Williams CFO to Participate in Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Financial Officer John Chandler is scheduled to participate in virtual meetings with investors, including a fireside chat Q&A session, at the Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3.

The fireside chat will begin at approximately 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time (1:10 p.m. Central Time), and a link to the live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available at https://investor.williams.com.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.



