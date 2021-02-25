 

Nature’s Sunshine Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 5 00 p.m. ET

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature’s Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Joseph Baty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218
International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0225
Conference ID: 9072663

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 24, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 9072663

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
NATR@gatewayir.com




