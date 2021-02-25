 

Urbanimmersive Signs Letter of Intent with MLS Market Leading Mobile App, Prospects.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 22:26  |  43   |   |   

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today that the Company has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with Prospect Software Inc. (“Prospects” or “Prospects Software”), a leading real estate software solution including Prospects CRM, Prospects Mobile in Canada and MLS-Touch in the United States (Prospects.com) and offered to nearly 400,000 real estate agents in North America.

Under this LOI, both parties engage to partner in sharing resources, knowhow and technologies to establish a seamless integration of Urbanimmersive's 3D tours technology within the Prospects app and software. The integration will allow Prospects’ users to easily capture 360 images, produce 3D tours and book 3D meetings from within the Prospects Mobile and MLS-Touch apps.

As the LOI sets the beginning of a potential highly strategic integration and commercialization partnership, Mr. Drouin also agreed to join the team as an external consultant. Mr. Drouin has an impressive track record in the real estate industry, both in Canada and United States and his company, Prospects Software, has a strong customer and sales growth in North America. Before founding Prospects back in 1999, Mr. Drouin has also held various business development functions within telecommunications companies.

“I am really excited about the potential of this partnership and helping the team as a consultant will just tighten this new highly strategic relationship. I believe Urbanimmersive cost-effective 3D solution and its unique 3D avatars video-conferencing feature (‘UiMeet3D’) is a game changer in our industry. The technology they’ve created is unique and way more engaging than we’ve seen in the past. Virtual 3D showings/tours will help agents and consumers stay safe and save time, even once the pandemic is behind us. We look forward in helping Urbanimmersive commercializing their 3D innovations”, stated Charles Drouin.

"Being selected by such a market leader is an honor and confirms the strength of our 3D technology offering on the market. His extensive experience in the real estate brokerage industry and knowledge of web-based software applications will be particularly valuable as Urbanimmersive is entering into the next phase of commercialization of its 3D tour technology, " stated Ghislain Lemire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Urbanimmersive.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urbanimmersive Signs Letter of Intent with MLS Market Leading Mobile App, Prospects.com SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today that the Company has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with Prospect …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and a $2.3M Debenture Conversion Commitment
16.02.21
Insta360 Granted Urbanimmersive Distribution of Their 3D Cameras
12.02.21
Positive Image, One of the Largest Photography Businesses in the Chicago Area to Offer Urbanimmersive 3D Tours With UiMeet3D
08.02.21
Urbanimmersive Announces a New Appointment on Its Board of Directors