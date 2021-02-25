NantHealth Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Financial Results

“While managing our business through the challenges associated with COVID-19 for most of the past year, we advanced our goal of expanding and diversifying NantHealth's software portfolio and services offerings with the acquisition of OpenNMS, continued to invest in our data solutions and AI capabilities, and delivered expanded capabilities on our NaviNet and Eviti SaaS products,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer, NantHealth. “In addition, as part of our NantHealth Cares initiative, we supported healthcare providers and medical staff by offering, at no cost for the entire month of May, our NaviNet AllPayer platform to providers. I am pleased to report that even with a month of free access, AllPayer revenues grew in 2020 and added more than 1,500 providers to its network."

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help transform complex data into actionable insights, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Software and Services Q4 Highlights:

Clinical Decision Support (Eviti): Signed a renewal agreement with a Maryland-based health plan for an additional three years, and expanded products and services within the plan Continued to expand Eviti Connect across the Medicaid population of a leading U.S. health insurance company. Of the 13 states originally announced, eight states have gone live through the fourth quarter of 2020 Launched Eviti Connect 8.2 which included: Formulary Redirection ‒ a major expansion of our Treatment Warning and Deviation (TWAD) feature that allows redirection to preferred drugs. This new functionality scales the payer’s ability to enable formulary redirection resulting in significant savings in delivery of care Smart Justifications ‒ uses Eviti proprietary algorithms to identify characteristics of cancer type and treatment goals that streamline workflow and result in faster time to treatment plan



Payer Engagement (NaviNet): Signed a three-year renewal agreement for NaviNet Open with one of the nation’s leading Medicaid managed care organizations, strengthening a nearly 20-year partnership Launched a collaboration with Sesame, Inc. that enables providers to utilize Sesame’s payment tools giving patients direct access to affordable, high-quality care while increasing practice revenue Introduced new network analytics solutions focused on providing our health plan partners with actionable insights into their providers’ NaviNet activity: Document Exchange Insights Reports ‒ provide information on utilization trends, reach into the provider network, and identify opportunities for targeted action to drive greater adoption Advanced user behavior analytics and user engagement tools ‒ influence the NaviNet product roadmap and augment existing analysis available to our health plans and partners Enhanced Open Authorizations to more seamlessly inform providers on where and how to request service approval from their patient’s health plan



Network Monitoring and Management (OpenNMS)

Deployed the OpenNMS flows and streaming analytics solution (300,000 flows per second) in production at a Fortune 500 energy company; decommissioning and replacing their existing solution

Released OpenNMS Horizon 27.0, which introduced digital experience monitoring for in depth monitoring of applications from the vantage point of individual end users and support for OpenConfig, a new industry standard that enables direct streaming of device telemetry data

Precision Medicine and Artificial Intelligence - Highlights:

In December, NantHealth presented significant treatment insights at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium around the adoption of trastuzumab biosimilars in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer and the potential clinical and cost benefits of biosimilars. By examining Eviti data, the study identified an opportunity for payers to successfully redirect providers to biosimilars that offer high-value care at lower costs

In November, NantHealth and ImmunityBio announced the publication in Nature’s Scientific Reports of a study that revealed RNA sequencing is not only viable but may also provide significant clinical value in analyzing a cancer patient’s specific disease biology to enable an optimized treatment decision with a higher likelihood of success

In October, NantHealth, ImmunityBio and NantOmics presented results at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Special Conference on the use of deep-learning models in providing significant risk-assessment of survival in pancreatic cancer patients, holding promise as a prognostic technology

Business and Financial Highlights

For the 2020 fourth quarter:

Total net revenue was $18.6 million, up slightly from $18.6 million in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Gross profit increased to $11.4 million, or 61% of total net revenue, compared with $10.8 million, or 58% of total net revenue, for the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined to $11.7 million from $12.8 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, mainly driven by ongoing cost management efforts and efficiencies in overall processes.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $4.8 million from $3.4 million mainly from the Company's ongoing investments in expanding its data and AI capabilities.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth, net of tax, was $20.1 million, or $0.18 per share, which includes a noncash charge related to the Allscripts Bookings Commitment of $8.1 million. This compares with net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth, net of tax, of $13.2 million, or $0.12 per share, for the 2019 fourth quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth was $6.2 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with $5.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for the fourth quarter of last year.

For the 2020 full year:

Total net revenue was $73.2 million. This compares with total net revenue of $77.4 million for the 2019 full year, which included $2.9 million of home healthcare services revenue, a business the company divested in June 2019.

Gross profit increased to $43.9 million, or 60% of total net revenue, from $43.3 million, or 56% of total net revenue, for the prior year.

SG&A expense declined substantially to $48.5 million from $55.6 million in 2019, driven by the divestiture of the home healthcare services business, continued efforts to reduce costs and maximize existing resources. R&D expense increased to $17.3 million from $13.9 million in 2019 mainly from ongoing investments in data and AI capabilities.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth, net of tax, was $88.3 million, or $0.80 per share, which includes noncash charges related to the Allscripts Bookings Commitment of $11.2 million and the impairment of the Company's equity method investment in NantOmics of $28.2 million. This compares with net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth, net of tax, of $65.4 million, or $0.59 per share, for the 2019 full year.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth was $27.0 million, or $0.24 per share, down from $30.1 million, or $0.27 per share, for 2019.

At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.8 million.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), molecular analysis (GPS Cancer), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). OpenNMS, a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our blog.

NantHealth, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,787 $ 5,243 Accounts receivable, net 3,273 6,179 Related party receivables, net 1,031 823 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,504 19,341 Current assets of discontinued operations — 6,327 Total current assets 30,595 37,913 Property, plant, and equipment, net 13,102 14,985 Goodwill 98,333 97,307 Intangible assets, net 47,969 51,848 Investment in related party — 31,702 Related party receivable, net of current 823 1,108 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,539 8,470 Other assets 1,927 1,818 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 21,336 Total assets $ 200,288 $ 266,487 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,122 $ 3,377 Accrued and other current liabilities 13,975 31,988 Deferred revenue 1,166 7,098 Related party payables, net 4,238 4,120 Notes payable 268 238 Related party convertible note, net 9,411 — Convertible notes, net 90,578 — Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 10,680 Total current liabilities 124,758 57,501 Deferred revenue, net of current 393 1,129 Related party liabilities 31,091 24,227 Related party promissory note 112,666 112,666 Related party convertible note, net — 8,864 Convertible notes, net — 84,648 Deferred income taxes, net 1,853 1,669 Operating lease liabilities 8,170 9,728 Other liabilities 32,757 21,542 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations — 1,649 Total liabilities 311,688 323,623 Stockholders' deficit Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 111,284,733 and 110,619,678 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 891,583 889,955 Accumulated deficit (1,003,210) (946,884) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168) (218) Total NantHealth stockholders' deficit (111,784) (57,136) Noncontrolling interests 384 — Total stockholders' deficit (111,400) (57,136) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 200,288 $ 266,487

NantHealth, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Software-as-a-service related $ 18,201 $ 18,410 $ 72,198 $ 72,831 Maintenance 378 — 677 — Professional services 24 — 86 — Total software-related revenue 18,603 18,410 72,961 72,831 Sequencing and molecular analysis 39 152 211 1,733 Home health care services — — — 2,863 Total net revenue 18,642 18,562 73,172 77,427 Cost of Revenue Software-as-a-service related 5,504 6,096 23,056 23,100 Maintenance 230 69 361 357 Professional services 1 — 16 — Amortization of developed technologies 1,247 1,143 4,755 4,662 Total software-related cost of revenue 6,982 7,308 28,188 28,119 Sequencing and molecular analysis 211 480 1,038 4,546 Home health care services — — — 1,471 Total cost of revenue 7,193 7,788 29,226 34,136 Gross Profit 11,449 10,774 43,946 43,291 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 11,670 12,752 48,534 55,595 Research and development 4,828 3,431 17,274 13,934 Amortization of acquisition-related assets 985 1,054 3,676 4,216 Impairment of intangible assets, including internal-use software 729 — 729 3,977 Total operating expenses 18,212 17,237 70,213 77,722 Loss from operations (6,763) (6,463) (26,267) (34,431) Interest expense, net (4,908) (4,601) (19,199) (18,044) Other expense, net (8,274) (585) (10,824) (5,607) Loss from related party equity method investment — (1,916) (31,702) (8,317) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (19,945) (13,565) (87,992) (66,399) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 273 (359) 447 (1,018) Net loss from continuing operations (20,218) (13,206) (88,439) (65,381) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax attributable to NantHealth 38 1,457 31,993 2,619 Net loss (20,180) (11,749) (56,446) (62,762) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (78) — (120) — Net loss attributable to NantHealth $ (20,102) $ (11,749) $ (56,326) $ (62,762) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to NantHealth: Continuing operations - common stock $ (0.18) $ (0.12) $ (0.80) $ (0.59) Discontinued operations - common stock $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.29 $ 0.02 Total net loss per share - common stock $ (0.18) $ (0.11) $ (0.51) $ (0.57) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted - common stock 111,238,540 110,619,780 110,954,858 110,351,638

NantHealth, Inc. Non-GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth $ (20,140) $ (13,206) $ (88,319) $ (65,381) Adjustments to GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth: Loss from related party equity method investment — 1,916 31,702 8,317 Stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations 961 1,566 2,722 2,842 Change in fair value of derivatives liability (3) — 4 — Change in fair value of Bookings Commitment 8,098 372 11,168 5,036 Noncash interest expense related to convertible notes 1,698 1,495 6,477 5,702 Intangible amortization from continuing operations 2,212 2,197 8,395 8,878 Impairment of intangible assets, including internal-use software 729 — 729 3,977 Loss on sale of business — — — 582 Securities litigation costs — 28 (103) 528 Tax provision (benefit) resulting from certain noncash tax items 244 (51) 228 (570) Total adjustments to GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth 13,939 7,523 61,322 35,292 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP $ (6,201) $ (5,683) $ (26,997) $ (30,089) Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 111,238,540 110,619,780 110,954,858 110,351,638 Net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP $ (0.06) $ (0.05) $ (0.24) $ (0.27)

Reconciliation of Net Loss per Common Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth to Net Loss per Common Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP (Unaudited): Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth $ (0.18) $ (0.12) $ (0.80) $ (0.59) Adjustments to GAAP net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth: Loss from related party equity method investment — 0.03 0.29 0.07 Stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Change in fair value of derivatives liability — — — — Change in fair value of Bookings Commitment 0.07 — 0.10 0.05 Noncash interest expense related to convertible notes 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.05 Intangible amortization from continuing operations 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.08 Impairment of intangible assets, including internal-use software 0.01 — 0.01 0.04 Loss on sale of business — — — 0.01 Securities litigation costs — — — — Tax provision (benefit) resulting from certain noncash tax items — — — (0.01) Total adjustments to GAAP net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth 0.12 0.07 0.56 0.32 Net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP $ (0.06) $ (0.05) $ (0.24) $ (0.27)

