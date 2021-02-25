 

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on May 19, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWO2021. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2021 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of the proxy materials, on their individual proxy card or on the voting instruction form accompanying these proxy materials to attend the annual meeting. We recommend that stockholders log in at least fifteen minutes before the meeting to ensure they are logged in when the meeting starts.

A replay of the meeting will be available for one year following the meeting date. To listen to a replay of the annual meeting, please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWO2021.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, telephone 612-453-4100.



16.02.21
Two Harbors Investment Corp. To Participate in the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Conference
09.02.21
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04.02.21
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Redemption of Series D and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
01.02.21
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering
29.01.21
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Information
27.01.21
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

