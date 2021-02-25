Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner En t erprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.10 (10.0 cents) per common share payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021. This dividend is a $.01 per share increase (or 11%) compared to the Company’s previous quarterly dividend rate of $.09 per share. This dividend will be paid on May 4, 2021.



Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.