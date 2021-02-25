Financial Institutions, Inc. Increases Common Stock Dividend for Eleventh Consecutive Year

Quarterly Dividend Increased 3.8% to $0.27 per share

WARSAW, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per outstanding common share, an increase of $0.01 or 3.8% from the most recent quarter. The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on its Series A 3% preferred stock and $2.12 per share on its Series B-1 8.48% preferred stock. All dividends are payable April 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 19, 2021.



“Our Board’s confidence in the Company’s strategy and earnings potential support this increase,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Today’s announcement represents our 11th consecutive annual dividend increase and demonstrates a strong commitment to shareholder return.”