Root, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020. Root’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations
website at ir.joinroot.com.
Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
|Date:
|February 25, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|Dial-in:
|(833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)
|(929) 517-0176 (International)
|Conference ID:
|5354739
|Webcast:
|https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events
About Root, Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.
Contacts
Media:
Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com
Investor Relations:
Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group, for Root Insurance Company
Chris Mammone
ir@joinroot.com
Source: ROOT, INC.
