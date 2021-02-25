Hope Bancorp to Participate in Piper Sandler’s 2021 Western Financial Services Conference

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim, Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko and Chief Credit Officer Peter Koh will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the Piper Sandler 2021 Western Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

A copy of the investor presentation being used at the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com beginning March 2, 2021.