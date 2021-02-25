 

Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.10 (10.0 cents) per common share payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021. This dividend is a $.01 per share increase (or 11%) compared to the Company’s previous quarterly dividend rate of $.09 per share. This dividend will be paid on May 4, 2021.

Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated, medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: John J. Steele
Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(402) 894-3036




