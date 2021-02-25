 

Coeur to Participate in Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

25.02.2021   

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the 30th Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference. Mr. Krebs will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-coeurmining.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.



Coeur Mining (Nyse: CDE) WKN: A0RNL2
Nachrichten zu den Werten

Zeit Titel
22.02.21
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
22.02.21
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
22.02.21
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
17.02.21
Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
17.02.21
Coeur Reports Year-End 2020 Mineral Reserves and Resources, and Provides Palmarejo, Kensington and Crown Exploration Update

24.02.21
