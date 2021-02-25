 

Root, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 22:10  |  10   |   |   

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Root’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: February 25, 2021  
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time  
Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)  
  (929) 517-0176 (International)  
     
Conference ID: 5354739  
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group, for Root Insurance Company
Chris Mammone
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Root, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Root’s fourth quarter and fiscal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin