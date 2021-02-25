 

Humana Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:15  |  11   |   |   

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Bruce D. Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation to investors at the Barclays Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via Humana’s Investor Relations page at humana.com. The company suggests webcast participants sign on approximately 15 minutes in advance of the presentation to allow time to run a system test and download any free software needed for access purposes.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Bruce D. Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation to investors at the Barclays Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live audio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Genentech Announces Results From Evrysdi (risdiplam) Study in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Humana Military Names Alefiyah Mesiwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
16:00 Uhr
Mercy and Humana Team Up to Expand Access to Virtual Health Services and Coordinated Care
22.02.21
Humana Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
22.02.21
CarePlus Health Plans Teams with Sharecare to Offer Members Digital Wellness and Rewards Platform
18.02.21
Humana Elects Marcy S. Klevorn and Jorge S. Mesquita to Board of Directors
18.02.21
Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders
17.02.21
Humana Launches Humana Care Support Pilot to Help Medicare Advantage Members to Better Manage Their Chronic Conditions
11.02.21
Humana and IBM Watson Health Collaborate to Simplify and Enhance the Member Experience for Humana Employer Group Customers
10.02.21
Humana Begins Coverage of Hospice Services as Part of Medicare Demonstration
03.02.21
Humana Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Provides Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance