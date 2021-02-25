Comfort Systems USA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Backlog as of December 31, 2020 was $1.51 billion as compared to $1.43 billion as of September 30, 2020 and $1.60 billion as of December 31, 2019. On a sequential basis, our same-store backlog increased from $1.43 billion as of September 30, 2020 to $1.44 billion as of December 31, 2020. On a same-store basis, backlog decreased from $1.60 billion as of December 31, 2019 to $1.23 billion as of December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income was $42.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, as compared to $34.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 included an $0.18 benefit from changes in value of earnout accruals. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $699.0 million compared to $719.6 million in 2019. The Company reported operating cash flow of $70.1 million in the current quarter compared to $42.3 million in 2019.

The Company reported net income of $150.1 million, or $4.09 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $114.3 million, or $3.08 per diluted share, in 2019. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 included a $0.17 benefit from a discrete tax item. The Company also reported revenue of $2.86 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $2.62 billion in 2019. Operating cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $286.5 million, as compared to $142.0 million in 2019.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Thanks to the commitment and resilience of our people, we were able to overcome unprecedented challenges during 2020, and we are delighted to report record earnings and cash flow. We are deeply grateful for the courage and perseverance that our field employees continue to demonstrate as essential workers during the pandemic.”

Mr. Lane continued, “Our backlog strengthened slightly this quarter, but it continues to reflect some delays in bookings that are likely to result in modest headwinds in same-store revenue in 2021, particularly during the first half of the year. We are encouraged to report good ongoing bidding activity, and we currently foresee that our service operations will enter 2021 with pre-pandemic volumes and profitability.”

Mr. Lane concluded, “Although we continue to expect sporadic air pockets resulting from delays in project bookings and starts, we are increasingly optimistic about 2021. We currently anticipate our full-year 2021 results are likely to be similar to, but somewhat lower than, the record results that we achieved in 2020. We continue to prepare for a wide range of potential circumstances in nonresidential construction in the coming quarters; however, we now expect good overall trends, especially in our industrial, technology and manufacturing markets, and we also feel that we are geographically concentrated in markets with comparatively strong prospects. We look forward to 2021, and we are confident that we can achieve solid profitability and cash flow during the coming year.”

— Financial tables follow —

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Unaudited) 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % Revenue $ 698,961 100.0 % $ 719,584 100.0 % $ 2,856,659 100.0 % $ 2,615,277 100.0 % Cost of services 561,962 80.4 % 587,024 81.6 % 2,309,676 80.9 % 2,113,334 80.8 % Gross profit 136,999 19.6 % 132,560 18.4 % 546,983 19.1 % 501,943 19.2 % SG&A 88,920 12.7 % 86,588 12.0 % 357,777 12.5 % 340,005 13.0 % Gain on sale of assets (202 ) — (582 ) (0.1 ) % (1,445 ) (0.1 ) % (1,701 ) (0.1 ) % Operating income 48,281 6.9 % 46,554 6.5 % 190,651 6.7 % 163,639 6.3 % Interest expense, net (1,477 ) (0.2 ) % (2,376 ) (0.3 ) % (8,282 ) (0.3 ) % (9,093 ) (0.3 ) % Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations 7,295 1.0 % 933 0.1 % 9,119 0.3 % (2,991 ) (0.1 ) % Other income 42 — 20 — 52 — 187 — Income before income taxes 54,141 7.7 % 45,131 6.3 % 191,540 6.7 % 151,742 5.8 % Provision for income taxes 11,301 11,079 41,401 37,418 Net income $ 42,840 6.1 % $ 34,052 4.7 % $ 150,139 5.3 % $ 114,324 4.4 % Income per share Basic $ 1.18 $ 0.93 $ 4.11 $ 3.10 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.92 $ 4.09 $ 3.08 Shares used in computing income per share: Basic 36,358 36,743 36,542 36,854 Diluted 36,561 37,015 36,738 37,131

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) — (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % Net income $ 42,840 $ 34,052 $ 150,139 $ 114,324 Provision for income taxes 11,301 11,079 41,401 37,418 Other income, net (42 ) (20 ) (52 ) (187 ) Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (7,295 ) (933 ) (9,119 ) 2,991 Interest expense, net 1,477 2,376 8,282 9,093 Gain on sale of assets (202 ) (582 ) (1,445 ) (1,701 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,505 13,129 60,629 51,572 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,584 9.0 % $ 59,101 8.2 % $ 249,835 8.7 % $ 213,510 8.2 %

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,896 $ 50,788 Billed accounts receivable, net 619,544 619,037 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 45,596 55,542 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net 18,622 2,736 Other current assets, net 73,194 62,081 Total current assets 811,852 790,184 Property and equipment, net 117,206 109,796 Goodwill 464,392 332,447 Identifiable intangible assets, net 231,807 159,974 Other noncurrent assets 132,098 112,611 Total assets $ 1,757,355 $ 1,505,012 Current maturities of long-term debt $ — $ 20,817 Accounts payable 204,145 196,195 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 226,237 166,918 Other current liabilities 262,522 224,067 Total current liabilities 692,904 607,997 Long-term debt, net 235,733 205,318 Other long-term liabilities 132,289 106,393 Total liabilities 1,060,926 919,708 Total stockholders’ equity 696,429 585,304 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,757,355 $ 1,505,012

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 70,110 $ 42,313 $ 286,510 $ 142,028 Investing activities $ (77,288 ) $ (8,397 ) $ (207,802 ) $ (224,450 ) Financing activities $ (8,466 ) $ (23,491 ) $ (74,600 ) $ 87,590 Free cash flow: Cash from operating activities $ 70,110 $ 42,313 $ 286,510 $ 142,028 Purchases of property and equipment (4,672 ) (9,109 ) (24,131 ) (31,750 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 380 712 2,270 2,159 Free cash flow $ 65,818 $ 33,916 $ 264,649 $ 112,437

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

