Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which is a $0.005 increase from the Company’s most recent dividend, on Comfort Systems USA, Inc. common stock. The dividend is payable on March 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021.

Comfort Systems USA is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

