Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on May 19, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWO2021. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2021 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of the proxy materials, on their individual proxy card or on the voting instruction form accompanying these proxy materials to attend the annual meeting. We recommend that stockholders log in at least fifteen minutes before the meeting to ensure they are logged in when the meeting starts.