Energous Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary Wireless Charging 2.0 technology, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Energous partner American Equus successfully completed trials of its equine health tracking sensor and is on track for availability in the first quarter of 2021

EarTechnic selected Energous’ RF-based wireless charging for new hearing aid design

Energous customer Gokhale Method received FCC approval for new WattUp-enabled PostureTracker wearable device

Energous named Dan Fairfax Chairman of its Board of Directors

Energous completed $40 million at-the-market equity offering

Enerous partnered with e-peas to advance at-a-distance wireless charging applications greater than one meter

Energous partnered with Thinfilm to enable ultrathin, reliable, wirelessly rechargeable devices

“With the increasing number of announced customers, including EarTechnic, NewSound, Gokhale, and American Equus, we see momentum building for our WattUp wireless charging solution,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “We are working in a number of vertical markets to commercialize our technology, expand our global regulatory footprint, and build the WattUp based wireless charging ecosystem.”

Unaudited 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, Energous recorded:

Revenue of $90,000

Operating expenses of approximately $7.6 million (GAAP), comprised of $4.2 million in research and development, and $3.4 million in selling, general and administrative expenses

Net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $5.8 million

$50.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter, with no debt

Unaudited 2020 Full-Year Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Energous recorded:

Revenue of $327,350

Operating expenses of $32.2 million, comprised of $17.1 million in research and development, and $15.0 million in selling, general and administrative expenses, and $126,539 in cost of services revenue.

Net loss of $31.8 million, or a loss of $0.76 per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $23.6 million.

2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call

Energous will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, recent progress and prospects for the future.

When: Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Phone: 888-317-6003 (domestic); 412-317-6061 (international)

Passcode: 3110307

Telephonic replay: Accessible through Mar. 11, 2021

877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); passcode 10152108

Webcast: Accessible at Energous.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 231 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about the future of the wireless charging industry and our technology, the anticipated establishment and success of the evaluation board, and statements with respect to its expected functionality. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

-- Financial Tables Follow –

Energous Corporation BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,729,661 $ 21,684,089 Accounts receivable, net 75,850 63,144 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 636,702 450,231 Total current assets 51,442,213 22,197,464 Property and equipment, net 402,711 626,524 Right-of-use lease assets 1,293,291 2,057,576 Other assets 1,610 2,410 Total assets $ 53,139,825 $ 24,883,974 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,096,839 $ 1,671,519 Accrued expenses 1,576,287 2,063,097 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 825,431 722,291 Deferred revenue 12,000 12,000 Total current liabilities 3,510,557 4,468,907 Operating lease liabilites, long-term portion 576,762 1,402,193 Total liabilities 4,087,319 5,871,100 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; no shares issued or outstanding. - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 200,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 61,292,412 and 33,203,806 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 614 333 Additional paid-in capital 344,024,638 282,153,201 Accumulated deficit (294,972,746 ) (263,140,660 ) Total stockholders’ equity 49,052,506 19,012,874 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 53,139,825 $ 24,883,974

Energous Corporation STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 90,000 $ 45,643 $ 327,350 $ 200,143 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,156,744 5,723,059 17,066,122 23,228,810 Sales and marketing 1,493,469 1,433,500 5,880,350 5,418,967 General and administrative 1,912,578 2,352,718 9,153,503 10,360,266 Cost of services revenue - - 126,539 - Total operating expenses 7,562,791 9,509,277 32,226,514 39,008,043 Loss from operations (7,472,791 ) (9,463,634 ) (31,899,164 ) (38,807,900 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 4,078 79,699 71,212 416,274 Loss on retirement of property and equipment (4,134 ) (7,463 ) (4,134 ) (7,463 ) Total other income (expense) (56 ) 72,236 67,078 408,811 Net loss $ (7,472,847 ) $ (9,391,398 ) $ (31,832,086 ) $ (38,399,089 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 49,155,212 31,880,706 41,639,916 30,262,642

Energous Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (7,472,847 ) $ (9,391,398 ) $ (31,832,086 ) $ (38,399,089 ) Add (subtract) the following items: Interest income (4,078 ) (79,699 ) (71,212 ) (416,274 ) Depreciation and amortization 69,320 128,963 356,310 781,228 Stock-based compensation 1,579,022 2,577,580 7,897,970 10,646,580 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (5,828,583 ) $ (6,764,554 ) $ (23,649,018 ) $ (27,387,555 )

