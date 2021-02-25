 

Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Provides 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:31  |  22   |   |   

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and issued 2021 guidance.

“In 2020, Southwestern Energy delivered on its commitments, exceeding expectations on all key metrics while navigating the uncertainties of a global pandemic and the associated challenging commodity price and operating environments. We have positioned the Company to deliver material free cash flow going forward through an enduring conviction to our returns-driven strategy. We delivered strong results across all of our strategic pillars, including an accretive acquisition, a meaningfully lower cost structure and an increased underlying asset value,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Southwestern Energy has entered 2021 with greater scale and resilience, prepared to capture increasing value from more than one trillion cubic feet equivalent of expected annual production flowing into diverse and key markets. The free cash flow we expect to deliver this year will be used to reduce debt as we progress towards our goal of sustainable 2 times leverage. Consistent with our disciplined approach, any further improvement in cash flow from higher commodity prices will accelerate the delivery of that objective,” Way continued.

2020 Highlights

  • Completed acquisition of Montage Resources, delivering over $30 million in G&A synergies, while maintaining balance sheet strength through associated capital market transactions;
  • Delivered $55 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter;
  • Realized $90 million in additional expense reductions including a 33% decrease in G&A to $0.12 per Mcfe;
  • Reported total production of 880 Bcfe; 3.05 Bcfe per day pro forma fourth quarter net production rate;
  • Invested capital of $899 million and delivered 100 wells to sales;
  • Generated $362 million of realized hedge gains, including $76 million from basis;
  • Repurchased $107 million of senior notes for $72 million, a 33% discount;
  • Enhanced liquidity with borrowing base increased to $2.0 billion following acquisition;
  • Reduced well costs, averaged $637 per lateral foot in the second half of 2020; annual reduction of 19% to $670 per lateral foot with an average lateral length of 12,154 feet;
  • Lowered Proved Developed F&D costs by 25% to $0.40 per Mcfe through well cost reductions and increased well productivity;
  • Realized 26% of WTI on full year NGL prices, above the high end of guidance, and 36% of WTI in the fourth quarter, both associated with strengthening market fundamentals and NGL marketing optimization;
  • Reported proved reserves of 12.0 Tcfe, including 1.4 Tcfe of positive performance revisions and 741 Bcfe of reserve additions, partially mitigating the impact of backward-looking SEC prices;
  • Released our 7th annual corporate responsibility report; key environmental highlights included top quartile GHG and methane intensity among AXPC peers; and
  • Recorded the fifth consecutive year of freshwater neutrality; have now replaced over 14 billion gallons of freshwater in communities where we work and live.

2021 Guidance

The Company’s 2021 guidance is underpinned by the four pillars of its shareholder returns driven strategy: creating sustainable value, protecting financial strength, increasing scale and progressing best-in-class execution. The 2021 plan prioritizes free cash flow generation, disciplined investment at maintenance levels and debt reduction. Highlights are presented below; full guidance is available in the attachments to this press release.

  • Guidance based on $2.77 per Mcf NYMEX Henry Hub and $50 per barrel WTI; expect to deliver free cash flow of over $275 million, which is expected to be utilized for debt reduction;
  • Prices of $3.00 per Mcfe NYMEX Henry Hub and $58 per barrel WTI would increase free cash flow estimate to more than $375 million and results in achieving targeted leverage ratio of 2.0x;
  • Capital investment of $850 to $925 million; expect 3.05 Bcfe per day average fourth quarter 2021 net production, flat with fourth quarter 2020;
  • Estimate 75 to 90 wells to sales including 12 to 15 in dry gas Ohio Utica; approximately 50% of total capital investment in dry gas and 50% in liquids-rich acreage;
  • Continued focus on costs, expect G&A per Mcfe to decrease 20%;
  • Expected to reduce well costs another 10% to an average of approximately $600 per lateral foot for all wells to sales inclusive of Ohio Utica; expect average lateral length of 14,000 feet;
  • Hedges in place for approximately 85%, 60% and 95% of expected natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil production, respectively; approximately 80% of natural gas hedges allow for participation in upside from improving prices;
  • Protecting 75% of natural gas basis through physical and financial basis hedges and out of basin transportation portfolio; expect financial basis hedge gain of $0.07 to $0.09 per Mcf; and
  • Continued commitment to corporate responsibility, investing in human capital and our communities, and developing energy responsibly with a focus on reduced air emissions and water conservation, including maintaining top quartile performance in the industry for GHG and methane intensity.

2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

 

For the three months ended

 

For the years ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(in millions)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income (loss)

 

$

(92

)

 

$

110

 

 

$

(3,112

)

 

$

891

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

 

$

119

 

 

$

99

 

 

$

221

 

 

$

328

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

(5.42

)

 

$

1.65

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.61

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

276

 

 

$

266

 

 

$

742

 

 

$

973

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

121

 

 

$

225

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

964

 

Net cash flow (non-GAAP)

 

$

249

 

 

$

246

 

 

$

662

 

 

$

913

 

Total capital investments (1)

 

$

194

 

 

$

207

 

 

$

899

 

 

$

1,140

 

  1. Capital investments on the cash flow statement include decreases of $5 million and $18 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and a decrease of $3 million and an increase of $34 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, relating to the change in accrued expenditures between periods.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Southwestern Energy recorded a net loss of $92 million, or ($0.14) per diluted share, including $335 million of non-cash impairments and a $134 million non-cash gain on unsettled mark to market derivatives. This compares to net income of $110 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excludes non-cash items noted above and other one-time charges, was $119 million or $0.18 per diluted share in 2020 and $99 million or $0.18 per share for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily related to increased production volumes and a decrease in average unit operating costs, partially offset by wider natural gas basis differentials. For the fourth quarter of 2020, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $276 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $121 million and net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $249 million, resulting in $55 million in free cash flow.

As indicated in the table below, fourth quarter 2020 weighted average realized price, including $0.37 per Mcfe of transportation expenses, was $1.93 per Mcfe before the impact of derivatives, down 9% compared to $2.12 per Mcfe in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to widened basis differentials in the Appalachia basin. Fourth quarter weighted average realized price before transportation expense was $2.30 per Mcfe.

The Company realized $52 million in cash-settled derivative gains during the fourth quarter of 2020, a $0.21 per Mcfe uplift. Included in the fourth quarter settled derivative gains is a $47 million gain related to natural gas basis hedges, which protected the Company from widening basis differentials.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

The Company recorded a net loss of $3.1 billion, or ($5.42) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $891 million, or $1.65 per share in 2019. In 2020, the Company recorded non-cash impairments of $2.8 billion and $138 million of non-cash loss on unsettled derivatives, and had an $818 million change in its deferred tax provision. Excluding these non-cash and other one-time items, adjusted net income for 2020 was $221 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $328 million, or $0.61 per share, in 2019. The decrease in adjusted net income compared to prior year was primarily the result of a decrease in commodity prices, partially offset by a $182 million increase in settled derivatives impact, increased production volumes and decreased G&A and depreciation, depletion and amortization expense. In 2020, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $742 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $528 million and net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $662 million.

For the full year 2020, weighted average realized price, including $0.37 per Mcfe of transportation expense, was $1.53 per Mcfe before the impact of derivatives, a 30% decrease compared to $2.18 per Mcfe in 2019, due to decreased prices across all commodities. In 2020, the weighted average realized price before transportation expenses was $1.90 per Mcfe.

Cash-settled derivative gains totaled $362 million in 2020, a $0.41 per Mcfe uplift, bringing the weighted average realized price including the impact of derivatives to $1.94 per Mcfe in 2020, compared to $2.42 per Mcfe in 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, Southwestern Energy had total debt of $3.15 billion and a cash balance of $13 million. At the end of 2020, the Company had $700 million of borrowings under its $2.0 billion revolving credit facility with $233 million in outstanding letters of credit.

Realized Prices

 

For the three months ended

 

For the years ended

(includes transportation costs)

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Natural Gas Price:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NYMEX Henry Hub price ($/MMBtu) (1)

 

$

2.66

 

 

$

2.50

 

 

$

2.08

 

 

$

2.63

 

Discount to NYMEX (2)

 

 

(0.99

)

 

 

(0.69

)

 

 

(0.74

)

 

 

(0.65

)

Realized gas price per Mcf, excluding derivatives

 

$

1.67

 

 

$

1.81

 

 

$

1.34

 

 

$

1.98

 

Gain on settled financial basis derivatives ($/Mcf)

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

Gain (loss)on settled commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.20

 

Realized gas price per Mcf, including derivatives

 

$

1.81

 

 

$

2.12

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

2.18

 

Oil Price, per Bbl:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WTI oil price

 

$

42.66

 

 

$

56.96

 

 

$

39.40

 

 

$

57.03

 

Discount to WTI

 

 

(10.69

)

 

 

(10.59

)

 

 

(10.20

)

 

 

(10.13

)

Realized oil price, excluding derivatives

 

$

31.97

 

 

$

46.37

 

 

$

29.20

 

 

$

46.90

 

Realized oil price, including derivatives

 

$

52.27

 

 

$

49.16

 

 

$

46.91

 

 

$

49.56

 

NGL Price, per Bbl:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized NGL price, excluding derivatives

 

$

15.28

 

 

$

12.46

 

 

$

10.24

 

 

$

11.59

 

Realized NGL price, including derivatives

 

$

14.65

 

 

$

14.83

 

 

$

11.15

 

 

$

13.64

 

Percentage of WTI, excluding derivatives

 

 

36

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

26

%

 

 

20

%

Total Weighted Average Realized Price:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding derivatives ($/Mcfe)

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

2.12

 

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

2.18

 

Including derivatives ($/Mcfe)

 

$

2.14

 

 

$

2.44

 

 

$

1.94

 

 

$

2.42

 

  1. Based on last day monthly futures settlement prices.
  2. This discount includes a basis differential, a heating content adjustment, physical basis sales, third-party transportation charges and fuel charges, and excludes financial basis derivatives.

Operational Review

Total production for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 257 Bcfe, comprised of 81% natural gas, 16% NGLs and 3% oil. Included in the fourth quarter 2020 results was 49 days of production from the acquired Montage Resources properties. Production totaled 880 Bcfe for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Capital investments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $194 million, bringing full year capital investment to $899 million. The Company brought 100 wells to sales, drilled 98 wells and completed 96 wells during the year.

Operating Statistics

 

For the three months ended

 

 

For the years ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas production (Bcf)

 

 

207

 

 

160

 

 

694

 

 

609

 

Oil production (MBbls)

 

 

1,365

 

 

1,486

 

 

5,141

 

 

4,696

 

NGL production (MBbls)

 

 

7,001

 

 

6,609

 

 

25,927

 

 

23,620

 

Total production (Bcfe)

 

 

257

 

 

208

 

 

880

 

 

778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average unit costs per Mcfe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expenses

 

$

0.92

 

$

0.94

 

$

0.93

 

$

0.92

 

General & administrative expenses

 

$

0.11

(1)

$

0.19

(2)

$

0.12

(1)

$

0.18

(2)

Taxes, other than income taxes

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.08

 

Full cost pool amortization

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.56

 

  1. Excludes $38 million and $41 million in Montage acquisition-related expenses and $4 million and $16 million in restructuring charges for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Excludes $1 million of legal settlement charges for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  2. Excludes restructuring charges of $2 million and $11 million and legal settlement charges of $3 million and $6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Excludes a $6 million residual value guarantee short-fall payment to the previous lessor of our headquarters building for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Southwest Appalachia – In the fourth quarter, total production was 132 Bcfe, with liquids production of 91 MBbls per day, including 49 days of production from properties previously owned by Montage Resources. The Company drilled 10 wells, completed 11 wells and placed 16 wells to sales, excluding four wells placed to sales that were drilled and completed by Montage Resources. The average lateral length of wells to sales was 15,477 feet, and included five wells in the rich area and 11 wells in the super rich area. All five of the rich wells were online for at least 30 days and had an average 30-day rate of 23.2 MMcfe per day, while only six of the super rich wells were online for at least 30 days and had an average 30-day rate of 9.8 MMcfe per day, including 72% liquids.

In 2020, Southwest Appalachia’s total production was 407 Bcfe, including 85 MBbls per day of liquids. The Company drilled 49 wells, completed 52 wells and placed 55 wells to sales during 2020, with 14 drilled uncompleted wells as of December 31, 2020.

Northeast Appalachia – In the fourth quarter, total production was 125 Bcf. There were four wells drilled, seven wells completed and 11 wells placed to sales in the quarter with an average lateral length of 14,667 feet. Of the 11 wells to sales, eight wells were online for at least 30 days and had an average 30-day rate of 15.6 MMcf per day.

Production for the year was 473 Bcf in Northeast Appalachia. The Company drilled 49 wells, completed 44 wells and brought 45 wells to sales during 2020, with 10 drilled uncompleted wells at year-end.

E&P Division Results

For the three months
ended December 31, 2020

 

 

For the year ended
December 31, 2020

 

 

Northeast

 

Southwest

 

 

Northeast

 

Southwest

 

Gas production (Bcf)

 

125

 

82

 

473

 

221

 

Liquids production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (MBbls)

 

 

1,360

 

 

5,124

 

NGL (MBbls)

 

 

6,999

 

 

25,923

 

Production (Bcfe)

 

125

 

132

 

473

 

407

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross operated production December 2020 (MMcfe/d)

 

1,639

 

2,745

 

 

 

 

 

Net operated production December 2020 (MMcfe/d)

 

1,340

 

1,702

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital investments ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling and completions, including workovers

$

53

 

$

85

 

$

321

 

$

360

 

Land acquisition and other

 

4

 

7

 

18

 

29

 

Capitalized interest and expense

 

6

 

32

 

23

 

121

 

Total capital investments

$

63

 

$

124

 

$

362

 

$

510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross operated well activity summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilled

 

4

 

10

 

49

 

49

 

Completed

 

7

 

11

 

44

 

52

 

Wells to sales

 

11

 

16

(1)

45

 

55

(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average well cost on wells to sales (in millions)

$

7.6

 

$

10.7

(1)

$

6.8

 

$

9.3

(1)

Average lateral length (in ft)

 

14,667

 

15,477

(1)

10,765

 

13,265

(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total weighted average realized price per Mcfe, excluding derivatives

$

1.65

 

$

2.20

 

$

1.37

 

$

1.71

 

 
  1. Excludes 4 wells placed to sales during the fourth quarter of 2020 that were drilled and completed by Montage Resources.

2020 Proved Reserves

The Company reported total proved reserves of 12.0 Tcfe at year-end 2020, compared to 12.7 Tcfe in 2019. Reserves consisted of 76% natural gas and 24% liquids. During 2020, the Company reported 1.4 Tcfe of positive performance revisions related to increased well performance and lower operating costs, 741 Bcfe of reserve additions, and also acquired 2.4 Tcfe of reserves related to the acquisition of Montage Resources. The Company incurred 4.4 Tcfe of downward price revisions related to significantly reduced trailing 12-month SEC prices on all commodities.

Lower SEC prices, which were $1.98 per Mcf NYMEX Henry Hub, $39.57 per Bbl WTI and $10.27 per Bbl NGLs, resulted in a PV-10 of $1.85 billion. Using 2021 strip prices as of January 4, 2021, which were $2.70 per Mcf NYMEX Henry Hub, $47.67 per Bbl WTI and $11.82 per Bbl NGLs, the PV-10 of the reported year-end 2020 reserves would increase to $5.85 billion, without consideration of any PV-10 increase from the expected higher reserve volumes at those prices.

2020 Proved Reserves by Commodity

Natural Gas

 

Oil

 

NGL

 

Total

 

(Bcf)

 

(MBbls)

 

(MBbls)

 

(Bcfe)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proved reserves, beginning of year

8,630

 

 

72,925

 

 

608,761

 

 

12,721

 

Revisions of previous estimates due to price

(2,143

)

 

(32,507

)

 

(338,639

)

 

(4,370

)

Revisions of previous estimates other than price

763

 

 

3,816

 

 

106,444

 

 

1,424

 

Extensions, discoveries and other additions

714

 

 

135

 

 

4,371

 

 

741

 

Production

(694

)

 

(5,141

)

 

(25,927

)

 

(880

)

Acquisition of reserves in place

1,911

 

 

18,796

 

 

55,141

 

 

2,354

 

Disposition of reserves in place

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proved reserves, end of year

9,181

 

 

58,024

 

 

410,151

 

 

11,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proved developed reserves:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of year

4,906

 

 

26,124

 

 

226,271

 

 

6,421

 

End of year

6,342

 

 

33,563

 

 

276,548

 

 

8,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020 Proved Reserves by Division (Bcfe)

Appalachia

 

 

 

 

 

Northeast

 

Southwest

 

Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proved reserves, beginning of year

4,837

 

 

7,883

 

 

1

 

 

12,721

 

Revisions of previous estimates due to price

(389

)

 

(3,981

)

 

 

 

(4,370

)

Revisions of previous estimates other than price

46

 

 

1,378

 

 

 

 

1,424

 

Extensions, discoveries and other additions

672

 

 

69

 

 

 

 

741

 

Production

(473

)

 

(407

)

 

 

 

(880

)

Acquisition of reserves in place

223

 

 

2,131

 

 

 

 

2,354

 

Disposition of reserves in place

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proved reserves, end of year

4,916

 

 

7,073

 

 

1

 

 

11,990

 

  1. Other includes properties outside of the Appalachian Basin.

The Company’s 2020 proved developed finding and development (PD F&D) costs decreased 25% from the prior year to $0.40 per Mcfe, when excluding the impact of capitalized interest and portions of capitalized G&A costs in accordance with the full cost method of accounting.

Total Company Proved Developed Finding and Development

 

Three-Year

 

12 Months Ended December 31,

 

Total

Total PD Adds (Bcfe):

2020

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2020

New PD adds

 

267

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

635

 

PUD conversions

 

1,631

 

(2)

 

1,441

 

 

 

1,139

 

 

 

4,211

 

Total PD Adds

 

1,898

 

 

 

1,632

 

 

 

1,316

 

 

 

4,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs Incurred (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unproved property acquisition costs

$

124

 

 

$

162

 

 

$

164

 

 

$

450

 

Exploration costs

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

7

 

Development costs

 

812

 

 

 

936

 

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

2,762

 

Capitalized Costs Incurred

$

936

 

 

$

1,100

 

 

$

1,183

 

 

$

3,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subtract (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proved property acquisition costs

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Unproved property acquisition costs

 

(124

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(164

)

 

 

(450

)

Capitalized interest and expense associated with development and exploration (1)

 

(60

)

 

 

(81

)

 

 

(93

)

 

 

(234

)

PD Costs Incurred

$

752

 

 

$

857

 

 

$

926

 

 

$

2,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PD F&D

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.52

 

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding

  1. Adjusting for the impacts of the full cost accounting method for comparability.
  2. Includes increased reserve estimates of 144 Bcfe in the Appalachian Basin associated with productivity enhancements for newly developed PUD locations.

Conference Call

Southwestern Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Central to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results. To participate, dial US toll-free 877-883-0383, or international 412-902-6506 and enter access code 3652399. The conference call will webcast live at www.swn.com.

To listen to a replay of the call, dial 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658. Enter replay access code 10152130. The replay will be available until March 26, 2021.

Due to the inclement weather last week, the Company plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on March 1, 2021.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements and information herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “attempt,” “appears,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “are likely,” “guidance,” “goal,” “model,” “target,” “budget” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, production, reserve growth and other plans and objectives for our future operations, and generation of free cash flow. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are largely based on our expectations for the future, which reflect certain estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions, operating trends, and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. As such, management’s assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties involved, see “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings. We do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances, or otherwise. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf. Management cautions you that the forward looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the events and circumstances they describe will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to: the timing and extent of changes in market conditions and prices for natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), including regional basis differentials and the impact of reduced demand for our production and products in which our production is a component due to governmental and societal actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to fund our planned capital investments; a change in our credit rating, an increase in interest rates and any adverse impacts from the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; the extent to which lower commodity prices impact our ability to service or refinance our existing debt; the impact of volatility in the financial markets or other global economic factors, including the impact of COVID-19; difficulties in appropriately allocating capital and resources among our strategic opportunities; the timing and extent of our success in discovering, developing, producing and estimating reserves; our ability to maintain leases that may expire if production is not established or profitably maintained; our ability to realize the expected benefits from the acquisition of Montage Resources Corporation (“Montage Acquisition”); costs in connection with the Montage Acquisition; integration of operations and results subsequent to the Montage Acquisition; our ability to transport our production to the most favorable markets or at all; the impact of government regulation, including changes in law, the ability to obtain and maintain permits, any increase in severance or similar taxes, and legislation or regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing, climate and over-the-counter derivatives; the impact of the adverse outcome of any material litigation against us or judicial decisions that affect us or our industry generally; the effects of weather; increased competition; the financial impact of accounting regulations and critical accounting policies; the comparative cost of alternative fuels; credit risk relating to the risk of loss as a result of non-performance by our counterparties; and any other factors listed in the reports we have filed and may file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference herein. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

2021 Guidance

PRODUCTION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1st Quarter

 

2nd Quarter

 

3rd Quarter

 

4th Quarter (1)

 

Total Year

Natural Gas (Bcf)

211 – 216

 

217 – 223

 

219 – 226

 

226 – 233

 

873 – 898

Oil/Condensate (MBbls)

1,575 – 1,675

 

1,890 – 2,015

 

1,710 – 1,835

 

1,500 – 1,625

 

6,675 – 7,150

NGLs (MBbls)

7,425 – 7,700

 

7,575 – 7,850

 

7,445 – 7,720

 

6,900 – 7,175

 

29,345 – 30,445

Total Production (Bcfe)

265 – 272

 

274 – 282

 

274 – 283

 

276 – 286

 

1,089 – 1,123

Total Production (Bcfe/d)

2.94 – 3.02

 

3.01 – 3.10

 

2.98 – 3.08

 

3.00 – 3.11

 

2.98 – 3.08

 

CAPITAL BY DIVISION (in millions)

 

Northeast Appalachia

$220 – $240

Southwest Appalachia

$475 – $500

Other

$20 – $30

Capitalized interest

$80 – $90

Capitalized expense

$55 – $65

Total Capital Investments

$850 – $925

 

PRODUCTION BY DIVISION (Bcfe)

 

Northeast Appalachia

475 – 489

Southwest Appalachia

614 – 634

 

 

PRICING

 

Natural gas discount to NYMEX including transportation (2)

$0.69 – $0.84 per Mcf

Oil discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) including transportation

$9.00 – $11.00 per Bbl

Natural gas liquids realization as a % of WTI including transportation (3)

30% – 38%

 

EXPENSES

 

Lease operating expenses

$0.92 – $0.96 per Mcfe

General & administrative expense

$0.08 – $0.12 per Mcfe

Taxes, other than income taxes

$0.06 – $0.10 per Mcfe

 

 

Interest expense - net of capitalization

$110 – $120 MM

Income tax rate (~100% deferred)

23.2%

 

WELL COUNT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilled

 

Completed

 

Wells To Sales

 

Ending DUC Inventory

Northeast Appalachia

 

21 – 26

 

27 – 32

 

27 – 32

 

2 – 7

Southwest Appalachia (4)

 

49 – 59

 

48 – 58

 

48 – 58

 

13 – 23

Total Well Count

 

70 – 85

 

75 – 90

 

75 – 90

 

15 – 30

  1. NGL guidance for the fourth quarter assumes 4 MBbls per day of incremental ethane rejection based on strip prices at the time of guidance. NGL volumes may vary based on economic decisions to maximize value of the ethane barrel as a liquid or in its gas form (ethane recovery/rejection).
  2. Based on $2.77 per Mcf NYMEX Henry Hub. Includes impact of transportation costs and $0.07 — $0.09 per Mcf gain from financial basis hedges.
  3. Based on $50 per Bbl WTI.
  4. Includes Ohio Utica.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the years ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(in millions, except share/per share amounts)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas sales

 

$

356

 

 

$

298

 

 

$

967

 

 

$

1,241

 

Oil sales

 

43

 

 

70

 

 

154

 

 

223

 

NGL sales

 

107

 

 

83

 

 

265

 

 

274

 

Marketing

 

272

 

 

293

 

 

917

 

 

1,297

 

Other

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

5

 

 

3

 

 

 

779

 

 

745

 

 

2,308

 

 

3,038

 

Operating Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing purchases

 

271

 

 

298

 

 

946

 

 

1,320

 

Operating expenses

 

236

 

 

197

 

 

813

 

 

720

 

General and administrative expenses

 

32

 

 

47

 

 

121

 

 

166

 

Montage merger-related expenses

 

38

 

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

4

 

 

2

 

 

16

 

 

11

 

(Gain) loss on sale of operating assets

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

2

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

90

 

 

119

 

 

357

 

 

471

 

Impairments

 

335

 

 

8

 

 

2,830

 

 

16

 

Taxes, other than income taxes

 

17

 

 

11

 

 

55

 

 

62

 

 

 

1,023

 

 

681

 

 

5,179

 

 

2,768

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

(244

)

 

64

 

 

(2,871

)

 

270

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on debt

 

48

 

 

41

 

 

171

 

 

166

 

Other interest charges

 

4

 

 

3

 

 

11

 

 

8

 

Interest capitalized

 

(21

)

 

(25

)

 

(88

)

 

(109

)

 

 

31

 

 

19

 

 

94

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on Derivatives

 

186

 

 

54

 

 

224

 

 

274

 

Gain on Early Extinguishment of Debt

 

 

 

1

 

 

35

 

 

8

 

Other Income (Loss), Net

 

(2

)

 

 

 

1

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

(91

)

 

100

 

 

(2,705

)

 

480

 

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

(2

)

Deferred

 

1

 

 

(9

)

 

409

 

 

(409

)

 

 

1

 

 

(10

)

 

407

 

 

(411

)

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

(92

)

 

$

110

 

 

$

(3,112

)

 

$

891

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

(5.42

)

 

$

1.65

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

(5.42

)

 

$

1.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

641,576,267

 

 

539,434,877

 

 

573,889,502

 

 

539,345,343

 

Diluted

 

641,576,267

 

 

540,574,288

 

 

573,889,502

 

 

540,382,914

 

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

(in millions)

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

13

 

 

$

5

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

368

 

 

345

 

Derivative assets

 

241

 

 

278

 

Other current assets

 

49

 

 

51

 

Total current assets

 

671

 

 

679

 

Natural gas and oil properties, using the full cost method

 

27,261

 

 

25,250

 

Other

 

523

 

 

520

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

(23,673

)

 

(20,503

)

Total property and equipment, net

 

4,111

 

 

5,267

 

Operating lease assets

 

163

 

 

159

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

 

407

 

Other long-term assets

 

215

 

 

205

 

Total long-term assets

 

378

 

 

771

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

5,160

 

 

$

6,717

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

573

 

 

$

525

 

Taxes payable

 

74

 

 

59

 

Interest payable

 

58

 

 

51

 

Derivative liabilities

 

245

 

 

125

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

42

 

 

34

 

Other current liabilities

 

20

 

 

54

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,012

 

 

848

 

Long-term debt

 

3,150

 

 

2,242

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

117

 

 

119

 

Long-term derivative liabilities

 

183

 

 

111

 

Pension and other postretirement liabilities

 

45

 

 

43

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

156

 

 

108

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

3,651

 

 

2,623

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,250,000,000 shares authorized; issued 718,795,700 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 585,555,923 shares as of December 31, 2019

 

7

 

 

6

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

5,093

 

 

4,726

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(4,363

)

 

(1,251

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(38

)

 

(33

)

Common stock in treasury, 44,353,224 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

(202

)

 

(202

)

Total equity

 

497

 

 

3,246

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

5,160

 

 

$

6,717

 

 

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the years ended

 

 

December 31,

(in millions)

 

2020

 

2019

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(3,112

)

 

$

891

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

357

 

 

471

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

9

 

 

8

 

Impairments

 

2,830

 

 

16

 

Deferred income taxes

 

409

 

 

(409

)

(Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled

 

138

 

 

(94

)

Stock-based compensation

 

3

 

 

8

 

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

(35

)

 

(8

)

Loss on sale of assets

 

 

 

2

 

Other

 

6

 

 

10

 

Change in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

50

 

 

234

 

Accounts payable

 

(131

)

 

(141

)

Taxes payable

 

(7

)

 

 

Interest payable

 

(11

)

 

 

Inventories

 

2

 

 

(7

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

20

 

 

(17

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

528

 

 

964

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital investments

 

(896

)

 

(1,099

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

12

 

 

54

 

Cash acquired in Montage merger

 

3

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(881

)

 

(1,045

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Payments on current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

(52

)

Payments on long-term debt

 

(72

)

 

(54

)

Payments on revolving credit facility

 

(1,671

)

 

(532

)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

 

2,337

 

 

566

 

Change in bank drafts outstanding

 

1

 

 

(19

)

Repayment of Montage revolving credit facility

 

(200

)

 

 

Repayment of Montage senior notes

 

(522

)

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

350

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs and other financing costs

 

(10

)

 

(3

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

152

 

 

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

 

(21

)

Cash paid for tax withholding

 

(4

)

 

(1

)

Other

 

 

 

1

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

361

 

 

(115

)

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

8

 

 

(196

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

5

 

 

201

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

13

$

5

Hedging Summary

A detailed breakdown of the Company’s derivative financial instruments and financial basis positions as of February 23, 2021, including 2021 derivative contracts that have settled, is shown below. Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for complete information on the Company’s commodity, basis and interest rate protection.

 

 

 

Weighted Average Price per MMBtu

 

Volume (Bcf)

 

Swaps

 

Sold Puts

 

Purchased Puts

 

Sold Calls

Natural gas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

203

 

$

2.80

 

$

 

$

 

$

Two-way costless collars

255

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.57

 

 

2.94

Three-way costless collars

303

 

 

 

 

2.16

 

 

2.50

 

 

2.86

Total

761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

112

 

$

2.68

 

$

 

$

 

$

Two-way costless collars

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.52

 

 

3.03

Three-way costless collars

278

 

 

 

 

2.06

 

 

2.50

 

 

2.97

Total

454

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three-way costless collars

103

 

$

 

$

2.05

 

$

2.46

 

$

3.01

Natural gas financial basis positions

 

Volume

 

Basis Differential

 

 

(Bcf)

 

($/MMBtu)

Q1 2021

 

 

 

 

Dominion South

 

16

 

 

$

(0.42

)

TCO

 

5

 

 

$

(0.31

)

TETCO M3

 

21

 

 

$

1.95

 

Total

 

42

 

 

$

0.80

 

Q2 2021

 

 

 

 

Dominion South

 

35

 

 

$

(0.58

)

TCO

 

28

 

 

$

(0.51

)

TETCO M3

 

24

 

 

$

(0.44

)

Total

 

87

 

 

$

(0.52

)

Q3 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dominion South

 

35

 

 

$

(0.62

)

TCO

 

28

 

 

$

(0.51

)

TETCO M3

 

24

 

 

$

(0.44

)

Total

 

87

 

 

$

(0.53

)

Q4 2021

 

 

 

 

Dominion South

 

23

 

 

$

(0.58

)

TCO

 

13

 

 

$

(0.47

)

TETCO M3

 

17

 

 

$

(0.00

)

Total

 

53

 

 

$

(0.37

)

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dominion South

 

94

 

 

$

(0.56

)

TCO

 

35

 

 

$

(0.43

)

TETCO M3

 

53

 

 

$

(0.10

)

Total

 

182

 

 

$

(0.40

)

 

 

 

Weighted Average Price per Bbl

 

Volume (MBbls)

 

Swaps

 

Sold Puts

 

Purchased Puts

 

Sold Calls

Oil

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

4,887

 

$

48.59

 

$

 

$

 

$

Two-way costless collars

201

 

 

 

 

 

 

37.73

 

 

45.68

Three-way costless collars

1,543

 

 

 

 

37.42

 

 

47.22

 

 

52.86

Total

6,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

1,470

 

$

47.34

 

$

 

$

 

$

Three-way costless collars

1,380

 

 

 

 

39.89

 

 

50.23

 

 

57.05

Total

2,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three-way costless collars

878

 

$

 

$

33.52

 

$

43.52

 

$

53.41

Ethane

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

5,976

 

$

7.16

 

$

 

$

 

$

Two-way costless collars

584

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.14

 

 

10.40

Total

6,560

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

1,758

 

$

8.68

 

$

 

$

 

$

Two-way costless collars

135

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.56

 

 

9.66

Total

1,893

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Propane

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

7,149

 

$

20.72

 

$

 

$

 

$

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

2,422

 

$

20.98

 

$

 

$

 

$

Three-way costless collars

305

 

 

 

 

16.80

 

 

21.00

 

 

31.92

Total

2,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Normal Butane

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

2,092

 

$

25.44

 

$

 

$

 

$

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

667

 

$

22.77

 

$

 

$

 

$

Natural Gasoline

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

2,021

 

$

37.95

 

$

 

$

 

$

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed price swaps

765

 

$

39.48

 

$

 

$

 

$

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). However, management believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of its peers and of prior periods.

One such non-GAAP financial measure is net cash flow. Management presents this measure because (i) it is accepted as an indicator of an oil and gas exploration and production company’s ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt, (ii) changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements which the Company may not control and (iii) changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.

Additional non-GAAP financial measures the Company may present from time to time are net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, all which exclude certain charges or amounts. Management presents these measures because (i) they are consistent with the manner in which the Company’s position and performance are measured relative to the position and performance of its peers, (ii) these measures are more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts, and (iii) charges or amounts excluded cannot be reasonably estimated and guidance provided by the Company excludes information regarding these types of items. These adjusted amounts are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.

 

3 Months Ended
December 31,

12 Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

2019

2020

 

2019

 

(in millions)

Adjusted net income:

Net income (loss)

$

(92

)

 

$

110

 

$

(3,112

)

$

891

 

Add back (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Montage merger-related expenses

 

38

 

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

4

 

 

2

 

 

16

 

 

11

 

Impairments

 

335

 

 

8

 

 

2,830

 

 

16

 

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

2

 

(Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled

 

(134

)

 

14

 

 

138

 

 

(94

)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(35

)

 

(8

)

Legal settlement charges

 

 

 

3

 

 

1

 

 

6

 

Non-cash pension settlement loss

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

6

 

Other loss (1)

 

2

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

10

 

Adjustments due to discrete tax items (2)

 

22

 

 

(32

)

 

 

1,042

 

 

(526

)

Tax impact on adjustments

 

(56

)

 

(5

)

 

 

(702

)

 

14

 

Adjusted net income

$

119

 

 

$

99

 

$

221

 

$

328

 

 
  1. Includes a $6 million residual value guarantee short-fall payment to the previous lessor of our headquarters building for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  2. 2020 primarily relates to the recognition of a valuation allowance. 2019 primarily relates to the release of the valuation allowance. The Company expects its 2020 income tax rate to be 23.2% before the impacts of any valuation allowance.

 

3 Months Ended
December 31,

 

12 Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted diluted earnings per share:

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

(0.14

)

$

0.20

 

 

$

(5.42

)

$

1.65

 

Add back (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

Montage merger-related expenses

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

0.01

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.02

 

Impairments

 

0.52

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

4.91

 

 

0.03

 

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

 

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

(Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled

 

(0.21

)

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

(0.17

)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

(0.01

)

Legal settlement charges

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.01

 

Non-cash pension settlement loss

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Other loss (1)

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.02

 

Adjustments due to discrete tax items (2)

 

0.03

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

1.81

 

 

(0.97

)

Tax impact on adjustments

 

(0.09

)

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(1.21

)

 

0.02

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.18

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.61

 

 
  1. Includes a $6 million residual value guarantee short-fall payment to the previous lessor of our headquarters building for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  2. 2020 primarily relates to the recognition of a valuation allowance. 2019 primarily relates to the release of the valuation allowance. The Company expects its 2020 income tax rate to be 23.2% before the impacts of any valuation allowance.

 

3 Months Ended
December 31,

 

12 Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(in millions)

Net cash flow:

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

121

 

$

225

 

$

528

$

964

 

Add back (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

86

 

19

 

 

77

 

(69

)

Montage merger-related expenses

 

38

 

 

 

41

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

4

 

2

 

 

16

 

11

 

Other loss (1)

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

Net cash flow

$

249

 

$

246

 

$

662

$

913

 

 
  1. Includes a $6 million residual value guarantee short-fall payment to the previous lessor of our headquarters building for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

 

3 Months Ended
December 31,

 

12 Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

Net income (loss)

$

(92

)

$

110

 

 

$

(3,112

)

$

891

 

Add back (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

31

 

 

19

 

 

 

94

 

 

65

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

1

 

 

(10

)

 

 

407

 

 

(411

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

90

 

 

119

 

 

 

357

 

 

471

 

Montage merger-related expenses

 

38

 

 

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

4

 

 

2

 

 

 

16

 

 

11

 

Impairments

 

335

 

 

8

 

 

 

2,830

 

 

16

 

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

2

 

(Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled

 

(134

)

 

14

 

 

 

138

 

 

(94

)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(35

)

 

(8

)

Legal settlement charges

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

6

 

Non-cash pension settlement loss

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

Other loss (1)

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

10

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

8

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

276

 

$

266

 

 

$

742

 

$

973

 

 
  1. Includes a $6 million residual value guarantee short-fall payment to the previous lessor of our headquarters building for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

 

 

December 31, 2020

Net debt:

 

(in millions)

Total debt (1)

 

$

3,171

 

Subtract:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

(13

)

Net debt

 

$

3,158

 

  1. Does not include $21 million of unamortized debt discount and issuance expense.

 

 

December 31, 2020

Net debt to EBITDA:

 

(in millions)

Net debt

 

$

3,158

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

900

 

Net debt to EBITDA

 

3.5x

 

 

  1. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, including $158 million of Adjusted EBITDA related to Montage Resources prior to the close of the acquisition.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Provides 2021 Guidance Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and issued 2021 guidance. “In 2020, Southwestern Energy delivered on its commitments, exceeding expectations on all key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
AT&T to Host Analyst Day on Friday, March 12
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Southwestern Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call for February 26, 2021