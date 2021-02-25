Slack Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Acceleration Caps Off a Record Setting Year

Total revenue of $902.6 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year.

Calculated Billings of $1,036.5 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year.

156,000 total Paid Customers, up 42% year-over-year.

Over 1,180 Paid Customers with greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up 32% year-over-year.

Over 106 Paid Customers with greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue, up 51% year-over-year.

From SMBs to the largest enterprises, companies around the world are standardizing on Slack to transform the way they work in this all-digital world. Q4 marks a record quarter for Slack in terms of adding Paid Customers, including adding more large enterprise customers whose spending exceeds $100,000 in annual recurring revenue. These key financial milestones underscore the momentum across the Slack business and highlight the long-term opportunity for continued investment in the future of work. More details about the product innovations driving this momentum, including the rapid growth of Slack Connect, will be released as part of Slack’s full fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings release on March 4, 2021.

Estimated Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2021 (Unaudited):

Set forth above are certain estimated preliminary financial results and other key business metrics for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. These estimates are based on the information available to us at this time. Our actual results may vary from the estimated preliminary results presented here due to the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 are finalized. The estimated preliminary financial results and other key business metrics have not been audited or reviewed by our independent registered public accounting firm. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for our full interim or annual financial statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on this preliminary data.