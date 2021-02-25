Glaukos Announces Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for iLink Epi-on Investigational Therapy That Met the Primary Efficacy Endpoint

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that U.S. Phase 3 pivotal trial results for its next-generation corneal cross-linking iLink therapy for the treatment of keratoconus, known as Epi-on, met the study’s primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in maximum corneal curvature (Kmax) at 6 months from baseline between the treated and placebo-controlled arms. Kmax is an objective measurement of the steepest corneal curvature based on corneal topography, where an increasing Kmax denotes corneal steepening and keratoconus disease progression.

The Epi-on multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 pivotal trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Glaukos’ iLink Epi-on therapy in impeding the progression of, and/or reducing Kmax in eyes with progressive keratoconus. The study eyes were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive Epi-on therapy or placebo-control treatment. The study’s primary efficacy endpoint is a difference of ≥ 1 diopter (D) between treatment and control arms in the mean change in Kmax from baseline to Month 6. The study enrolled 279 eyes across 14 clinical sites in the United States, including 189 eyes randomized to the treatment arm and 90 eyes randomized to the control arm. Following the completion of the 6-month primary efficacy and safety evaluation period, the patients randomized to placebo were able to cross-over and receive the Epi-on treatment. All patients were then followed for another 6 months for safety and efficacy evaluation.