 

Berkeley Lights Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Outlook for Full Year 2021

Fourth quarter 2020 revenue growth of 31% over same period of 2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Highlights

  • Increased revenue 31% for the fourth quarter and 13% for the full year 2020 to $21.7 million and $64.3 million, respectively, compared to corresponding periods of 2019
  • Grew installed base 56% year over year to 75 platforms with 9 placed during the fourth quarter 2020
  • Launched 6 new workflows in 2020, enabling customers to find the best cell across a variety of new applications, bringing total to 8 commercial workflows
  • Announced plans to launch a next generation Antibody Discover workflow, Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0, which will create a new gold standard for lead molecule discovery
  • Opened a large new market opportunity by signing a multi-year collaboration agreement focused on developing workflows to rapidly generate stable cell-lines for viral vector manufacturing
  • Expanded leadership team with Pete Leddy as Chief Human Resources Officer, Mimi Healy as Chief Products Officer, and Kurt Wood transitioning to Chief Financial Officer as of March 15, 2021

“Amidst a global pandemic, the Berkeley Lights team delivered throughout 2020 and ended with strong fourth quarter results and, even more importantly, continued to build a strong foundation in existing and new markets,” said Berkeley Lights Chief Executive Officer Eric Hobbs, Ph.D. “The demand for cell- based products is growing rapidly and the Berkeley Lights’ technology will be a critical component to accelerate the commercialization of these products. I am more bullish than ever about the opportunities in front of us.”

Quarterly Financial Results
 		  Three Months Ended December 31,  
(in thousands, except per share data)           2020
 2019
    (unaudited) (unaudited)
Revenue $ 21,748    $ 16,622  
Gross profit   14,806     12,389  
Gross margin %   68 %   75 %
Operating expenses   26,639     15,669  
Loss from operations   (11,833   (3,280 )
Net loss and net comprehensive loss   (12,128   (3,464 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted   (0.19   (1.42 )
Total stock-based compensation   5,851     1,005  
     

Annual Financial Results
 		  Year Ended December 31,  
(in thousands, except per share data)          2020
 2019
    (unaudited)  
Revenue $  64,303   $         56,693  
Gross profit    44,555     43,476  
Gross margin %    69   77 %
Operating expenses   84,949     60,013  
Loss from operations    (40,394   (16,537 )
Net loss and net comprehensive loss   (41,584   (18,302 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted    (1.39   (7.46 )
Total stock-based compensation   10,917     3,760  
       

2021 Revenue Outlook

Berkeley Lights expects full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $90 million to $100 million, representing 40% to 56% growth over the full year 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Berkeley Lights will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time/4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.berkeleylights.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2021 revenue outlook, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Press Contact
berkeleylights@bulleitgroup.com

Investor Contact
ir@berkeleylights.com


Berkeley Lights, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31,      December 31,  
  2020   2019   2020
 		2019
(unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)        
Revenue:                        
Product revenue $           17,693   $            12,938   $                 51,586   $                 43,460  
Service revenue   4,055     3,684     12,717     13,233  
Total revenue   21,748     16,622     64,303     56,693  
Cost of sales:
Product cost of sales   4,554     3,453     13,021     11,245  
Service cost of sales   2,388     780     6,727     1,972  
Total cost of sales   6,942     4,233     19,748     13,217  
Gross profit   14,806     12,389     44,555     43,476  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development   14,000     9,840     47,240     38,414  
General and administrative   7,783     3,504     23,202     12,362  
Sales and marketing   4,856     2,325     14,507     9,237  
Total operating expenses   26,639     15,669     84,949     60,013  
Loss from operations   (11,833 )   (3,280 )   (40,394   (16,537 )
Other income (expense):                        
Interest expense   (362 )   (361 )   (1,436   (1,425 )
Interest income   89     186     338     909  
Other income (expense), net   10     5     82     (1,180 )
Loss before income taxes   (12,096 )   (3,450 )   (41,410   (18,233 )
Provision for income taxes   32     14     174     69  
Net loss and net comprehensive loss $           (12,128 ) $             (3,464 ) $                (41,584 $                (18,302 )
                         
Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $                (0.19 ) $                (1.42 )                   (1.39 $                   (7.46 )
Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted   64,405,339     2,999,167     31,192,752     2,883,950  


Berkeley Lights, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Assets 		December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019
  (unaudited)  
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $         233,408   $         81,033  
Trade accounts receivable   12,939     9,334  
Inventory   11,047     7,181  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   8,175     7,799  
Total current assets   265,569     105,347  
Restricted cash   270     270  
Property and equipment, net   14,544     16,472  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   16,718     7,785  
Other assets   2,557     1,135  
Total assets $         299,658   $         131,009  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable $         3,491   $         3,239  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   8,401     6,229  
Current portion of notes payable   11,594     5,765  
Deferred revenue   5,482     9,686  
Total current liabilities   28,968     24,919  
Notes payable, net of current portion   8,301     14,062  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   1,709     1,461  
Lease liability, long-term   15,899     6,784  
Total liabilities   54,877     47,226  
Stockholders’ equity:
Convertible preferred stock       224,769  
Common stock   3      
Additional paid-in capital   436,662     9,314  
Accumulated deficit   (191,884 )   (150,300 )
Total stockholders’ equity   244,781     83,783  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         299,658   $         131,009  





Disclaimer

