NexGen Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp. and under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 33,400,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$4.50 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$150 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the Offering Price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 5,010,000 Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 11, 2021 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.



The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the continued development of the Rook I Project and general working capital.