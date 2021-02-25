Horizon Therapeutics plc Shines a Light on Rare Disease with the Launch of the #RAREis Photobooth to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Today, there are more than 7,000 known rare diseases impacting over 400 million people worldwide. Each story is unique, and Horizon aims to elevate and unite the community through shared experiences, resources and focus on delivering innovation in rare disease. This year the company has launched the virtual #RAREis photobooth , where participants can share who they are as well as what rare means to them.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the launch of a month-long virtual storytelling experience to elevate the diverse voices and faces of the rare disease community and benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic and Make-A-Wish Canada. The #RAREis photobooth adds to a global commitment to helping grant the wishes of children with life-threatening rare diseases and provide moments of joy during a challenging time.

For each photo submitted Horizon will donate $50 (up to $20,000), providing up to $10,000 to Make-A-Wish Canada and $10,000 to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to grant two wishes to children living with rare diseases. The #RAREis photobooth complements ongoing #RAREis signature programs, including the #RAREis Playlist, #RAREis Adoption Fund and #RAREis Scholarship Fund.

“As a global partner, we are committed to advancing research, driving innovation, and providing education and resources for the rare disease community,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Understanding each story and the shared experiences allows us to better address unmet needs and create a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with and caring for those with a rare disease.”

Horizon’s #RAREis program aims to unite the community through shared experiences and elevate the unique stories of families impacted by rare disease. The support of Make-A-Wish begins a global chapter for #RAREis personal stories, resources and programs. Since 2019, Horizon has donated $180,000, which is enough to grant 18 life-changing wishes. In addition, Horizon has committed $25,000 to Make-A-Wish Ireland for 2021.

“Rare disease impacts many of our families and this donation will help provide life-changing experiences that they will cherish for a lifetime,” said Susan O’Dwyer, chief executive at Make-A-Wish Ireland. “Horizon’s support will help bring the wishes of seriously ill children to life – creating hope, strength and lasting happy memories.”

As a further sign of support for the rare disease community, this weekend Horizon’s U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland will be lit in pink, purple, green and blue, the official colors of Rare Disease Day. And, in partnership with Willis Towers Watson (Nasdaq: WLTW) and Willis Tower, the Willis Tower antennas in Chicago will also be lit in pink and purple to signify Horizon’s commitment to the rare disease community in Illinois and to address unmet patient needs.