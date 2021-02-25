 

Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held virtually on March 1 - 3, 2021. Wintrust management will participate in a question and answer session that is scheduled to begin at 10:50 AM, Eastern Time, on March 2, 2021.

This event will be webcast and may be accessed at https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/wintrust-march-2021 or at Wintrust’s website at (www.wintrust.com), Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations and Conference Calls. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. There is no charge to access the event. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available for one year after the conference.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $45 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
(847) 939-9000
Website address: www.wintrust.com




Wertpapier


