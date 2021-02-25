 

Hope Bancorp to Participate in Piper Sandler’s 2021 Western Financial Services Conference

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim, Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko and Chief Credit Officer Peter Koh will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the Piper Sandler 2021 Western Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

A copy of the investor presentation being used at the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com beginning March 2, 2021.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.1 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.



