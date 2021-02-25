Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Increases and Adoption of Level Distribution Policy
Several Nuveen Closed-End Funds today announced that the Board of Trustees of the Funds has approved the adoption of a level distribution policy. Under the new policy, the Funds are increasing their current distribution rates as outlined below. The following dates apply to today’s declaration:
|
Record Date
March 15, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date
March 12, 2021
Payable Date
April 1, 2021
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Monthly
Distribution
Per Share
Amount
|
Change
From
Previous
Month
|
Market
Distribution
Rate
|
NAV
Distribution
Rate
|
|
|
JGH
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|
0.1130
|
|
+0.0275
|
|
8.92%
|
|
7.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JFR
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
|
0.0580
|
|
+0.0095
|
|
