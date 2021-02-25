Glaukos Announces Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for iLink Epi-on Investigational Therapy That Met the Primary Efficacy Endpoint
Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that U.S. Phase 3 pivotal trial results for its next-generation corneal cross-linking iLink therapy for the treatment of keratoconus, known as Epi-on, met the study’s primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in maximum corneal curvature (Kmax) at 6 months from baseline between the treated and placebo-controlled arms. Kmax is an objective measurement of the steepest corneal curvature based on corneal topography, where an increasing Kmax denotes corneal steepening and keratoconus disease progression.
The Epi-on multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 pivotal trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Glaukos’ iLink Epi-on therapy in impeding the progression of, and/or reducing Kmax in eyes with progressive keratoconus. The study eyes were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive Epi-on therapy or placebo-control treatment. The study’s primary efficacy endpoint is a difference of ≥ 1 diopter (D) between treatment and control arms in the mean change in Kmax from baseline to Month 6. The study enrolled 279 eyes across 14 clinical sites in the United States, including 189 eyes randomized to the treatment arm and 90 eyes randomized to the control arm. Following the completion of the 6-month primary efficacy and safety evaluation period, the patients randomized to placebo were able to cross-over and receive the Epi-on treatment. All patients were then followed for another 6 months for safety and efficacy evaluation.
Topline summary results and observations from the Phase 3 clinical trial are as follows:
- The Epi-on Phase 3 clinical trial achieved its primary efficacy outcome by demonstrating Kmax treatment effect of -1.0D (p = 0.0004), determined as prospectively defined least square mean Kmax change from baseline in treated arm versus placebo arm at Month 6 study endpoint.
- The treatment effect of -1.0D (p = 0.0004) composed of improvement in Kmax by 0.2D in the treated arm and worsening in Kmax by 0.8D in the placebo-controlled arm, thus demonstrating the ability of Epi-on to halt or reduce the keratoconus disease progression in the treated arm during the 6-month primary efficacy evaluation period.
- 98% of patients randomized to the placebo-control arm elected to cross-over to Epi-on treatment after the 6-month primary efficacy evaluation period. For these patients that crossed-over to treatment, data showed Kmax improvement mean change of 0.3D (p = 0.053) at 6 months following treatment. Additionally, patients randomized to treatment at the start of the study continued to improve during the safety follow-up period from Month 7 to Month 12 post-treatment with Kmax treatment effect of -1.1D (p = 0.0001) at Month 12.
- The treatment was generally well-tolerated, with 97% of enrolled treatment patients completing the 12-month trial, compared to 96% of enrolled control patients. No patients discontinued early due to an adverse event. The most common ocular adverse events observed in treatment patients were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal opacity, photophobia, punctate keratitis, eye pain, eye irritation, increased lacrimation, eyelid oedema, corneal striae and dry eye. The majority of adverse events reported were mild and transient in nature. There was a single case of a drug-related serious adverse event (corneal haze). There was no evidence of treatment-related systemic effects reported in the study and there was no change in corneal endothelial cell counts over the course of the entire trial.
“We are excited to announce these positive Phase 3 results that met the study’s primary efficacy endpoint and demonstrated the ability of Epi-on to halt or reduce the progression of keratoconus, a progressive, sight-threatening corneal disease. These results further underscore our view that Epi-on may provide the ophthalmic community and keratoconus patients with the first non-invasive, bio-activated drug treatment alternative designed to reduce procedure time, improve patient comfort and shorten recovery time,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “We appreciate the commitment and dedication of the clinical investigators, who play a vital role in bringing new innovations to patients suffering from keratoconus and at risk for significant vision loss. We look forward to working cooperatively with the FDA as we prepare for an upcoming regulatory submission in 2022.”
