flow hedges recognized in equity - time value - 2,552 Less: Loss on cash flow hedges reclassified and reported in net loss 8,337 17,612 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to the consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Impairment loss on investments (100) - Remeasurement loss on severance plan (58) (24) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax (11,017) 39,816 Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (384,705) (3,293,255) Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (396,314) (3,311,135) Non-controlling interests 11,609 17,880 (384,705) (3,293,255)

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position (in $ thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 Non-current assets Other receivables 12,388 58,081 Deferred tax assets 5,324 13,556 Intangible assets, net 1,362,967 1,279,328 Property, plant and equipment, net 67,999 89,082 Right-of-use assets 115,176 179,227 Investments 16,229 8,278 Investments in associates 2,466 2,319 Total non-current assets 1,582,549 1,629,871 Current assets Inventories 128,107 145,309 Trade and other receivables 189,897 209,946 Current tax assets 1,873 2,082 Derivative financial assets 3,024 30,242 Cash and cash equivalents 322,429 1,573,421 Total current assets 645,330 1,961,000 Total assets 2,227,879 3,590,871 Liabilities and equity Non-current liabilities Provisions 23,704 129,113 Deferred tax liabilities 219,789 182,463 Lease liabilities 100,833 165,275 Employee benefit obligations 16,455 26,116 Derivative financial liabilities - 2,996,220 Borrowings - 635,237 Put and call option liabilities 61,268 348,937 Other financial liabilities - 4,853 Total non-current liabilities 422,049 4,488,214 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 413,696 666,144 Provisions - 27,146 Current tax liability 28,289 3,098 Lease liabilities 18,485 26,128 Employee benefit obligations - 38,286 Derivative financial liabilities 5,601 17,427 Put and call option liabilities 1,118 - Other financial liabilities 809 518 Total current liabilities 467,998 778,747 Total liabilities 890,047 5,266,961 Equity/(deficit) Share capital 13,584 14,168 Share premium 878,007 927,931 Merger reserve 783,529 783,529 Foreign exchange reserve (30,842) (7,271) Other reserves 349,463 447,753 Accumulated losses (826,135) (4,010,756) Equity/(deficit) attributable to owners of the parent 1,167,606 (1,844,646) Non-controlling interests 170,226 168,556 Total equity/(deficit) 1,337,832 (1,676,090) Total equity/(deficit) and liabilities 2,227,879 3,590,871

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31 (in $ thousands) 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (409,763) (619,815) Adjustments to reconcile operating loss to net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities: Depreciation 28,536 39,366 Amortization 85,055 177,857 Non-cash employee benefits expense 138,195 168,347 Net loss on sale of non-current assets (144) - Impairment losses on tangible assets - 2,991 Impairment losses on intangible assets - 36,269 Impairment of investments 5,000 235 Net exchange differences (842) - Change in working capital Increase in receivables (51,273) (15,833) Increase in inventories (29,723) (16,471) Increase in payables 113,716 280,454 Change in other assets and liabilities Decrease/(increase) in non-current receivables 3,723 (1,453) Increase in other liabilities 11,575 59,640 (Decrease)/increase in provisions (4,252) 85,001 Decrease in derivative financial instruments (117) (15,052) Income taxes paid (16,328) (65,221) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (126,642) 116,315 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (461,691) (12,016) Payments for property, plant and equipment (39,512) (26,839) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 272 - Payments for intangible assets (72,985) (94,105) Payments for investments (20,846) (2,872) Interest received 11,259 3,131 Dividends received from associate - 60 Net cash outflow from investing activities (583,503) (132,641) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of the principal elements of lease payments (19,127) (19,051) Interest paid and fees paid on loans (4,776) (54,154) Dividends paid to holders of non-controlling interests - (20,515) Proceeds from issue of shares, net of issue costs - 50,000 Proceeds from exercise of employee share based awards 8,654 62,899 Proceeds from borrowings, net of issue costs - 1,241,861 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (15,249) 1,261,040 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (725,394) 1,244,714 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 1,044,786 322,429 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,037 6,278 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 322,429 1,573,421

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity/(deficit) (in $ thousands) Share Share Merger Foreign Other Accumulated Equity/ (deficit) Non- controlling Total capital premium reserve exchange reserve reserves losses attributable to owners of the parent interests equity/ (deficit) Balance at January 1, 2019 11,994 772,300 783,529 (23,509) 67,474 (483,357) 1,128,431 - 1,128,431 Changes in equity (Loss)/income after tax for the year - - - - - (385,297) (385,297) 11,609 (373,688) Other comprehensive loss - - - (7,333) (3,684) - (11,017) - (11,017) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax - - - (7,333) (3,684) (385,297) (396,314) 11,609 (384,705) Loss on cashflow hedge transferred to inventory - - - - 142 - 142 - 142 Issue of share capital, net of transaction costs 1,590 105,707 - - 393,105 - 500,402 - 500,402 Share based payment – equity settled - - - - 76,383 46,841 123,224 - 123,224 Share based payment – reverse vesting shares - - - - (82,646) - (82,646) - (82,646) Transaction with non- controlling interests - - - - (101,311) - (101,311) - (101,311) Non-controlling interest arising from a business combination - - - - - - - 158,617 158,617 Non-controlling interest put option - - - - - (4,322) (4,322) - (4,322) Balance at December 31, 2019 13,584 878,007 783,529 (30,842) 349,463 (826,135) 1,167,606 170,226 1,337,832 Balance at January 1, 2020 13,584 878,007 783,529 (30,842) 349,463 (826,135) 1,167,606 170,226 1,337,832 Changes in equity/(deficit) (Loss)/income after tax for the year - - - - - (3,350,619) (3,350,619) 17,548 (3,333,071) Other comprehensive income - - - 23,571 15,913 - 39,484 332 39,816 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax - - - 23,571 15,913 (3,350,619) (3,311,135) 17,880 (3,293,255) Gain on cashflow hedge transferred to inventory - - - - (1,213) - (1,213) - (1,213) Issue of share capital, net of transaction costs 584 49,924 - - 4,808 - 55,316 - 55,316 Share based payment – equity settled - - - - 52,690 165,998 218,688 - 218,688 Share based payment – reverse vesting shares - - - - 26,092 - 26,092 - 26,092 Acquisition of non-controlling interest - - - - - - - 965 965 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (20,515) (20,515) Balance at December 31, 2020 14,168 927,931 783,529 (7,271) 447,753 (4,010,756) (1,844,646) 168,556 (1,676,090)

Supplemental Metrics 1 2019 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year (in thousands, except per share data or otherwise stated) Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) $ 419,273 $ 488,475 $ 492,014 $ 739,937 $ 2,139,699 Revenue 174,064 209,260 255,481 382,232 1,021,037 Adjusted Revenue 146,374 180,738 228,227 337,738 893,077 In-Store Revenue 4,536 4,220 9,077 9,788 27,621 Gross profit 83,291 85,280 115,139 176,136 459,846 Gross profit margin 47.9% 40.8% 45.1% 46.1% 45.0% Demand generation expense $ (31,423) $ (34,444) $ (34,321) $ (51,162) $ (151,350) Technology expense (20,159) (19,073) (22,322) (22,653) (84,207) Share based payments (38,714) (45,710) (31,760) (42,238) (158,422) Depreciation and amortization (14,106) (14,323) (35,097) (50,065) (113,591) General and administrative (61,945) (69,339) (94,134) (120,247) (345,665) Other items (2,493) 1,764 (10,061) (5,584) (16,374) Impairment losses on tangible assets - - - - - Gains / (losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements - - 32,286 (10,565) 21,721 Loss after tax (77,686) (95,392) (90,484) (110,126) (373,688) Adjusted EBITDA (30,236) (37,576) (35,638) (17,926) (121,376) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (20.7)% (20.8)% (15.6)% (5.3)% (13.6)% Earnings per share (“EPS”) $ (0.26) $ (0.31) $ (0.30) $ (0.34) $ (1.21) Adjusted EPS (0.11) (0.16) (0.20) (0.08) (0.56) Digital Platform: Digital Platform GMV $ 414,737 $ 484,255 $ 420,266 $ 628,610 $ 1,947,868 Digital Platform Services Revenue 141,838 176,518 156,479 226,411 701,246 Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue 27,690 28,522 27,254 44,494 127,960 Digital Platform Gross Profit 80,941 84,106 83,294 123,572 371,913 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 57.1% 47.6% 53.2% 54.6% 53.0% Digital Platform Order Contribution $ 49,518 $ 49,662 $ 48,973 $ 72,410 $ 220,563 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 34.9% 28.1% 31.3% 32.0% 31.5% Active Consumers 1,699 1,773 1,889 2,068 2,068 AOV - Marketplace $ 601 $ 600 $ 582 $ 636 $ 608 AOV - Stadium Goods 300 336 327 301 315 Brand Platform: Brand Platform GMV $ - $ - $ 62,671 $ 101,539 $ 164,210 Brand Platform Revenue - - 62,671 101,539 164,210 Brand Platform Gross Profit - - 27,464 47,543 75,007 Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin - - 43.8% 46.8% 45.7%

Supplemental Metrics 1 2020 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year (in thousands, except per share data or otherwise stated) Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) $ 610,874 $ 721,310 $ 797,840 $ 1,056,990 $ 3,187,014 Revenue 331,437 364,680 437,700 540,105 1,673,922 Adjusted Revenue 301,152 307,877 386,778 464,887 1,460,694 In-Store Revenue 8,516 3,926 11,416 13,666 37,524 Gross profit 153,376 159,375 209,029 249,148 770,928 Gross profit margin 46.3% 43.7% 47.8% 46.1% 46.1% Demand generation expense $ (37,966) $ (47,378) $ (46,185) $ (67,258) $ (198,787) Technology expense (26,307) (29,284) (29,809) (29,827) (115,227) Share based payments (26,760) (61,915) (81,840) (121,118) (291,633) Depreciation and amortization (51,323) (51,758) (54,007) (60,135) (217,223) General and administrative (111,422) (107,888) (143,349) (141,687) (504,346) Other items (5,025) (1,302) (860) (17,080) (24,267) Impairment losses on tangible assets (2,292) - - (699) (2,991) Impairment losses on intangible assets - - - (36,269) (36,269) Gains / (losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements 65,434 (278,622) (373,079) (2,057,306) (2,643,573) Loss after tax (79,177) (435,899) (536,960) (2,281,035) (3,333,071) Adjusted EBITDA (22,319) (25,175) (10,314) 10,376 (47,432) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7.4)% (8.2)% (2.7)% 2.2% (3.2)% Earnings per share (“EPS”) $ (0.24) $ (1.29) $ (1.58) $ (6.53) $ (9.75) Adjusted EPS (0.24) (0.20) (0.17) (0.06) (0.66) Digital Platform: Digital Platform GMV $ 494,899 $ 651,036 $ 674,097 $ 939,444 $ 2,759,476 Digital Platform Services Revenue 185,177 237,603 263,035 347,341 1,033,156 Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue 30,285 56,803 50,922 75,218 213,228 Digital Platform Gross Profit 97,207 130,579 143,318 189,102 560,206 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 52.5% 55.0% 54.5% 54.4% 54.2% Digital Platform Order Contribution $ 59,241 $ 83,201 $ 97,133 $ 121,844 $ 361,419 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 32.0% 35.0% 36.9% 35.1% 35.0% Active Consumers 2,149 2,524 2,742 3,024 3,024 AOV - Marketplace $ 571 $ 493 $ 574 $ 626 $ 568 AOV - Stadium Goods 314 304 340 308 316 Brand Platform: Brand Platform GMV $ 107,459 $ 66,348 $ 112,327 $ 103,880 $ 390,014 Brand Platform Revenue 107,459 66,348 112,327 103,880 390,014 Brand Platform Gross Profit 52,480 27,729 58,738 51,857 190,804 Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin 48.8% 41.8% 52.3% 49.9% 48.9%

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our growth and strategic initiatives, the expected timing for our new warehouse to become operational and our expected performance for the first quarter of 2021 and full year 2021, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry, in particular in light of COVID-19 and its impact on consumer spending patterns; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; fluctuation in foreign exchange rates; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our acquisition and integration of other companies or technologies, for example, Stadium Goods and New Guards, could divert management’s attention and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; we may be unsuccessful in integrating any acquired businesses or realizing any anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, as well as on the luxury fashion industry and consumer spending more broadly, and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the increased focus on social, environmental and sustainability matters could increase our costs, harm our reputation and adversely affect our financial results, and our ability to implement our environmental, sustainability, responsible sourcing, social and inclusion and diversity goals; José Neves, our chief executive officer, has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 to be filed with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at http://farfetchinvestors.com. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NOTES AND DISCLOSURES

Segment Realignment

Following the acquisition of New Guards in August 2019, management determined that it had three operating segments: (i) Digital Platform, (ii) Brand Platform and (iii) In-Store, given our new organizational structure and the manner in which our business is reviewed and managed. In fourth quarter 2019, we realigned our reportable operating segments to reflect how our Chief Operating Decision-Maker was making operating decisions, allocating resources and evaluating operating performance. The comparative periods have been revised to reflect this segment realignment.

Our results for first, second, and part of third quarter 2019 do not include New Guards’ performance.

Presentation Change

Beginning in second quarter 2020, we changed the presentation of our operating loss to reflect losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements, and share of results of associates, as non-operating items in the consolidated statement of operations. These items are now presented below operating loss, and all prior periods in this release reflect this change. We have made this presentation change in order to improve comparability of our period-over-period operating loss, particularly given the increased volatility of the items with a valuation dependent on our market share prices. As a result of this presentation change, the consolidated statement of cash flows now starts with operating loss rather than loss before tax as previously reported. This change had no impact on our historical loss after tax or on any of our historical unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position, changes in equity, cash flows or on our previously provided non-IFRS and operational measures. We determined that these presentation changes had no material impact on the previously reported financial information or on any previously issued annual financial statements.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics

This release includes certain financial measures not based on IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution, and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin (together, the “Non-IFRS Measures”), as well as operating metrics, including GMV, Digital Platform GMV, Brand Platform GMV, In-Store GMV, Active Consumers and Average Order Value. See the “Definitions” section below for a further explanation of these terms.

Management uses the Non-IFRS Measures:

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives; and

to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business.

The Non-IFRS Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner. We present the Non-IFRS Measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance, and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies. Management believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including the Non-IFRS Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Many investors are interested in understanding the performance of our business by comparing our results from ongoing operations period over period and would ordinarily add back non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and items that are not part of normal day-to-day operations of our business. By providing the Non-IFRS Measures, together with reconciliations to IFRS, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Items excluded from the Non-IFRS Measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. The Non-IFRS Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for loss after tax, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

such measures do not reflect revenue related to fulfilment, which is necessary to the operation of our business;

such measures do not reflect our expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;

such measures do not reflect our share based payments, income tax benefit/(expense) or the amounts necessary to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are eliminated in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any costs for such replacements; and

other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Revenue should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business and are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the Non-IFRS Measures we use may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, not all companies or analysts may calculate similarly titled measures in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our IFRS results and using the Non-IFRS Measures only as supplemental measures.

Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and do not purport to be alternatives to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS. We believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because they permit the evaluation of our digital platform productivity, efficiency and performance. We also believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance because they take into account demand generation expense and are used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital platform for the periods presented.

Farfetch reports under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Farfetch provides earnings guidance on a non-IFRS basis and does not provide earnings guidance on an IFRS basis. A reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in the fair value of cash-settled share based payment liabilities; foreign exchange gains/(losses) and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

Reconciliations of the historical non-IFRS measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable IFRS measures are included in the accompanying tables.

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which are loss after tax and loss after tax margin, respectively:

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2019 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Loss after tax $ (77,686) $ (95,392) $ (90,484) $ (110,126) $ (373,688) Net finance (income)/expense (8,408) (1,249) 10,689 (16,182) (15,150) Income tax expense/(benefit) 560 813 (104) (108) 1,161 Depreciation and amortization 14,106 14,323 35,097 50,065 113,591 Share based payments (a) 38,714 45,710 31,760 42,238 158,422 (Gains)/losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements (b) - - (32,286) 10,565 (21,721) Other items (c) 2,493 (1,764) 10,061 5,584 16,374 Share of results of associates (15) (17) (371) 38 (365) Adjusted EBITDA $ (30,236) $ (37,576) $ (35,638) $ (17,926) $ (121,376) Revenue $ 174,064 $ 209,260 $ 255,481 $ 382,232 $ 1,021,037 Loss after tax margin (44.6)% (45.6)% (35.4)% (28.8)% (36.6)% Adjusted Revenue $ 146,374 $ 180,738 $ 228,227 $ 337,738 $ 893,077 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (20.7)% (20.8)% (15.6)% (5.3)% (13.6)%

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2020 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Loss after tax $ (79,177) $ (435,899) $ (536,960) $ (2,281,035) $ (3,333,071) Net finance (income)/expense 34,355 20,751 14,363 14,574 84,043 Income tax expense/(benefit) 2,506 (4,118) 2,882 (15,704) (14,434) Depreciation and amortization 51,323 51,758 54,007 60,135 217,223 Share based payments (a) 26,760 61,915 81,840 121,118 291,633 (Gains)/losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements (b) (65,434) 278,622 373,079 2,057,306 2,643,573 Other items (c) 5,025 1,302 860 17,080 24,267 Impairment losses on tangible assets 2,292 - - 699 2,991 Impairment losses on intangible assets - - - 36,269 36,269 Share of results of associates 31 494 (385) (66) 74 Adjusted EBITDA $ (22,319) $ (25,175) $ (10,314) $ 10,376 $ (47,432) Revenue $ 331,437 $ 364,680 $ 437,700 $ 540,105 $ 1,673,922 Loss after tax margin (23.9)% (119.5)% (122.7)% (422.3)% (199.1)% Adjusted Revenue $ 301,152 $ 307,877 $ 386,778 $ 464,887 $ 1,460,694 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7.4)% (8.2)% (2.7)% 2.2% (3.2)%

Represents share based payment expense. Represents (gains)/losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements. See “gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements” on page 27 for a breakdown of these items. Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities. See “other items” on page 28 for a breakdown of these expenses. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative expenses.

The following tables reconcile Adjusted Revenue to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue:

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2019 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Revenue $ 174,064 $ 209,260 $ 255,481 $ 382,232 $ 1,021,037 Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue (27,690) (28,522) (27,254) (44,494) (127,960) Adjusted Revenue $ 146,374 $ 180,738 $ 228,227 $ 337,738 $ 893,077

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2020 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Revenue $ 331,437 $ 364,680 $ 437,700 $ 540,105 $ 1,673,922 Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue (30,285) (56,803) (50,922) (75,218) (213,228) Adjusted Revenue $ 301,152 $ 307,877 $ 386,778 $ 464,887 $ 1,460,694

The following tables reconcile Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which are Digital Platform Gross Profit and Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, respectively:

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2019 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Digital Platform Gross Profit $ 80,941 $ 84,106 $ 83,294 $ 123,572 $ 371,913 Less: Demand generation expense (31,423) (34,444) (34,321) (51,162) (151,350) Digital Platform Order Contribution $ 49,518 $ 49,662 $ 48,973 $ 72,410 $ 220,563 Digital Platform Services Revenue $ 141,838 $ 176,518 $ 156,479 $ 226,411 $ 701,246 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 57.1% 47.6% 53.2% 54.6% 53.0% Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 34.9% 28.1% 31.3% 32.0% 31.5%

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2020 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Digital Platform Gross Profit $ 97,207 $ 130,579 $ 143,318 $ 189,102 $ 560,206 Less: Demand generation expense (37,966) (47,378) (46,185) (67,258) (198,787) Digital Platform Order Contribution $ 59,241 $ 83,201 $ 97,133 $ 121,844 $ 361,419 Digital Platform Services Revenue $ 185,177 $ 237,603 $ 263,035 $ 347,341 $ 1,033,156 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 52.5% 55.0% 54.5% 54.4% 54.2% Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 32.0% 35.0% 36.9% 35.1% 35.0%

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is Earnings per share:

(per share amounts) 2019 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Earnings per share $ (0.26) $ (0.31) $ (0.30) $ (0.34) $ (1.21) Share based payments (a) 0.13 0.15 0.11 0.12 0.50 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.09 0.17 (Gains)/losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements (b) - - (0.10) 0.03 (0.07) Other items (c) 0.01 (0.01) 0.03 0.02 0.05 Share of results of associates (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) 0.00 Adjusted EPS $ (0.11) $ (0.16) $ (0.20) $ (0.08) $ (0.56)

(per share amounts) 2020 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Earnings per share $ (0.24) $ (1.29) $ (1.58) $ (6.53) $ (9.75) Share based payments (a) 0.08 0.18 0.24 0.35 0.85 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.36 (Gains)/losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements (b) (0.19) 0.82 1.08 5.88 7.69 Other items (c) 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.05 0.07 Impairment losses on tangible assets 0.01 - - - 0.01 Impairment losses on intangible assets - - - 0.10 0.11 Share of results of associates (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) Adjusted EPS $ (0.24) $ (0.20) $ (0.17) $ (0.06) $ (0.66)

Represents share based payment expense on a per share basis. Represents (gains)/losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements on a per share basis. See “gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements” on page 27 for a breakdown of these items. Represents other items on a per share basis, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities. See “other items” on page 28 for a breakdown of these expenses. Other items included within selling, general and administrative expenses.

The following tables represent gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements:

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2019 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Fair value remeasurements: Shares issued as part of New Guards acquisition $ - $ - $ (21,526) $ - $ (21,526) Present value remeasurements: Chalhoub put option - - 53,812 (8,959) 44,853 CuriosityChina call option - - - (1,606) (1,606) Gains / (losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements $ - $ - $ 32,286 $ (10,565) $ 21,721 Farfetch share price (end of day) $ 26.91 $ 20.80 $ 8.64 $ 10.35 $ 10.35

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2020 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Fair value remeasurements: $250 million 5.00% Notes due 2025 embedded derivative $ 44,014 $ (135,093) $ (138,171) $ (749,004) $ (978,254) $400 million 3.75% Notes due 2027 embedded derivative - (77,758) (157,108) (869,078) (1,103,944) $600 million 0.00% Notes due 2030 embedded derivative - - - (272,522) (272,522) Present value remeasurements: Chalhoub put option 21,420 (65,771) (77,800) (165,776) (287,927) CuriosityChina call option - - - (926) (926) Gains / (losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements $ 65,434 $ (278,622) $ (373,079) $ (2,057,306) $ (2,643,573) Farfetch share price (end of day) $ 7.90 $ 17.27 $ 25.16 $ 63.81 $ 63.81

The following tables represent other items:

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2019 First Second Third Fourth Full Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Transaction-related legal and advisory expenses $ (2,493) $ (2,236) $ (5,061) $ (5,584) $ (15,374) Release of tax provisions - 4,000 - - 4,000 Loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value - - (5,000) - (5,000) Other items $ (2,493) $ 1,764 $ (10,061) $ (5,584) $ (16,374)