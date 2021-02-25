 

NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor/Technology Conferences

25.02.2021   

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences:

Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
 George Kurian, chief executive officer
March 2, 2021
1:15 – 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Susquehanna Technology Conference
 Lance Berger, director, investor relations
March 9, 2021
9:15 –10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Loop Capital Markets TMT Conference
 Anthony Lye, SVP & GM, cloud data services business unit
March 11, 2021
10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Pacific Time

William Blair Technology Conference
 Mike Berry, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer
March 11, 2021
10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time

Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com. An audio Webcast archive of each event will be available after the conferences.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



