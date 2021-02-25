 

SolarWinds Unveils APM Integrated Experience, Unifying Application Metrics, Traces, Logs, and User Experience Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:15   

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the APM Integrated Experience for the SolarWinds application performance management (APM) solutions—AppOptics, Loggly , and Pingdom—consolidating access to application performance metrics, traces, logs, and user experience into a common navigation experience for technology professionals. The new APM Integrated Experience helps reduce much of the complexity associated with modern APM by streamlining visibility into critical application and infrastructure performance and empowering tech pros with faster, easier troubleshooting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006147/en/

Copyright 2021 SolarWinds APM Integrated Experience - Dashboards. SolarWinds APM Integrated Experience includes a new landing page complete with dashboards for both metrics and logs.

APM continues to prove business critical for organizations across verticals. The SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2020: The Universal Language of IT found over half of surveyed IT teams (60%) are spending more time managing apps and services, and more teams are managing them in hybrid IT environments (74% of respondents manage hybrid IT in-house or with an MSP). This trend has only accelerated as organizations manage the reality of remote and distributed workforces.

“As the personas using APM continue to expand to include developers, support teams, product managers, infrastructure teams, and more, there is a need for an APM solution that caters to these broader audiences and brings together all the data necessary to understand and validate application performance,” said Denny LeCompte, senior vice president, products, SolarWinds. “Through the APM Integrated Experience, we are maximizing customers’ observability and ease of use. This convergence reflects our commitments to making tech pros’ lives easier and to broadening APM access for tech pros everywhere.”

“The market needs solutions that take a holistic approach to application performance metrics,” said Stephen Elliot, IDC Program Vice President, I&O, DevOps, and Cloud Operations. “Moves towards convergence and ease of use best serve today’s APM landscape.”

The APM Integrated Experience delivers a single platform for common navigation across the APM portfolio to deepen the user’s knowledge of an application’s health and performance. Consolidating metrics, traces, logs, and user experience in a single, seamless interface enables tech pros to find what they need quickly and achieve a faster mean time to resolution (MTTR).

