Emerson Invests in Fluxa

The emergence of COVID-19 has sparked innovation in the life sciences manufacturing development process, as a cycle that previously required over eight years was completed in less than 18 months through expedited research and development and automation technologies, including those offered by Emerson. This acceleration and its possibilities for the industry have made technology transfer – critical to move quickly from R&D to production – a main priority for life sciences companies.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a technology and industrial software company, today announced it has made an equity investment in Fluxa, whose Process & Knowledge Management (PKM) software seamlessly manages product and process specifications throughout the drug development lifecycle. The investment will build on Emerson’s leading life sciences capabilities and help Fluxa expand its technology development and commercial pipeline to deliver solutions to the market.

“Emerson has continued building on our software and solutions portfolio to accelerate automation capabilities in the life sciences industry,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “As the industry’s largest dedicated life sciences engineering and consulting organization, this investment in an emerging and critical space will help us continue driving progress. We are keenly focused on the evolving needs of our customers as they advance their vital work during this pivotal time.”

Fluxa PKM software is designed to facilitate collaboration that improves time-to-market. It enables global sites, functions and leaders to work together to scale pharmaceutical recipes and execute technology transfers. Built using modern digital technologies, it provides enterprise-grade security, scalability and integration with other key enterprise systems.

“Emerson’s proven commitment to helping their life sciences customers lower costs, reduce time-to-market and improve quality makes them the ideal partner as we continue to grow at Fluxa,” said John Miller, co-founder of Fluxa. “We are excited about how PKM is accelerating digital transformation for our customers, and look forward to realizing the potential of integrating with Emerson’s execution systems,” added Suraj Pai, co-founder of Fluxa.

The investment will complement Emerson’s leadership position in the life sciences plant floor automation market and global account relationships. Fluxa PKM, coupled with Emerson’s DeltaV and Syncade systems and Bio-G software, will establish a unique solution and competitive offering to further enable customers to streamline their operations safely and quickly.

Fluxa was founded in 2017 by Sudheesh Narayanan, Suraj Pai and John Miller. The company is based in Glendale, Calif.

The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

