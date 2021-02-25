NeoPhotonics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

“2020 was a strong and dynamic year for NeoPhotonics, with accelerating market adoption and deployment of our industry leading ultra-pure light tunable lasers, high bandwidth receiver and modulator solutions for the highest speed over distance interconnects,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics CEO. “With our current rollout of 400ZR and 400ZR+ coherent modules for Cloud Data Center interconnects, we look forward to accelerating growth. I am proud of our team and what they accomplished in a challenging year,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary

Revenue was $68.2 million, down 33% quarter-over-quarter and 34% year-over-year

Gross margin was 22.7%, down from 23.8% in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin was 24.7%, down from 33.6% in the prior quarter

Net loss per share was $0.23, compared to net loss of $0.10 per share in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.14, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $0.11 per share in the prior quarter

Cash generated from operations was $5.4 million, compared to $15.0 million in the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.5 million, down from positive $13.1 million in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP results in the fourth quarter of 2020 exclude a net gain of $2.1 million of legal settlements and advisory services, a gain of $1.0 million on the sale of assets, and expenses of $3.3 million of stock-based compensation, $0.7 million of accelerated depreciation and restructuring, and approximately $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition related intangibles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2020 Summary

Revenue in 2020 was $371.2 million, compared to $356.8 million in 2019

Gross margin was 27.8%, compared to 24.9% in 2019

Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.3%, compared to 27.3% in 2019

Diluted net loss per share was $0.09, compared to net loss of $0.36 per diluted share in 2019

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.31, compared to net income of $0.01 per diluted share in 2019

Cash generated from operations was $54.9 million, compared to $34.7 million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was $43.3 million, compared to $32.7 million in 2019

Non-GAAP results in 2020 exclude $12.3 million of stock-based compensation expense, $10.1 million for inventory write-downs, accelerated depreciation and restructuring expenses, $1.0 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and other costs, net gain of $2.1 million of legal settlements and advisory services and a gain of $1.0 million on the sale of assets. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $123.3 million.

Outlook for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2021

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $57 to $62 million Gross Margin 16% to 20 % 18 % to 22 % Operating Expenses $25 to $26 million $22 to $23 million Earnings per share ($0.28) to ($0.18) ($0.20) to ($0.10)

The non-GAAP outlook for the first quarter of 2021 excludes the expected impact of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.3 million, of which $0.7 million is estimated for cost of goods sold, accelerated depreciation of $0.2 million and the impact of expected amortization of intangibles and other costs of approximately of $0.3 million.

Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the following topics: future financial results, demand for the Company’s high-speed products, and the Company’s market position. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the Company’s reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; market growth in key countries; possible reduction in or volatility of customer orders or delays in shipments of products to customers; timing of customer drawdowns of vendor-managed inventory; potential governmental trade actions; possible disruptions in the supply chain or in demand for the Company’s products due to industry developments; the ability of the Company's vendors and subcontractors to supply or manufacture the Company's products in a timely manner; ability of the Company to meet customer demand; volatility in utilization of manufacturing operations and manufacturing costs; reductions in the Company’s rate of new design wins, and/or the rate at which design wins go into production, and the rate of customer acceptance of new product introductions; potential pricing pressure that may arise from changing conditions in the industry or negotiating leverage of buyers; the impact of any previous or future acquisitions or divestitures of assets and related product lines; the discontinuance or end of life of products; changes in demand for the Company's products; the impact of competitive products and pricing and alternative technological advances; the accuracy of estimates used to prepare the Company's financial statements and forecasts; the timely and successful development and market acceptance of new products and upgrades to existing products; the difficulty of predicting future cash needs; the nature of other investment opportunities available to the Company from time to time; the Company’s operating cash flow; changes in economic and industry projections; a decline in general conditions in the telecommunications equipment industry, the cloud and datacenter industry, or the world economy generally; and the effects of seasonality. For further discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, including the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,117 $ 70,467 Short-term investments 27,669 7,638 Restricted cash 489 10,972 Accounts receivable, net 45,232 68,890 Inventories 46,901 46,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,173 25,851 Total current assets 235,581 230,748 Property, plant and equipment, net 66,765 81,133 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,823 15,603 Purchased intangible assets, net 1,468 2,151 Goodwill 1,115 1,115 Other long-term assets 4,912 3,929 Total assets $ 323,664 $ 334,679 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,539 $ 58,554 Current portion of long-term debt 3,232 3,044 Accrued and other current liabilities 42,053 47,481 Total current liabilities 88,824 109,079 Long-term debt, net of current portion 30,327 39,237 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 14,522 16,543 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,584 9,614 Total liabilities 143,257 174,473 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 126 121 Additional paid-in capital 597,460 582,504 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,735 (7,871 ) Accumulated deficit (418,914 ) (414,548 ) Total stockholders’ equity 180,407 160,206 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 323,664 $ 334,679

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Revenue $ 68,193 $ 102,398 $ 103,356 $ 371,163 $ 356,804 Cost of goods sold (1) 52,743 77,994 72,154 268,081 267,991 Gross profit 15,450 24,404 31,202 103,082 88,813 Gross margin 22.7 % 23.8 % 30.2 % 27.8 % 24.9 % Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 15,251 15,276 15,470 56,100 57,634 Sales and marketing (1) 3,999 3,692 4,030 15,629 16,088 General and administrative (1) 7,219 7,758 7,429 30,569 29,759 Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — — — 119 Acquisition and asset sale related costs 875 87 9 1,094 397 Restructuring charges 15 141 — 156 261 Litigation Settlement (2,988 ) — — (2,988 ) — Gain on asset sale (1,044 ) — (86 ) (1,044 ) (903 ) Total operating expenses 23,327 26,954 26,852 99,516 103,355 Income (loss) from operations (7,877 ) (2,550 ) 4,350 3,566 (14,542 ) Interest income 41 21 83 182 376 Interest expense (240 ) (263 ) (447 ) (1,182 ) (1,919 ) Other income (expense), net (3,416 ) (3,317 ) (1,810 ) (5,730 ) 642 Total interest and other income (expense), net (3,615 ) (3,559 ) (2,174 ) (6,730 ) (901 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (11,492 ) (6,109 ) 2,176 (3,164 ) (15,443 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (3 ) 1,206 (107 ) (1,202 ) (1,633 ) Net income (loss) $ (11,495 ) $ (4,903 ) $ 2,069 $ (4,366 ) $ (17,076 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.36 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 50,256 49,936 48,358 49,474 47,304 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 50,256 49,936 50,238 49,474 47,304 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows for the periods presented: Cost of goods sold $ 540 $ 607 $ 593 $ 2,305 $ 2,244 Research and development 862 748 755 3,367 3,138 Sales and marketing 570 565 559 2,403 2,411 General and administrative 1,287 853 1,255 4,262 4,663 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,259 $ 2,773 $ 3,162 $ 12,337 $ 12,456

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 15,450 $ 24,404 $ 31,202 $ 103,082 $ 88,813 Stock-based compensation expense 540 607 593 2,305 2,244 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 185 184 184 737 737 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up (6 ) (8 ) (66 ) (34 ) (264 ) End-of-life related inventory write-down — 4,435 — 4,435 3,553 Accelerated depreciation 515 4,120 — 4,635 2,265 Restructuring charges 161 706 — 867 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 16,845 $ 34,448 $ 31,913 $ 116,027 $ 97,348 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 24.7 % 33.6 % 30.9 % 31.3 % 27.3 % NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES: GAAP total operating expenses $ 23,327 $ 26,954 $ 26,852 $ 99,516 $ 103,355 Stock-based compensation expense (2,719 ) (2,166 ) (2,569 ) (10,032 ) (10,212 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — — — (119 ) Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up (28 ) (28 ) (67 ) (113 ) (266 ) Acquisition and asset sale related costs (875 ) (87 ) (9 ) (1,094 ) (397 ) Restructuring charges (15 ) (141 ) — (156 ) (261 ) Litigation settlement 2,988 — — 2,988 — Gain on asset sale 1,044 — 86 1,044 903 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 23,722 $ 24,532 $ 24,293 $ 92,153 $ 93,003 Non-GAAP total operating expenses as a % of revenue 34.8 % 24.0 % 23.5 % 24.8 % 26.1 % NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (7,877 ) $ (2,550 ) $ 4,350 $ 3,566 $ (14,542 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,259 2,773 3,162 12,337 12,456 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 185 184 184 737 856 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 22 20 1 79 2 Acquisition and asset sale related costs 875 87 9 1,094 397 End-of-life related inventory write-down — 4,435 — 4,435 3,553 Accelerated depreciation 515 4,120 — 4,635 2,265 Restructuring charges 176 847 — 1,023 261 Litigation settlement (2,988 ) — — (2,988 ) — Gain on asset sale (1,044 ) — (86 ) (1,044 ) (903 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (6,877 ) $ 9,916 $ 7,620 $ 23,874 $ 4,345 Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue (10.1 )% 9.7 % 7.4 % 6.4 % 1.2 %

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS): GAAP net income (loss) $ (11,495 ) $ (4,903 ) $ 2,069 $ (4,366 ) $ (17,076 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,259 2,773 3,162 12,337 12,456 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 185 184 184 737 856 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 22 20 1 79 2 Acquisition and asset sale related costs 875 87 9 1,094 397 End-of-life related inventory write-down — 4,435 — 4,435 3,553 Accelerated depreciation 515 4,120 — 4,635 2,265 Restructuring charges 176 847 — 1,023 261 Litigation settlement (2,988 ) — — (2,988 ) — Gain on asset sale (1,044 ) — (86 ) (1,044 ) (903 ) Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 3,255 (1,327 ) (82 ) 794 (1,368 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,240 ) $ 6,236 $ 5,257 $ 16,736 $ 443 Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a % of revenue (10.6 )% 6.1 % 5.1 % 4.5 % 0.1 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) $ (11,495 ) $ (4,903 ) $ 2,069 $ (4,366 ) $ (17,076 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,259 2,773 3,162 12,337 12,456 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 185 184 184 737 856 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 22 20 1 79 2 Acquisition and asset sale related costs 875 87 9 1,094 397 End-of-life related inventory write-down — 4,435 — 4,435 3,553 Accelerated depreciation 515 4,120 — 4,635 2,265 Restructuring charges 176 847 — 1,023 261 Litigation settlement (2,988 ) — — (2,988 ) — Gain on asset sale (1,044 ) — (86 ) (1,044 ) (903 ) Interest expense, net 199 242 364 1,000 1,543 Income tax provision (benefit) 3 (1,206 ) 107 1,202 1,633 Depreciation expense 5,831 6,479 6,647 25,197 27,665 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,462 ) $ 13,078 $ 12,457 $ 43,341 $ 32,652 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue (6.5 )% 12.8 % 12.1 % 11.7 % 9.2 % BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.36 ) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.36 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ 0.01 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 50,256 49,936 48,358 49,474 47,304 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 50,256 49,936 50,238 49,474 47,304 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 50,256 54,385 52,277 53,872 50,631

