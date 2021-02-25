Urbanimmersive Signs Letter of Intent with MLS Market Leading Mobile App, Prospects.com

Under this LOI, both parties engage to partner in sharing resources, knowhow and technologies to establish a seamless integration of Urbanimmersive's 3D tours technology within the Prospects app and software. The integration will allow Prospects’ users to easily capture 360 images, produce 3D tours and book 3D meetings from within the Prospects Mobile and MLS-Touch apps.

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today that the Company has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with Prospect Software Inc. (“Prospects” or “Prospects Software”), a leading real estate software solution including Prospects CRM, Prospects Mobile in Canada and MLS-Touch in the United States (Prospects.com) and offered to nearly 400,000 real estate agents in North America.

As the LOI sets the beginning of a potential highly strategic integration and commercialization partnership, Mr. Drouin also agreed to join the team as an external consultant. Mr. Drouin has an impressive track record in the real estate industry, both in Canada and United States and his company, Prospects Software, has a strong customer and sales growth in North America. Before founding Prospects back in 1999, Mr. Drouin has also held various business development functions within telecommunications companies.

“I am really excited about the potential of this partnership and helping the team as a consultant will just tighten this new highly strategic relationship. I believe Urbanimmersive cost-effective 3D solution and its unique 3D avatars video-conferencing feature (‘UiMeet3D’) is a game changer in our industry. The technology they’ve created is unique and way more engaging than we’ve seen in the past. Virtual 3D showings/tours will help agents and consumers stay safe and save time, even once the pandemic is behind us. We look forward in helping Urbanimmersive commercializing their 3D innovations”, stated Charles Drouin.

"Being selected by such a market leader is an honor and confirms the strength of our 3D technology offering on the market. His extensive experience in the real estate brokerage industry and knowledge of web-based software applications will be particularly valuable as Urbanimmersive is entering into the next phase of commercialization of its 3D tour technology, " stated Ghislain Lemire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Urbanimmersive.