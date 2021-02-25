FTAI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Dividend of $0.33 per Common Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q4’20 FY20 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 34,713 $ 63,106 Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ (60,523 ) $ (105,039 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.70 ) $ (1.24 ) Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (1) $ 54,216 $ 237,418 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 46,203 $ 243,306

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, total FAD was $54.2 million. This amount includes $89.9 million from our aviation leasing portfolio, offset by $(1.8) million from our infrastructure business and $(33.9) million from corporate and other.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends

On February 25, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, payable on March 23, 2021 to the holders of record on March 12, 2021.

Additionally, on February 25, 2021, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563 and $0.50000 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, payable on March 15, 2021 to the holders of record on March 8, 2021.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred and Series B Preferred dividends declared in February 2021 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.04003 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ — Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.28997 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4) $ — Distribution Per Share

Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code.

(2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

(3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code.

(4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding.

(5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Equipment leasing revenues $ 61,852 $ 110,411 $ 297,934 $ 349,322 Infrastructure revenues 13,786 50,921 68,562 229,452 Total revenues 75,638 161,332 366,496 578,774 Expenses Operating expenses 28,368 68,760 109,512 291,572 General and administrative 4,867 3,635 18,159 16,905 Acquisition and transaction expenses 571 8,498 9,868 17,623 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 4,406 19,133 18,519 36,059 Depreciation and amortization 45,857 44,843 172,400 169,023 Asset impairment 19,587 4,726 33,978 4,726 Interest expense 26,647 24,267 98,206 95,585 Total expenses 130,303 173,862 460,642 631,493 Other (expense) income Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities 406 (848 ) (5,039 ) (2,375 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 1,857 141,850 (308 ) 203,250 Loss on extinguishment of debt (6,943 ) — (11,667 ) — Interest income 41 79 162 531 Other income (expense) 38 (20 ) 70 3,445 Total other (expense) income (4,601 ) 141,061 (16,782 ) 204,851 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (59,266 ) 128,531 (110,928 ) 152,132 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 429 18,999 (5,905 ) 17,810 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (59,695 ) 109,532 (105,023 ) 134,322 Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 71,579 1,331 73,462 Net (loss) income (59,695 ) 181,111 (103,692 ) 207,784 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries: Continuing operations (3,798 ) (4,520 ) (16,522 ) (17,571 ) Discontinued operations — 146 — 247 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 4,626 1,838 17,869 1,838 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (60,523 ) $ 183,647 $ (105,039 ) $ 223,270 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.70 ) $ 1.30 $ (1.24 ) $ 1.74 Discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.83 $ 0.02 $ 0.85 Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.70 ) $ 1.30 $ (1.24 ) $ 1.74 Discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.83 $ 0.02 $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 86,022,302 85,997,619 86,015,702 85,992,019 Diluted 86,022,302 86,090,207 86,015,702 86,029,363

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,703 $ 226,512 Restricted cash 39,715 16,005 Accounts receivable, net 91,691 49,470 Leasing equipment, net 1,635,259 1,707,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 62,355 37,466 Finance leases, net 6,927 8,315 Property, plant, and equipment, net 964,363 732,109 Investments 146,515 180,550 Intangible assets, net 18,786 27,692 Goodwill 122,735 122,639 Other assets 177,928 129,105 Total assets $ 3,387,977 $ 3,236,922 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 113,185 $ 144,855 Debt, net 1,904,762 1,420,928 Maintenance deposits 148,293 208,944 Security deposits 37,064 45,252 Operating lease liabilities 62,001 36,968 Other liabilities 23,351 41,118 Total liabilities $ 2,288,656 $ 1,898,065 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 85,617,146 and 84,917,448 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) $ 856 $ 849 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 9,120,000 and 8,050,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 91 81 Additional paid in capital 1,130,106 1,110,122 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (28,158 ) 190,453 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (26,237 ) 372 Shareholders' equity 1,076,658 1,301,877 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 22,663 36,980 Total equity $ 1,099,321 $ 1,338,857 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,387,977 $ 3,236,922

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (103,692 ) $ 207,784 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 5,039 2,375 Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1,331 ) (198,764 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 308 (81,954 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (6,362 ) (20,385 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 11,667 — Equity-based compensation 2,325 8,404 Depreciation and amortization 172,400 171,225 Asset impairment 33,978 4,726 Change in deferred income taxes (5,851 ) 14,495 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives 181 4,555 Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 30,346 30,162 Amortization of deferred financing costs 7,315 8,333 Bad debt expense 3,595 3,986 Other 1,502 827 Change in: Accounts receivable (59,734 ) (22,622 ) Other assets 3,660 (17,890 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,258 ) 31,543 Management fees payable to affiliate (20,622 ) 19,080 Other liabilities (6,360 ) (14,837 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63,106 151,043 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities and available for sale securities (4,690 ) (13,500 ) Principal collections on finance leases 13,823 13,398 Acquisition of leasing equipment (321,606 ) (568,569 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (264,829 ) (331,171 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles 1,997 606 Acquisition of remaining interest in JV investment — (28,828 ) Purchase deposit for aircraft and aircraft engines (8,343 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries — 183,819 Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 72,175 248,454 Return of deposit on sale of leasing equipment 2,350 — Return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities — 1,555 Net cash used in investing activities $ (509,123 ) $ (495,236 )

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 1,340,981 $ 788,829 Repayment of debt (852,197 ) (405,131 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (28,243 ) (34,218 ) Receipt of security deposits 3,242 7,887 Return of security deposits (4,655 ) (368 ) Receipt of maintenance deposits 33,369 65,279 Release of maintenance deposits (15,712 ) (26,940 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs 19,694 193,992 Settlement of equity-based compensation (120 ) (8,078 ) Cash dividends - common shares (113,572 ) (113,541 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (17,869 ) (1,838 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 364,918 465,873 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (81,099 ) 121,680 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 242,517 120,837 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 161,418 $ 242,517 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 71,637 $ 83,164 Cash paid for taxes — 1,072

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. This performance measure provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as making resource and allocation decisions. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes of assessing its operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (losses) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ (60,523 ) $ 112,214 $ (106,370 ) $ 150,055 Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 429 18,999 (5,905 ) 17,810 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 1,002 343 2,325 1,509 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 571 8,498 9,868 17,623 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations 6,943 — 11,667 — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — 425 181 4,555 Add: Asset impairment charges 19,587 4,726 33,978 4,726 Add: Incentive allocations — 15,122 — 21,231 Add: Depreciation & amortization expense (1) 52,809 50,997 202,746 199,185 Add: Interest expense 26,647 24,267 98,206 95,585 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 1,375 (492 ) 1,208 (1,387 ) Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (406 ) 848 5,039 2,375 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (2,231 ) (1,993 ) (9,637 ) (9,859 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 46,203 $ 233,954 $ 243,306 $ 503,408

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $45,857 and $44,843, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $731 and $1,445 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $6,221 and $4,709, respectively.

Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $172,400 and $169,023, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,747 and $7,181 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $26,599 and $22,981, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: (i) net income (loss) of $158 and $(770), (ii) interest expense of $290 and $30 and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,716 and $248, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $48 and $0 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(837) and $0, respectively.

Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: (i) net loss of $(5,435) and $(2,563), (ii) interest expense of $1,138 and $131, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,513 and $1,045, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $581 and $0 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(589) and $0, respectively.

(3) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: (i) equity based compensation of $178 and $54, (ii) provision for income taxes of $15 and $22, (iii) interest expense of $472 and $642, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,566 and $1,200 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $0 and $75, respectively.

Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: (i) equity based compensation of $374 and $230, (ii) provision for income taxes of $59 and $60, (iii) interest expense of $2,025 and $3,400, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,149 and $4,833, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $38 and $1,336 and (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt of $992 and $0, respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities.

The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 63,106 $ 151,043 Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases 13,823 13,398 Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets 72,175 432,273 Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — 1,555 Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations (1) — (36,559 ) Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — — Exclude: Changes in Working Capital 88,314 4,726 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 237,418 $ 566,436

(1) Required payments on debt obligations for the year ended December 31, 2020 exclude repayments of $306,206 for the 2022 Notes, $270,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility, $144,200 for the Series 2016 Bonds, $50,262 for the Jefferson Revolver, $45,520 for the Series 2012 Bonds and $36,009 for the FTAI Pride Credit Agreement, and for the year ended December 31, 2019 exclude repayments of $350,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility and $18,572 for the CMQR Credit Agreement

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 89,946 $ (1,840 ) $ (33,890 ) $ 54,216 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (6,822 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (18,468 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital 5,787 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 34,713





Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 367,863 $ (7,115 ) $ (123,330 ) $ 237,418 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (13,823 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (72,175 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (88,314 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 63,106

FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.



If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.