Acadia Healthcare Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

On January 19, 2021, the Company closed on the sale of Acadia’s business operations in the United Kingdom, operating under the name of The Priory Group, to Waterland Private Equity. The U.K. business and its results have been presented as discontinued operations for all periods in this release. Supplemental information for discontinued operations has been included on pages 11 and 12.

The Company reported revenue from continuing operations of $541.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $501.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to Acadia stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $783.7 million, or $8.78 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $11.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The results for the fourth quarter of 2020 include a loss from discontinued operations of $828.7 million, net of income taxes, primarily related to the loss on sale of the U.K. business of $867.3 million.

Including discontinued operations, combined revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $843.3 million and combined adjusted EBITDA was $207.5 million. Adjusted income attributable to Acadia stockholders per diluted share was $1.13 for the fourth quarter of 2020, which includes discontinued operations. Adjustments to income include transaction-related expenses, debt extinguishment costs, loss on impairment, loss on sale and the income tax effect of adjustments to income. Financial results for continuing operations combined with discontinued operations are presented, along with a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this press release, beginning on page 9.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 include other income of $32.8 million related to the Provider Relief Fund (“PRF”) established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. The Company’s recognition of this income was based on revised guidance in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 enacted in December 2020. The Company’s lost revenues and additional expenses incurred in the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic exceeded the grant income recognized in 2020.

For the fourth quarter, Acadia’s U.S. same facility revenue increased 7.6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, including a 3.6% increase in patient days and a 3.8% increase in revenue per patient day.

Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare Company, remarked, “We are very pleased with our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020, capping off an extraordinary and challenging year for Acadia. As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities across the nation, we are mindful of our critical role as a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. The ongoing uncertainties and economic and societal concerns have resulted in continued strong demand for our services, especially for those already struggling with behavioral health and addiction issues. As always, our primary mission is to support our patients and the communities that we serve, and we commend Acadia’s employees and clinicians for their dedication and heroic efforts to provide the highest quality care in a safe and accessible manner, especially during these challenging times. We are fortunate to have an experienced team across our operations and a proven operating model that supports our ability to execute our strategy in a dynamic environment.

“At the end of 2020, we reached an agreement to sell our U.K. operations to Waterland Private Equity, which closed in January. This transaction is a significant milestone for Acadia, and we believe the sale will maximize long-term value for our stockholders. We are excited about the opportunities in the U.S. to extend our market reach and enhance our service offerings. Our U.S. operations showed very favorable results with improvement across all key metrics for the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by solid volumes and strong cost management.

“During the fourth quarter of 2020, we added 34 beds to our existing U.S. operations, and, for the full year, we added 240 beds to existing facilities and 220 beds through the opening of two joint venture facilities, as well as the opening of six comprehensive treatment centers (“CTC”) in the U.S. In December, we opened Ascension St. Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital, a new 76-bed facility, through our joint venture with Ascension St. Thomas in Nashville, Tennessee. Also, in December, we announced a joint venture partnership with Henry Ford Health System for a 192-bed inpatient facility, which will serve the Detroit metro area when it opens in late 2022. We continue to execute on part of our strategy by partnering with health systems and hospitals across the country.

Debt Refinancing, Cash and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $378.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, which excludes cash held by the U.K. operations. The Company voluntarily paid down $105 million of Term Loan B facility under its amended and restated credit agreement in January 2021 prior to completion of the U.K transaction. From the sale of the U.K. operations, the Company received $1,525 million of gross proceeds before deducting the settlement of foreign currency hedging liabilities of $85 million, cash retained by the buyer of approximately $75 million and transaction costs of $16 million. The Company initially used the sale proceeds of approximately $1,425 million (or $1,350 million, net of cash retained by the buyer) to repay all of its outstanding Term Loan A facility of $312 million and Term Loan B of $768 million and added $345 million of cash to the balance sheet.

On January 29, 2021, the Company sent conditional notices of full redemption for $650 million of 5.265% Senior Notes due 2023 and $390 million of 6.500% Senior Notes due 2024 to the holders of such notes. The redemption of this $1,040 million of additional debt, along with breakage costs of $6 million and estimated transaction costs of $9 million, is expected to be completed in early March and to be funded with cash from the balance sheet of $430 million and proceeds from a new senior secured credit facility of $625 million. The Company expects to enter a new term loan and revolver as part of a five-year senior secured credit facility.

Upon completion of these transactions, Acadia’s debt structure is expected to include $1,025 million of a new term loan and revolving credit facility, $450 million of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2028, and $475 million of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2029, and the Company’s net leverage ratio is expected to be below 3.0x.

“As intended, we used the proceeds from the U.K. transaction to pay down our outstanding debt,” added Osteen. “We are pleased to refinance our other outstanding debt and improve our leverage profile. In addition, we continue to realize the cost savings from the steps we have taken in 2019 and 2020 related to our expense and cash management strategies. As a result, Acadia’s balance sheet is very strong with ample liquidity and capital to invest in and grow our business.”

Financial Guidance

Acadia today established financial guidance for 2021, as follows:

Revenue in a range of $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $490 million to $520 million;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $2.20 to $2.45;

Interest expense of approximately $80 to $85 million of which $11 million of annualized interest expense is expected to be eliminated after the first quarter;

A tax rate of approximately 26.5%;

Depreciation and amortization expense in a range of $105 million to $110 million;

Stock compensation expense of approximately $28 million;

Operating cash flows in a range of $250 million to $285 million, which includes repayment in 2021 of $53 million of the $84 million of total Medicare Accelerated and Advanced Payment Program and employer payroll tax deferrals from the CARES Act; and

Total capital expenditures in a range of $285 million to $325 million, including approximately $45 million for maintenance capital expenditures.

Acadia also established financial guidance for the first quarter of 2021, as follows:

Revenue in a range of $540 million to $550 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $110 million to $115 million; and

Adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $0.40 to $0.45.

The Company’s guidance does not include discontinued operations or the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures or transaction-related expenses.

Looking Ahead

Osteen added, “Looking ahead to 2021, we expect to add approximately 300 beds to existing facilities and 170 beds through the opening of one wholly owned facility and one joint venture facility. Additionally, due to the strong demand for treatment of patients with opioid use disorder, we expect to open 11 CTCs in 2021. Our strategic investments and strong pipeline of bed expansions, de novo facilities and joint ventures will provide additional growth opportunities for Acadia to reach more patients in new and existing markets.

“With our singular strategic focus on our U.S. operations and a strong financial position to support our growth initiatives, Acadia is well-positioned to meet the expected demand for mental health and addiction treatment. Across our operations, we will strive to deliver the highest quality of patient care, extend our market reach, and advance our market leadership as a behavioral healthcare facilities operator.”

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 541,276 $ 501,225 $ 2,089,929 $ 2,008,381 Salaries, wages and benefits (including equity-based compensation expense of $6,246, $2,985, $22,504 and $17,307, respectively) 301,658 273,406 1,154,522 1,107,357 Professional fees 29,480 30,062 120,489 118,451 Supplies 22,213 21,768 87,241 85,534 Rents and leases 9,387 8,777 37,362 35,486 Other operating expenses 59,732 65,851 262,272 259,536 Other income (32,819 ) - (32,819 ) - Depreciation and amortization 24,958 22,667 95,256 87,923 Interest expense, net 39,707 44,641 158,105 187,325 Debt extinguishment costs 3,962 - 7,233 - Loss on impairment 4,751 27,217 4,751 27,217 Transaction-related expenses 2,162 9,035 11,720 21,157 Total expenses 465,191 503,424 1,906,132 1,929,986 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 76,085 (2,199 ) 183,797 78,395 Provision for income taxes 29,929 9,993 40,606 25,085 Income (loss) from continuing operations 46,156 (12,192 ) 143,191 53,310 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (828,697 ) 1,879 (812,390 ) 56,812 Net (loss) income (782,541 ) (10,313 ) (669,199 ) 110,122 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,131 ) (941 ) (2,933 ) (1,199 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ (783,672 ) $ (11,254 ) $ (672,132 ) $ 108,923 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 0.51 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.60 $ 0.59 (Loss) income from discontinued operations $ (9.42 ) $ 0.02 $ (9.25 ) $ 0.65 Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ (8.91 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (7.65 ) $ 1.24 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 0.50 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.58 $ 0.59 (Loss) income from discontinued operations $ (9.28 ) $ 0.02 $ (9.17 ) $ 0.65 Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ (8.78 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (7.59 ) $ 1.24 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 87,952 87,674 87,875 87,612 Diluted 89,233 87,674 88,595 87,816

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 378,697 $ 99,535 Accounts receivable, net 273,551 288,863 Other current assets 61,332 64,967 Current assets held for sale 1,809,815 88,846 Total current assets 2,523,395 542,211 Property and equipment, net 1,622,896 1,499,587 Goodwill 2,105,264 2,085,104 Intangible assets, net 68,535 68,826 Deferred tax assets 3,209 3,339 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,937 97,795 Other assets 79,126 55,106 Noncurrent assets held for sale - 2,527,174 Total assets $ 6,499,362 $ 6,879,142 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 153,478 $ 43,679 Accounts payable 87,815 90,257 Accrued salaries and benefits 124,912 93,595 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 18,916 18,119 Other accrued liabilities 178,453 69,234 Derivative instrument liabilities 84,584 - Current liabilities held for sale 660,027 148,692 Total current liabilities 1,308,185 463,576 Long-term debt 2,968,948 3,105,420 Deferred tax liabilities 50,017 22,820 Operating lease liabilities 84,029 85,643 Noncurrent derivative instrument liabilities - 68,915 Other liabilities 133,412 107,152 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale - 487,084 Total liabilities 4,544,591 4,340,610 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 55,315 33,151 Equity: Common stock 880 877 Additional paid-in capital 2,580,327 2,557,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (371,365 ) (414,884 ) (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (310,386 ) 361,746 Total equity 1,899,456 2,505,381 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,499,362 $ 6,879,142

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (669,199 ) $ 110,122 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 95,256 87,923 Amortization of debt issuance costs 12,636 11,987 Equity-based compensation expense 22,504 17,307 Deferred income taxes 53,108 1,089 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 812,390 (56,812 ) Debt extinguishment costs 7,233 - Loss on impairment 4,751 27,217 Other 1,041 3,916 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 15,340 (18,714 ) Other current assets 9,675 (501 ) Other assets 1,519 (2,372 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 77,993 (20,135 ) Accrued salaries and benefits 9,632 5,540 Other liabilities 48,965 16,862 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 502,844 183,429 Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities 155,963 149,475 Net cash provided by operating activities 658,807 332,904 Investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (44,900 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures (216,615 ) (225,061 ) Cash paid for real estate acquisitions (8,349 ) (7,618 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 92 11,765 Settlement of foreign currency derivatives - 105,008 Other (13,365 ) 12,975 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (238,237 ) (147,831 ) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities (43,602 ) (53,310 ) Net cash used in investing activities (281,839 ) (201,141 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt 925,000 - Borrowings on revolving credit facility 100,000 76,573 Principal payments on revolving credit facility (100,000 ) (76,573 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (41,291 ) (52,984 ) Repayment of long-term debt (909,785 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (18,295 ) - Common stock withheld for minimum statutory taxes, net 184 (1,648 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (916 ) (154 ) Other (3,146 ) (4,369 ) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (48,249 ) (59,155 ) Net cash used in discontinued financing activities (3,250 ) (2,472 ) Net cash used in financing activities (51,499 ) (61,627 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4,087 3,546 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale 329,556 73,682 Less: cash classified within current assets held for sale (75,051 ) (24,657 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 254,505 49,025 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 124,192 50,510 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 378,697 $ 99,535 Effect of acquisitions: Assets acquired, excluding cash $ 20,200 $ 48,594 Liabilities assumed (53 ) (3,694 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interest resulting from an acquisition (20,147 ) - Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ - $ 44,900

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Operating Statistics (Unaudited, Revenue in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change U.S. Same Facility Results (a) Revenue $ 538,023 $ 500,241 7.6 % $ 2,076,332 $ 1,997,825 3.9 % Patient Days 669,126 645,882 3.6 % 2,649,430 2,584,470 2.5 % Admissions 42,352 42,065 0.7 % 170,704 171,812 -0.6 % Average Length of Stay (b) 15.8 15.4 2.9 % 15.5 15.0 3.2 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 804 $ 775 3.8 % $ 784 $ 773 1.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (c) 34.0 % 24.5 % 950 bps 27.9 % 25.4 % 250 bps U.S. Facility Results Revenue $ 541,276 $ 501,225 8.0 % $ 2,089,929 $ 2,008,381 4.1 % Patient Days 671,840 652,415 3.0 % 2,667,762 2,613,164 2.1 % Admissions 42,639 42,222 1.0 % 172,277 172,320 0.0 % Average Length of Stay (b) 15.8 15.5 2.0 % 15.5 15.2 2.1 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 806 $ 768 4.9 % $ 783 $ 769 1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (c) 33.5 % 24.3 % 920 bps 27.5 % 25.1 % 240 bps

(a) Same facility results for the periods presented include facilities we have operated for more than one year and exclude certain closed services. (b) Average length of stay is defined as patient days divided by admissions. (c) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, includes other income of $32.8 million.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ (783,672 ) $ (11,254 ) $ (672,132 ) $ 108,923 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,131 941 2,933 1,199 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 828,697 (1,879 ) 812,390 (56,812 ) Provision for income taxes 29,929 9,993 40,606 25,085 Interest expense, net 39,707 44,641 158,105 187,325 Depreciation and amortization 24,958 22,667 95,256 87,923 Continuing operations EBITDA 140,750 65,109 437,158 353,643 Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense (a) 6,246 2,985 22,504 17,307 Transaction-related expenses (b) 2,162 9,035 11,720 21,157 Debt extinguishment costs (c) 3,962 - 7,233 - Loss on impairment (d) 4,751 27,217 4,751 27,217 Continuing operations adjusted EBITDA $ 157,871 $ 104,346 $ 483,366 $ 419,324 Continuing operations adjusted EBITDA margin 29.2 % 20.8 % 23.1 % 20.9 % Discontinued operations adjusted EBITDA $ 49,596 $ 40,010 $ 160,776 $ 166,559 Discontinued operations adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 14.3 % 14.4 % 15.2 % Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 207,467 $ 144,356 $ 644,142 $ 585,883 Combined adjusted EBITDA margin 24.6 % 18.5 % 20.1 % 18.9 % See footnotes on page 13.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ (783,672 ) $ (11,254 ) $ (672,132 ) $ 108,923 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 828,697 (1,879 ) 812,390 (56,812 ) Adjustments to income: Transaction-related expenses (b) 2,162 9,035 11,720 21,157 Debt extinguishment costs (c) 3,962 - 7,233 - Loss on impairment (d) 4,751 27,217 4,751 27,217 Provision for income taxes 29,929 9,993 40,606 25,085 Adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. 85,829 33,112 204,568 125,570 Adjusted income from discontinued operations before income taxes 31,483 21,841 86,258 90,669 Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. 117,312 54,953 290,826 216,239 Income tax effect of adjustments to income (e) 16,124 9,925 44,496 37,110 Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 101,188 $ 45,028 $ 246,330 $ 179,129 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (f) 89,233 87,963 88,595 87,816 Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. per diluted share $ 1.13 $ 0.51 $ 2.78 $ 2.04 See footnotes on page 13.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Discontinued Operations Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited) Statements of Discontinued Operations Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Revenue $ 301,996 $ 279,007 $ 1,119,768 $ 1,099,081 Salaries, wages and benefits 166,620 155,375 632,134 609,823 Professional fees 35,027 33,333 127,291 122,532 Supplies 10,011 9,632 38,285 37,527 Rents and leases 12,890 12,592 47,748 46,743 Other operating expenses 27,852 28,065 113,534 115,897 Depreciation and amortization 19,196 19,100 74,935 76,121 Interest expense, net (1,083 ) (931 ) (417 ) (231 ) Loss on sale 867,324 - 867,324 - Loss on impairment - 27,169 20,239 27,169 Transaction-related expenses 984 2,721 8,719 5,907 Total expenses 1,138,821 287,056 1,929,792 1,041,488 (Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes (836,825 ) (8,049 ) (810,024 ) 57,593 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (8,128 ) (9,928 ) 2,366 781 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (828,697 ) 1,879 (812,390 ) 56,812 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations to Discontinued Operations Adjusted EBITDA Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (828,697 ) $ 1,879 $ (812,390 ) $ 56,812 Provision for income taxes (8,128 ) (9,928 ) 2,366 781 Interest expense, net (1,083 ) (931 ) (417 ) (231 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,196 19,100 74,935 76,121 Discontinued operations EBITDA (818,712 ) 10,120 (735,506 ) 133,483 Adjustments: Transaction-related expenses (b) 984 2,721 8,719 5,907 Loss on impairment (d) - 27,169 20,239 27,169 Loss on sale (g) 867,324 - 867,324 - Discontinued operations adjusted EBITDA $ 49,596 $ 40,010 $ 160,776 $ 166,559 Discontinued operations adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 14.3 % 14.4 % 15.2 % Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Income from Discontinued Operations Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (828,697 ) $ 1,879 $ (812,390 ) $ 56,812 Adjustments to income: Transaction-related expenses (b) 984 2,721 8,719 5,907 Loss on impairment (d) - 27,169 20,239 27,169 Loss on sale (g) 867,324 - 867,324 - (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (8,128 ) (9,928 ) 2,366 781 Adjusted income from discontinued operations before income taxes $ 31,483 $ 21,841 $ 86,258 $ 90,669

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Discontinued Operations Operating Statistics (Unaudited, Revenue in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change U.K. Same Facility Results (a,c) Revenue $ 279,301 $ 260,772 7.1 % $ 1,027,157 $ 1,006,333 2.1 % Patient Days 507,055 497,279 2.0 % 1,982,396 2,000,755 -0.9 % Admissions 2,176 2,265 -3.9 % 8,696 9,346 -7.0 % Average Length of Stay (b) 233.0 219.5 6.1 % 228.0 214.1 6.5 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 551 $ 524 5.0 % $ 518 $ 503 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.2 % 16.1 % 210 bps 16.3 % 16.7 % -40 bps U.K. Facility Results (c) Revenue $ 301,996 $ 286,134 5.5 % $ 1,119,768 $ 1,104,599 1.4 % Patient Days 638,444 664,709 -4.0 % 2,578,284 2,673,715 -3.6 % Admissions 2,378 2,626 -9.4 % 9,872 10,786 -8.5 % Average Length of Stay (b) 268.5 253.1 6.1 % 261.2 247.9 5.4 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 473 $ 430 9.9 % $ 434 $ 413 5.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 14.4 % 200 bps 14.4 % 15.2 % -80 bps

(a) Same facility results for the periods presented include facilities we have operated for more than one year and exclude the elderly care division. (b) Average length of stay is defined as patient days divided by admissions. (c) Revenue and revenue per patient day for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 is adjusted to reflect the foreign currency exchange rate for the comparable periods of 2020 in order to eliminate the effect of changes in the exchange rate. The exchange rate used in the adjusted revenue and revenue per patient day amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 is 1.32 and 1.28, respectively.

