 

NexGen Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp. and under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 33,400,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$4.50 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$150 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the Offering Price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 5,010,000 Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 11, 2021 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the continued development of the Rook I Project and general working capital.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short-form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec, and will be offered in the United States pursuant to a registration statement filed under the Canada-U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. Copies of the short-form prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and a copy of the registration statement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of such documents may also be obtained from any of the following sources: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Attn: Equity Syndicate, telephone: 800-414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com and Canaccord Genuity Corp., Attn: ECM, telephone: 416-687-5284 or by email at ecm@cgf.com. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted in the United States prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

