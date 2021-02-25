SurveyMonkey Announces Executive Change

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Debbie Clifford, chief financial officer, will be leaving the company in March to become the chief financial officer at Autodesk.

“We always say SurveyMonkey is a place where the curious come to grow. For Debbie, returning to Autodesk, where she worked for 13 years, feels like going home. For us, it’s an opportunity to see one of our executives continue to thrive as CFO of a Fortune 1000 company. On behalf of our board of directors and management team, I thank her for her hard work and contributions,” said Lurie. “We remain confident in our ability to execute, based on the strength of our strategy, products, and team.”

“I am honored to have been a part of the SurveyMonkey team and wish the company continued success,” said Clifford. “We’ve built great depth and breadth in the finance team to support the company as it continues to move up-market across all three of its pillars.”

Today, SurveyMonkey is reiterating the first quarter and full year 2021 guidance it provided on February 11, 2021, as part of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results announcement.

About SurveyMonkey

