Lantheus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $94.2 million, compared with $89.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 5.4% over the prior year period. Full year 2020 worldwide revenues were $339.4 million, compared with $347.3 million for the full year 2019, representing a decrease of 2.3% over the prior year period.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2020 net loss was $3.4 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $10.5 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Full year 2020 net loss was $13.5 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $31.7 million, or $0.79 per fully diluted share for the full year 2019.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2020 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.07, as compared to $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 79.9% over the prior year period. The Company’s full year 2020 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.47, as compared to $1.17 for the full year 2019, representing a decrease of 59.5% over the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $0.6 million and $16.4 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Free Cash Flow was $(3.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of approximately $20.9 million from the prior year period. Full year 2020 free cash flow was $3.9 million, as compared to $58.3 million for the full year 2019, representing a decrease of approximately $54.4 million from the prior year period.

“While 2020 presented extraordinary challenges, I thank our team for continuing to manufacture and deliver products to our customers throughout the year,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO. “Our fourth quarter revenue growth was 5.4% over the prior year period and also represented steady improvement over the prior two quarters of 2020. During 2020, we advanced our strategic mandate by closing the Progenics acquisition in June and receiving FDA approval for DEFINITY RT in November as well as FDA acceptance and Priority Review designation for our PyL NDA in December. In 2021, we will continue to drive sustainable growth, expand product offerings to our customers, improve the lives of the patients we serve, and create value for our shareholders.”

Outlook

The Company guidance for the first quarter and full year 2021 is as follows:

Guidance Issued February 25, 2021 Q1 FY 2021 Revenue $85 million - $89 million Q1 FY 2021 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $(0.03) - $0.00 Guidance Issued February 25, 2021 FY 2021 Revenue $385 million - $400 million FY 2021 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $0.34 - $0.39

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

- Tables Follow -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 94,152 $ 89,346 $ 339,410 $ 347,337 Cost of goods sold 55,501 44,781 200,649 172,526 Gross profit 38,651 44,565 138,761 174,811 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 12,857 10,392 40,901 41,888 General and administrative 13,684 17,301 69,270 61,244 Research and development 12,638 4,434 32,788 20,018 Total operating expenses 39,179 32,127 142,959 123,150 Operating (loss) income (528 ) 12,438 (4,198 ) 51,661 Interest expense 2,811 2,126 9,479 13,617 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 3,196 Other (income) loss (496 ) 7,916 (2,198 ) 6,221 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,843 ) $ 2,396 $ (11,479 ) $ 28,627 Income tax expense (benefit) 569 (8,054 ) 1,994 (3,040 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,412 ) $ 10,450 $ (13,473 ) $ 31,667 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.81 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.79 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 66,870 39,246 54,134 38,988 Diluted 66,870 40,133 54,134 40,113

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Segment Revenues Analysis (in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change U.S. DEFINITY 58,924 57,678 2.2 % 207,270 211,777 (2.1 ) % TechneLite 17,130 17,330 (1.2 ) % 69,729 72,534 (3.9 ) % Other nuclear 10,427 8,225 26.8 % 36,864 36,231 1.7 % Rebates and allowances (5,304 ) (4,518 ) 17.4 % (19,067 ) (16,553 ) 15.2 % Total U.S. Revenues 81,177 78,715 3.1 % 294,796 303,989 (3.0 ) % International DEFINITY 1,807 1,695 6.6 % 6,046 5,731 5.5 % TechneLite 5,615 3,264 72.0 % 16,512 14,058 17.5 % Other nuclear 5,553 5,673 (2.1 ) % 22,060 23,574 (6.4 ) % Rebates and allowances — (1 ) (100.0 ) % (4 ) (15 ) (73.3 ) % Total International Revenues 12,975 10,631 22.0 % 44,614 43,348 2.9 % Worldwide DEFINITY 60,731 59,373 2.3 % 213,316 217,508 (1.9 ) % TechneLite 22,745 20,594 10.4 % 86,241 86,592 (0.4 ) % Other nuclear 15,980 13,898 15.0 % 58,924 59,805 (1.5 ) % Rebates and allowances (5,304 ) (4,519 ) 17.4 % (19,071 ) (16,568 ) 15.1 % Total Revenues $ 94,152 $ 89,346 5.4 % $ 339,410 $ 347,337 (2.3 ) %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (3,412 ) $ 10,450 $ (13,473 ) $ 31,667 Stock and incentive plan compensation 3,623 2,991 14,075 12,571 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,683 451 10,770 1,804 Acquired debt fair value adjustment (326 ) — (711 ) — Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (2,800 ) — (2,000 ) — Non-recurring refinancing related fees — — 460 — Non-recurring severance related fees 904 — 904 — Extinguishment of debt — — — 3,196 Arbitration award — (3,453 ) — (3,453 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs — — — 300 Integration costs 2,772 1,488 7,201 1,488 Acquisition-related costs 1,334 2,834 11,856 8,010 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,660 — 9,935 — Other 35 — (40 ) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (4,886 ) (1,134 ) (13,152 ) (8,583 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,587 $ 13,627 $ 25,825 $ 47,000 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 4.9 % 15.3 % 7.6 % 13.5 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.79 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.05 0.07 0.26 0.31 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.08 0.01 0.20 0.04 Acquired debt fair value adjustment — — (0.01 ) — Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (0.04 ) — (0.05 ) — Non-recurring refinancing related fees — — 0.01 — Non-recurring severance related fees 0.02 — 0.02 — Extinguishment of debt — — — 0.08 Arbitration award — (0.09 ) — (0.09 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs — — — 0.01 Integration costs 0.04 0.04 0.13 0.04 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.07 0.22 0.20 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.04 — 0.18 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) (0.24 ) (0.21 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 1.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted(b) 67,130 40,133 54,471 40,113

(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction. (b) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP net loss position.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 569 $ 22,421 $ 16,396 $ 80,384 Capital expenditures (3,785 ) (4,741 ) (12,474 ) (22,061 ) Free cash flow $ (3,216 ) $ 17,680 $ 3,922 $ 58,323

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands – unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,612 $ 92,919 Accounts receivable, net 54,002 43,529 Inventory 35,744 29,180 Other current assets 9,625 7,283 Assets held for sale 5,242 — Total current assets 184,225 172,911 Property, plant and equipment, net 120,171 116,497 Intangibles, net 376,012 7,336 Goodwill 58,632 15,714 Deferred tax assets, net 70,147 71,834 Other long-term assets 60,634 21,627 Total assets $ 869,821 $ 405,919 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 20,701 $ 10,143 Accounts payable 16,284 18,608 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,726 37,360 Liabilities held for sale 1,793 — Total current liabilities 80,504 66,111 Asset retirement obligations 14,020 12,883 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 197,699 183,927 Other long-term liabilities 63,393 28,397 Total liabilities 355,616 291,318 Total stockholders’ equity 514,205 114,601 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 869,821 $ 405,919

