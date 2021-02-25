 

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Details

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company's Common Stock as of the close of business on March 25, 2021 are entitled to vote at and virtually attend the Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format via audio webcast only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically but will be able to vote and submit questions online before and during the meeting.

The Annual Meeting can be accessed via the Company’s Annual Meeting Website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVB2021 beginning 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the virtual meeting, holders of record and beneficial owners of AvalonBay Common Stock who received a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or instructions that accompanied proxy materials may visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVB2021 and enter the 16-digit control number that accompanied such materials. A technical support phone number will be made available on the virtual meeting platform when the registration window opens prior to the scheduled start time. Additional details will be provided in the Company’s Proxy Statement which will be available on the Company’s website when filed.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets"). More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

