Impinj to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced that Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO, and Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following virtual investor conference:

Time: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of this presentation will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

