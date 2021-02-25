ECN Capital Reports US$0.08 in Adjusted Net Income per Common Share in Q4-2020 and US$0.31 for full year 2020

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, ECN Capital reported Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders from continuing operations of $19.7 million or $0.08 per share (basic) versus $23.3 million or $0.10 per share (basic) for the previous three-month period ended September 30, 2020 and $18.5 million or $0.08 per share (basic) for the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, the Company reported Adjusted net Income applicable to common shareholders of $74.4 million or $0.31 per share (basic) versus $66.0 million or $0.27 per share (basic) for the same period last year.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2020.

“While 2020 has been a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic, ECN’s businesses produced exceptional results”, said Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital Corp. “We remain confident that our growth will continue as demonstrated by our 2021 guidance of US$0.46 – US$0.51, which represents approximately 50% growth at the mid-point. We are excited about early results thus far in 2021 and we are raising of our annual dividend to $0.12 per share reflecting the ongoing strength of our business.”

Originations for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 were $728 million versus $842 million in the previous three-month period and $542 million for the same period last year.

Total Earning Assets Managed and Advised as at December 31, 2020 were $33.1 billion, versus $32.2 billion as at September 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 was $34.6 million versus $38.9 million for the previous three-month period and $33.1 million for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 were $37.4 million versus $30.6 million reported for the previous three-month period and $32.9 million for the same period last year.

Net Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 was ($29.5) million versus $5.6 million for the previous three-month period and ($8.9) million for the same period last year. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 the Company reported net loss of ($22.9) million versus ($24.4) million for the same period last year.