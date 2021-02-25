 

Horizon Therapeutics plc Shines a Light on Rare Disease with the Launch of the #RAREis Photobooth to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:05  |  48   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the launch of a month-long virtual storytelling experience to elevate the diverse voices and faces of the rare disease community and benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic and Make-A-Wish Canada. The #RAREis photobooth adds to a global commitment to helping grant the wishes of children with life-threatening rare diseases and provide moments of joy during a challenging time.

Today, there are more than 7,000 known rare diseases impacting over 400 million people worldwide. Each story is unique, and Horizon aims to elevate and unite the community through shared experiences, resources and focus on delivering innovation in rare disease. This year the company has launched the virtual #RAREis photobooth, where participants can share who they are as well as what rare means to them.

For each photo submitted Horizon will donate $50 (up to $20,000), providing up to $10,000 to Make-A-Wish Canada and $10,000 to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to grant two wishes to children living with rare diseases. The #RAREis photobooth complements ongoing #RAREis signature programs, including the #RAREis Playlist, #RAREis Adoption Fund and #RAREis Scholarship Fund.

“As a global partner, we are committed to advancing research, driving innovation, and providing education and resources for the rare disease community,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Understanding each story and the shared experiences allows us to better address unmet needs and create a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with and caring for those with a rare disease.”

Horizon’s #RAREis program aims to unite the community through shared experiences and elevate the unique stories of families impacted by rare disease. The support of Make-A-Wish begins a global chapter for #RAREis personal stories, resources and programs. Since 2019, Horizon has donated $180,000, which is enough to grant 18 life-changing wishes. In addition, Horizon has committed $25,000 to Make-A-Wish Ireland for 2021.

“Rare disease impacts many of our families and this donation will help provide life-changing experiences that they will cherish for a lifetime,” said Susan O’Dwyer, chief executive at Make-A-Wish Ireland. “Horizon’s support will help bring the wishes of seriously ill children to life – creating hope, strength and lasting happy memories.”

As a further sign of support for the rare disease community, this weekend Horizon’s U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland will be lit in pink, purple, green and blue, the official colors of Rare Disease Day. And, in partnership with Willis Towers Watson (Nasdaq: WLTW) and Willis Tower, the Willis Tower antennas in Chicago will also be lit in pink and purple to signify Horizon’s commitment to the rare disease community in Illinois and to address unmet patient needs.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horizon Therapeutics plc Shines a Light on Rare Disease with the Launch of the #RAREis Photobooth to Benefit Make-A-Wish Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the launch of a month-long virtual storytelling experience to elevate the diverse voices and faces of the rare disease community and benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic and Make-A-Wish Canada. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Genentech Announces Results From Evrysdi (risdiplam) Study in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Horizon Therapeutics plc Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results; Announces Full-Year 2021 Guidance
22.02.21
New Survey Assessment Finds Debilitating Impact of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) on Quality of Life Continues Well Beyond Acute Disease into Chronic Phase
03.02.21
Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Feb. 24, 2021
01.02.21
Horizon Therapeutics plc to Acquire Viela Bio, Inc. to Significantly Expand Development Pipeline and Grow Rare Disease Medicine Portfolio