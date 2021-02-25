Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held virtually on March 1 - 3, 2021. Wintrust management will participate in a question and answer session that is scheduled to begin at 10:50 AM, Eastern Time, on March 2, 2021.



This event will be webcast and may be accessed at https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinves t ors/wintrust-march-2021 or at Wintrust’s website at (www.wintrust.com), Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations and Conference Calls. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. There is no charge to access the event. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available for one year after the conference.