 

Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on April 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 1, 2021.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com




23.02.21
Uniti Group Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.02.21
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
02.02.21
Uniti Group Inc. Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Early Settlement of Consent Solicitation and Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 8.25% Senior Notes Due 2023