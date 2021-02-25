Groupon Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its fourth quarter financial results today and announced that it has begun to scale the company’s inventory growth strategy in North America.
The fourth quarter 2020 materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site and can be found through the links below.
Groupon Q4 Earnings Press Release
Groupon Q4 Earnings Presentation
About Groupon
Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.
