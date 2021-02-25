Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded select-service hotels (“Chatham” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has set the date for the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders for May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The meeting will be held at the Company’s corporate offices located at 222 Lakeview Avenue, 1st Floor, Palms Meeting Room, West Palm Beach, Fla., 33401.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on March 11, 2021.