 

Extended Stay America launches new Premier Suites brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 22:15  |  54   |   |   

Extended Stay America Premier Suites to launch with more than 30 properties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended-stay hotel brand, announced today the launch of Extended Stay America Premier Suites. The new brand will feature new construction and fully renovated properties with upgraded amenities to target higher-rated extended-stay guest segments, expanding Extended Stay America’s reach. The Company will also rebrand the remaining portfolio to Extended Stay America Suites.

“With industry leading brand awareness, Extended Stay America is the brand extended-stay travelers trust to deliver what matters most when they are away from home for an extended period of time. The new Premier Suites brand builds on our legacy to provide a great value to extended-stay customers that demand more,” said Bruce Haase, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Extended Stay America. “This is the latest example of our singular focus on the extended-stay customer to create a new product that anticipates what guests want and delivers them unmatched value and service while focusing on our core strength, the extended-stay sector of hospitality.”

Extended Stay America Premier Suites will target average daily rates between $80 and $100 per night and feature several additional amenities, including an enhanced healthy breakfast offering, larger TVs, increased storage space and a signature bedding package. The new brand will launch in second quarter 2021 with more than 30 properties across the country.

“Through extensive customer research, we found that the Extended Stay America brand could reach more customers by providing a product that appealed to a large segment of extended stay travelers who were looking for a fresh product with the amenities they value the most.” said Judi Bikulege, Chief Investment Officer, Extended Stay America. “Extended Stay America Premier Suites is designed to meet the needs of these consumers.”

Additionally, Extended Stay America will rebrand the remainder of its core hotels to Extended Stay America Suites over the next several months to better communicate the current product offering. Extended Stay America’s evolution from a single-branded company to a multi-brand portfolio under the Extended Stay America umbrella will better capitalize on the brand’s strength and the Company’s expertise in the extended-stay market.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Extended Stay America launches new Premier Suites brand Extended Stay America Premier Suites to launch with more than 30 properties.CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended-stay hotel brand, announced today the launch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:25 Uhr
Extended Stay America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
24.02.21
Extended Stay America Expands Footprint in Oklahoma
10.02.21
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a Military Family
04.02.21
Extended Stay America Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Annual Shareholder Meeting
28.01.21
Extended Stay America Announces Tax Treatment for 2020 Distributions