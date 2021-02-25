First Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Guidance

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Net sales for the fourth quarter were $0.6 billion, a decrease of $0.3 billion from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily a result of higher international project sales in the third quarter, which were partially offset by increased module sales in the fourth quarter.

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the fourth quarter increased to $1.8 billion from $1.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily a result of module segment operating cash flows, which were partially offset by capital expenditures and operating expenses.

“Although 2020 was a very challenging year, I’m proud of the way our team responded,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Despite continued intense competition across the crystalline PV supply chain, and unforeseen challenges related to the pandemic, we are pleased with our financial and operational results in 2020. The momentum that we cultivated in 2020 has continued in 2021 with year-to-date bookings of 1.9 GW.”

Forecasted net sales for 2021 are $2.85 billion to $3.0 billion, which includes $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion of module segment net sales. Operating income is forecasted to be $545 million to $640 million, which includes ramp expense of $5 million to $10 million, production start-up expense of $15 million to $20 million, underutilization losses related to factory upgrades of $40 million, and a pre-tax gain related to the sales of the U.S. project development and North American O&M businesses of approximately $140 million. Forecasted net income per share is $4.05 to $4.75. The year-end 2021 ending net cash balance is projected to be in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. The complete 2021 guidance is as follows:

2021 Guidance Net Sales $2.85B to $3.0B Gross Margin (1) $710M to $775M Operating Expenses (2) $285M to $300M Operating Income (3)(4) $545M to $640M Earnings per Share $4.05 to $4.75 Net Cash Balance (5) $1.8B to $1.9B Capital Expenditures $425M to $475M Shipments 7.8GW to 8.0GW

(1) Includes $5 million to $10 million of ramp expense and $40 million of underutilization losses

(2) Includes $15 million to $20 million of production start-up expense

(3) Includes $60 million to $70 million of ramp expense, production start-up expense, and underutilization losses

(4) Includes an approximately $140 million pre-tax gain related to the sales of the U.S. project development and North American O&M businesses

(5) Defined as cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2021



“Since our company’s founding over 20 years ago, the PV industry has been through periods of rapid growth, declining costs, and technology evolutions,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “As one of the few solar companies that both entered and exited this last decade, and the only U.S. headquartered company among the ten largest PV module manufacturers globally, we have continued to adapt our business model to remain competitive and differentiated in a constantly evolving market. As we look into the future, our pace of technological innovation will be critical to our competitive strength, enabling us to leverage our points of differentiation and capture compelling value for our technology.”

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (“PV”) solar solutions which use its advanced module and system technology. The Company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,227,002 $ 1,352,741 Marketable securities (amortized cost of $519,844 and allowance for credit losses of $121 at December 31, 2020) 520,066 811,506 Accounts receivable trade 269,095 476,425 Less: allowance for credit losses (3,009 ) (1,386 ) Accounts receivable trade, net 266,086 475,039 Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage 26,673 183,473 Less: allowance for credit losses (303 ) — Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage, net 26,370 183,473 Inventories 567,587 443,513 Balance of systems parts 30 53,583 Project assets — 3,524 Assets held for sale 155,685 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 251,709 276,455 Total current assets 3,014,535 3,599,834 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,402,285 2,181,149 PV solar power systems, net 243,396 476,977 Project assets 373,377 333,596 Deferred tax assets, net 104,099 130,771 Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $247,628 and allowance for credit losses of $13 at December 31, 2020) 265,280 223,785 Goodwill 14,462 14,462 Intangible assets, net 56,138 64,543 Inventories 201,229 160,646 Other assets 434,130 329,926 Total assets $ 7,108,931 $ 7,515,689 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 183,349 $ 218,081 Income taxes payable 14,571 17,010 Accrued expenses 310,467 351,260 Current portion of long-term debt 41,540 17,510 Deferred revenue 188,813 323,217 Accrued litigation — 363,000 Liabilities held for sale 25,621 — Other current liabilities 83,037 28,130 Total current liabilities 847,398 1,318,208 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 130,688 137,761 Long-term debt 237,691 454,187 Other liabilities 372,226 508,766 Total liabilities 1,588,003 2,418,922 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 105,980,466 and 105,448,921 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 106 105 Additional paid-in capital 2,866,786 2,849,376 Accumulated earnings 2,715,762 2,326,620 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,726 ) (79,334 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,520,928 5,096,767 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,108,931 $ 7,515,689





FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)